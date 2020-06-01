The 10 best places to shop for men's shorts online

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

There are two types of people: those who live in men’s shorts all year round no matter the temperature, and those who will insist on wearing pants even when it’s scalding hot outside. No matter which (summer) camp you fall into, what you need in your life is a more comprehensive selection of places to shop for shorts. This way, you can expand your rotation, or finally find a style that works for you.

Shopping for shorts online isn’t as much of a gamble as shopping for other garments since they provide a certain level of leeway. Unlike pants, the inseam length doesn’t need to hit a very specific location of your foot or ankle. Your waist size is the only number to keep in mind. To find a style you like, simply think about your favorite pair of pants—be it tapered chinos or relaxed sweatpants—and find a cropped version. Plus, because shorts tend to be cheaper than pants, you can venture further outside your sartorial comfort zone without as much financial risk.

We’ve scoured the internet for the best places to buy shorts, selecting the retailers that make it easy to return or exchange items, offer incredible variety, and that have a solid body of devoted customers.

1. Penguin

Credit: Penguin Cool, comfortable, and classic.

Our favorites:

Sizes: W28-W38

Prices: $$$

Return/exchange policy: 60 days

I once dated a guy whose entire wardrobe was Penguin, and you know what? I wasn’t mad about it. I was constantly in awe of the way he could make a single pair of their shorts feel like an entirely new outfit each time with just the right T-shirt/hoodie combo. Their shorts selection strikes the perfect balance between whimsical and put-together, so you can feel comfortable in them no matter the dress code (within reason, of course).

Shop men’s shorts at Penguin

2. American Eagle

Credit: American Eagle Whether you like short shorts or long shorts, there's a style for you at American Eagle.

Our favorites:

Sizes: W26-W48

Prices: $

Return/exchange policy: Unlimited for now

The great thing about shopping at a brand like American Eagle whose heyday existed sometime in the early aughts is that they’ve quietly reinvented themselves, and you get to benefit from low prices while everyone else catches up to realize that. I tend to trust brands who’ve nailed the art of comfortable, well-fitting denim to dress me in whatever else they have on offer. It just so happens their men’s shorts look as surprisingly effortlessly cool as their jeans.

Shop men's shorts at American Eagle

3. HBX

Credit: HBX HBX is your go-to for all things refined streetwear.

Our favorites:

Sizes: W26-W48

Prices: $$$

Return/exchange policy: 30 days

The brains behind Hypebeast (the Bible of all things street fashion and culture) have graced us with a highly curated designer boutique that beautifully represents their editorial ethos. Select from upscale brands like Lanvin, Versace and Acne Studios, or opt for sensible, time-tested brands you wouldn’t mind taking on a camping trip like Adidas, Carhartt, and Levi’s.

Shop men's shorts at HBX

4. Old Navy

Credit: Old Navy Old Navy is a reliable destination for all things built to last—including men's shorts.

Our favorites:

Sizes: XS- XXXL, W28-W42

Prices: $

Return/exchange policy: 45 days

A wise man once said “If it ain’t broke, don’t’ fix it,” which is to say that if you’ve been wearing Old Navy shorts since your first summer at camp and have made it thus far, it might be a good idea to stick to what works. It certainly helps, though, that the brand has gotten with the times so you can feel like your 12-year-old self without looking like it—smart and stylish camo, cut-off, hiking and jogger short styles abound.

Shop men's shorts at Old Navy

5. Madewell

Credit: Madewell Madewell's men's shorts are not only made well, but look impossibly effortless.

Our favorites:

Sizes: W28-W40, XS-XXXL

Prices: $$$

Return/exchange policy: 60 days

Everyone has that one Madewell item they live in—or at least they should. A great introduction to the ever-popular direct-to-consumer brand is a pair of breathable men's shorts. The selection isn’t massive, but the offerings they do have are practical enough for everyday wear, from slouchy denim to easy-breezy linen. If you’re looking for a good laugh, their product descriptions are super fun, too.

Shop men's shorts at Madewell

6. Banana Republic

Credit: Banana Republic Tailored, timeless men's shorts styles abound at Banana Republic.

Our favorites:

Sizes: W28-W44

Prices: $$

Return/exchange policy: 45 days

For a more refined pair of shorts that you can wear with a freshly pressed shirt and Oxfords, look no further than Banana Republic. If you’re picky about length, each of their styles conveniently feature the inseam length right in the name. Plus, they all borrow from a single preppy, yacht-lounging aesthetic, so shopping their shorts doesn’t feel too overwhelming.

Shop men's shorts at Banana Republic

7. Urban Outfitters

Credit: Urban Outfitters Quirky, bold patterns are a summer must-have.

Our favorites:

Sizes: XS-XL, W30-W36

Prices: $$

Return/exchange policy: 60 days

Urban Outfitters is never afraid to set and push style boundaries. If you’re feeling particularly YOLO this summer, grab one of their eccentric, quirky styles that are equal parts eye-catching, comfortable, and borrowed from a ‘90s movie set. Their offerings tend to hit higher above the knee than many retailers, and that’s especially appreciated on particularly scorching days.

Shop men's shorts at Urban Outfitters

8. ASOS

Credit: ASOS ASOS is a gold mine full of practical yet stylish men's shorts options.

Our favorites:

Sizes: S-2XL, W26-W48

Prices: $$

Return/exchange policy: 60 days

With over 500 shorts to choose from and counting, ASOS is an incredible destination for discovering new brands and short styles. Your options range from their in-house brand to Nike, Kappa, Pull&Bear, Under Armour, and more. Their robust plus size and tall collections are also worth highlighting.

Shop men's shorts at ASOS

9. Uniqlo

Credit: Uniqlo Easy, neutral-toned shorts for everyday wear.

Our favorites:

Sizes: XS-3XL

Prices: $

Return/exchange policy: 60 days

Some of us really need things spelled out to us like a menu, and that’s okay. Shopping is overwhelming! Uniqlo does an awesome job of breaking down their men’s shorts offerings into categories like dry stretch (a hint they’re suitable for particularly sweaty activities) and jersey (breathable and perfect for lounging). What’s particularly unique about them is their ability to keep prices low and fabric quality high, according to happy shoppers.

Shop men's shorts at Uniqlo

10. Walmart

Credit: Walmart Walmart men's shorts come in a range of versatile styles.

Our favorites:

Sizes: S-10XL, W30-W40

Prices: $

Return/exchange policy: 90 days

There’s a certain level of convenience that comes from adding your toothbrushes and clothes to the same cart. While Walmart provides over 1,000 men’s shorts selections, they’re broken up into simple categories: active, flat front, pleated, cargo and denim. Of our Burnside favorite pick, one reviewer notes the stretch is so comfortable, they plan on buying them in more than one color.

Shop men's shorts at Walmart

