10 things you need for the perfect winter staycation

Between the pandemic and freezing cold temps, we’ll be locked indoors for the foreseeable future. But that doesn’t mean we need to eschew our travel plans just yet. Staycations are the ultimate way to transport yourself to a whole new place (at least in your mind!) providing a respite from the turmoil outside, however briefly. With a few of our top self-care picks, you can transform your home or apartment into your own personal sanctuary this winter—no plane ticket required.

1. Anthropologie’s best-selling throw blanket

Credit: Anthropologie Throw away your plans for the day: you have nowhere to be but under this throw.

Staycations are as much about staying sane as they are about staying put. Don’t move from the couch in Anthropologie’s stunning selection of Aleksi faux fur blankets available in seven moody hues. Each short-pile strand of fur is dipped in a different color, injecting it with a highly textured appearance. The blanket earned a 4.8-star rating for its unmatched comfort: “I received this from my brother-in-law for Christmas and it is the best. Can’t express how soft it is. You just can’t stop touching it according to my daughters. It is a heavier material which adds to the coziness. Don’t hesitate, it’s worth it!”

Get the Aleksi Faux Fur Throw Blanket from Anthropologie for $102.40

2. Our favorite Kindle Paperwhite

Credit: Kindle The Kindle Paperwhite is a must for everyone who loves to read but has limited space for books.

If you resolved to read more in 2021, don’t wait for a faraway beach vacation to give yourself that downtime. Flip through your favorite novels in record speed with Kindle’s incredibly user-friendly and glare-free Paperwhite, which our experts dubbed the best Kindle on the market right now. Its extended battery life ensures you’ll rarely have to get up to charge it right when you’ve gotten to the good part. Since it’s waterproof, you can take it with you in the bath. And with its crisp display, there's zero eye strain.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite from Amazon for $129.99

3. This essential bath pillow

Credit: Gorilla Grip Get a grip on your bath routine with this perfect little neck pill0w.

Given that you’re now going to spend your days languishing in the bath, you’re going to want to protect your neck with some luxurious padded foam. Do away with your bath’s sharp edges and invest in the top-rating Gorilla Grip pillow with nearly 10,00 ratings that uses suction cups to latch directly onto your bath. Its orthopedic design allows you to leave the bath feeling rested and relaxed, and customers can confirm: “This is so terrific I stayed in the tub for over an hour! (No, I didn’t drown, but I do think I died and went to heaven!)”

Get the Gorilla Grip Original Spa Bath Pillow from Amazon for $26.99

4. This portable fire pit for outdoor activities

Credit: Solo Stove Recreate the camping experience any time, anywhere.

Turn any room into your home (or even your porch!) into a campfire sight with the best-selling Solo Stove. The brand notes that the ranger burns wood so efficiently you’ll only be left with ultra-fine ash, making clean up as simple as discarding it in the trash. Use it to warm up your hands or whip up a melty, sweet treat—either way, this ultimate ranger is a staycation essential. “Fire starts quick and stays hot. Because of the design we used a lot less firewood and it kept us warm,” says one pleased reviewer.

Get the Solo Stove Ranger Stainless Steel Fire Pit from REI for $300

5. A projector to turn your home into a theater

Credit: Vankyo Take binge-watching to a whole other level.

It’s been a while since we got to kick back at a movie theater, but luckily, projectors allow you to chase that movie experience in your own home. Amazon’s top-rated Vankyo projector with over 30,000 reviews delivers unparalleled viewing thanks to LED lighting integration. It displays images and video between 32 and 170 inches wide when positioned at a recommended 6.5-foot projection distance. Plus, you can use it outdoors for a drive-in movie night vibe, or hook it up to a PS3, PS4 or Wii for a next-level gaming session. One five-star reviewer said it was so easy to use they didn’t need to read instructions before plugging it in and hitting play. (Writer’s note: Definitely read the instructions just in case!)

Get the Vankyo Leisure 3 Mini Projector, 1080P and 170'' Display Supported from Amazon for $99.99

6. This invigorating home diffuser

Credit: Voluspa Sweeten up the air around you.

You don’t realize how profoundly a potent scent can transform the whole vibe of your room until you invest in your favorite one. Beloved by candle and scent fanatics across the internet, Voluspa’s modern take on a rose scent boasts notes of sweet citrus, tart grapefruit and festive prosecco. Reviewers say that the scent lasts so long they can go a whole week or two without having to flip the reeds. Plus, it’s a great power-saving alternative to electric diffusers.

Get the Voluspa Vermeil Prosecco Rose Fragrant Oil Diffuser from Nordstrom for $34

7. This calm-inducing meditation mat

Credit: Higogogo You'll love sitting pretty (while also clearing your head).

We’ve been doing a lot of sitting the last few months, but it hasn’t been the kind of comfy, intentional sitting wellness expert recommend for meditation. Get centered with one of Amazon’s best-selling meditation mats that cushion your joints with plush cotton linen. As a great alternative to rubbery yoga mats and hard flooring, this cushion available in eight unique patterns also doubles as stunning décor when not in use. One five-star reviewer says it’s “super comfy, sturdy and supportive too! Pretty patterned fabric with a very nice feel. It is pretty in person and has helped with my posture in meditating. It has helped with feet and ankle comfort. Very happy I purchased this cushion.”

Get the HIGOGOGO Bohemian Round Meditation Pillow from Amazon for $34.99

8. This matcha kit for a cozy cuppa

Credit: Artcome Make an activity out of your caffeine fix.

On bustling, busy days, we throw our tea or coffee into a reusable travel mug and chug it while distracted by several other tasks. Tantalize your senses by whipping up a mug of matcha that provides both antioxidants and an earthy, calming taste. This highly-rated matcha tea set comes with everything you need to make a ceremony-grade cup of the good stuff: a matcha whisk, bamboo scoop, stainless steel sifter, and comprehensive guidebook. Keep in mind you’ll have to provide your own matcha (but this variety from Matcha Organics is well-priced for its high quality). One five-star reviewer says “Honestly I’m blown away and very impressed with this whole set. Packaging was fantastic. Each item was wrapped carefully to ensure nothing will be broken upon delivery. And the quality is just amazing.”

Get the Jade Leaf Traditional Matcha Starter Set from Amazon for $14.95

9. The Gravity weighted bathrobe you’ll want to live in

Credit: Gravity Treat your cold skin and tired muscles to the soft, weighted Gravity robe.

Clothes are overrated when you have nowhere to be. Spend the day in nothing but the Gravity weighted robe, the brand's hot take on their popular weighted blanket. It includes a removable three-pound weighted wrap inside the collar, which applies light stress-relieving pressure to your neck and upper back. Made of pure polyester fleece, it’s so soft you’ll wonder where it’s been all your life. “I watched [my wife] put it on, close her eyes, smile, and let out a deep sigh of relaxation. She describes wearing it as having a nice soothing hug and release of her anxiety,” says one pleased customer. Even our style editor, Amanda Tarlton, is a fan!

Get the Gravity Modernist Weighted Robe from Gravity for $130

10. This comprehensive nail décor kit with over 6,500 reviews

Credit: Teenitor Salon schedules might be thrown off, but your creativity (and time in a day!) is in full force.

We paint our nails (or at least try to) every once in a while, but rarely do we make time to actually go for it in the décor department. Get creative with this serious set of nail tools perfect for beginners complete with gems, rhinestones and foil. Not into nails? Use these vibrant art supplies to deck out your phone case, furniture, and more! Reviewers say a little product goes a long way, allowing the kit to last for years.

Get the Teenitor Professional Nail Decoration Kit with Gems and Foil from Amazon for $13.99

