The 10 best Mother's Day gifts you can buy at Nordstrom

Shopping for Mother's Day is hard—after all, what do you get the woman who literally does everything, from getting the kids to school on time to making sure the refrigerator is always stocked to being the best shoulder to cry on. While there's no one product that can truly equate to the value of a mom, there are some that are better than others (i.e. some that she'll actually use and enjoy).

To help you pick the perfect present, Nordstrom recently launched its Mother's Day gift shop online. Below are the 10 best gifts you can buy from Nordstrom, including the Barefoot Dreams cardigan everyone is talking about and the trendiest wine tumbler.

1. This cult-favorite candle

Credit: Nordstrom Looks good, smells even better.

There's a reason the Capri Blue candle consistently appears on our lists of best gifts time after time. Not only is it stunning (it will look gorgeous on any mama's coffee table) but it also comes in a wide variety of delicious scents that strike the perfect balance of subtle yet fragrant. The candles are long-lasting, too—even the mini version can burn for 25 straight hours.

Get the Anthropologie Capri Blue Mini Jar Candle at Nordstrom for $16

2. These silky soft pajamas

Credit: Nordstrom Choose from navy, black, or lavender.

One thing most moms likely want this Mother's Day? More sleep. Help her drift off to dreamland in style with these top-rated pajamas from Nordstrom, which have over 1,400 glowing reviews. Shoppers love that the menswear-inspired PJs are thick enough to keep you warm yet lightweight enough to be worn year-round. And while they feel like satiny silk, they're actually made of cotton so they hold up well in the wash over time.

Get the Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas at Nordstrom for $65

3. This personalized pendant necklace

Credit: Kate Spade It's available in every letter of the alphabet.

Monograms make any gift feel 100 times more personal—which is why this pretty pendant necklace from Kate Spade is at the top of Nordstrom's Mother's Day gift list. People who have bought it like that the dainty necklace is elegant and timeless that it even has "one in a million" engraved on the back of the pendant to remind Mom just how special she really is.

Get the Kate Spade New York One In A Million Pendant Necklace at Nordstrom for $58

4. This cardigan everyone is obsessed with

Credit: Barefoot Dreams Even Chrissy Teigen is obsessed with this brand.

"A comfortable blanket disguised as clothing." That's how our director of shopping content (and Nordstrom guru), Samantha Matt, describes this popular cardigan, which she personally owns. And over 3,000 other shoppers agree. Based on the glowing reviews, Mom will love that the knit top looks as good as it feels (so she can wear it both at home and in public) and that it's very well-made (so she won't feel bad wearing it all day every day).

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan at Nordstrom for $116

5. This celebrity-approved tote

Credit: Wire Images/Madewell Classic, timeless, and worthy of a royal.

Fact: Meghan Markle is one of the most stylish moms out there. Take a page out of her book—or rather a piece out of her closet—with this coveted Madewell tote, which she's been spotted carrying. One of our staff members owns it, too, and raves that it's the perfect size for carrying all of her things. She also likes that the stylish tote has a zip top, making it ideal for travel or commuting.

Get the Madewell Transport Tote at Nordstrom for $112.80

6. These leggings with over 6,000 reviews

Credit: Zella They also come in maternity sizes for new or expecting moms.

I love my Lululemons as much as the next person (I am a yoga teacher, after all) but I don't always love spending $100+ on them. Enter these Zella leggings, which are wildly popular at Nordstrom for being both comfortable and flattering (hello, high-waisted fit!). The mamas in your life will love that, as the name suggests, they can live in them—reviewers say the leggings are perfect to wear for anything from working out to running errands.

Get the Zella Live In High Waist Leggings at Nordstrom for $59

7. These boozy candies

Credit: Sugarfina Champagne—but make it gummy bears.

For the mom who lives for Sunday brunch, satisfy her craving for bottomless mimosas with these Sugarfina gummy bears, which are infused with French champagne. In shades of blush and coral—and costing less than $10–they make for an adorable yet inexpensive gift. (One Reviewed staff member gave them out at her wedding and says they were a hit all around!)

Get the Sugarfina Small Candy Cube at Nordstrom for $8.95

8. The coziest throw blanket

Credit: Nordstrom at Home Pair this throw with like colors for a modern look.

There are some things Mom can't get enough of—like peace and quiet, sleep, and throw blankets. While you may not be able to help her accomplish the first two, you can get her the latter thanks to this plush throw (which is one of the most popular things our readers bought from Nordstrom last year). Not only does it have over 1,600 rave reviews, but many shoppers say they love the blanket so much that they've bought it in multiple colors. One woman even admits she's bought 11 (!!) of them.

Get the Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw at Nordstrom for $39.50

9. This trendy wine tumbler

Credit: Corkcicle Sip in style.

Wine glasses are great. Wine glasses you can take on the go are even better—especially for busy mamas. These stylish ones from beloved water bottle brand Corkcicle are highly-rated for being durable (they're made of thick stainless steel) and for keeping drinks—like her favorite chilled rose—cold for hours. Bonus: It's heat-resistant, too, so she can also use it as a coffee cup in the mornings.

Get the Corkcicle Stemless Insulated Wine Glass at Nordstrom for $27.95

10. Our favorite Dutch oven

Credit: Staub Made of solid cast iron, this bakeware is durable and long-lasting.

Every home chef—including your Foot Network-obsessed mama—needs a solid Dutch oven. Of all the ones we've tested here at Reviewed, we found this Staub cast iron cocotte to be the best (yes, even better than Le Creuset). Whether she's braising meat or whipping up a hearty stew, the Staub cooks food evenly and efficiently and, with its streamlined shape, fits neatly both on the stove and in the cabinet.

Get the Staub 4-Quart Round Enameled Cast Iron Cocotte at Nordstrom for $289

