11 products to keep your skin cool this summer

We love summer in all of its hot, sweaty, humid glory. But during a real scorcher, you may feel your body begging for a major cool down, and what’s your body’s largest organ? The skin! We’ve put together a list of products that’ll feel like a refreshing drink to your overheated skin. (P.S. Also drink actual fluids.)

1. A minty face wash for kickstarting your day

Credit: Clean&Clear If you're not in the habit of washing your face when you first wake up, you'll want to be now.

Waking up from a sweaty slumber can feel... well, gross. The C&C Chill Out Cooling Mint Pore Cleanser from Clean & Clear claims to cleanse pores while giving the skin a cooling effect with menthol. Even better, the cleanser is gentle enough to use twice daily, so you can start and end your day with a minty fresh face. One Sephora reviewer can’t get enough of the mint scent. “I love, love, love the smell of this product. That plus the tingling sensation makes me feel like I'm getting a deep clean on my face.”

Get the C&C by Clean & Clear Chill Out Cooling Mint Pore Cleanser at ULTA for $12

2. A jade roller for improving circulation

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Jade rolling not only feels good, it promotes circulation and relaxes muscles.

Whether you believe in the healing properties of jade or not, there’s no denying that the cool stone of a jade roller feels good on the skin. While beauty bloggers make all sorts of unproven claims about jade rolling, dermatologists agree that the massaging effect on the skin promotes circulation and relaxes muscles. Use the roller alone or apply your serums and use the tool to work them in. One Sephora reviewer keeps the roller in her fridge for an extra chilly effect. “The puffiness in my under eyes and face have gone down tremendously and it feels amazing being so cold from my refrigerator—10/10 recommend!!”

Get the Herbivore Jade Facial Roller at Sephora for $30

3. A face mask for relaxing and cooling

Credit: Fresh Bonus: the mask smells like tea.

Looking to treat yourself? Plop down with a face mask, like the Fresh Black Tea Instant Perfecting Mask, which glides onto the skin in a thick, whipped-frosting texture and immediately tingles the skin (in the best way). While you revel in the cooling sensation, hyaluronic acid and polysaccharides—both substances that help the skin retain moisture—hydrate your skin, and natural extracts like black tea and blackberry leaf extract improve firmness. One Sephora reviewer says it’s worth the price tag, writing: “It smells amazing, I love the cooling effect it has (instantly relaxes me), and your skin feels baby soft the next day.”

Get the Fresh Black Tea Instant Perfecting Mask at Sephora for $92

4. A set of eye gels for firming and de-puffing

Credit: Skyn Iceland Say goodbye to tired, puffy undereyes.

We don’t make the rules, but if we did, we’d say everyone needs to experience under-eye masks. The skin around the eyes is the thinnest and most delicate on the face, so you should give that area an extra boost whenever possible, especially when you’ve been spending time in the sun. The Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, which are “infused with Icelandic glacial water,” include elastin to firm the area, hexapeptide to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, Ginkgo Biloba to treat puffiness, and antioxidants to neutralize free radicals that are associated with aging. Even if they can’t satisfy all those claims, there’s no doubt they feel great to use. One impressed ULTA reviewer writes: “They are large enough to cover a large area of skin surface and have an amazing cooling/comforting effect. I don't want to take mine off! They definitely help the appearance of crepe and lines!”

Get the Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels at ULTA for $30

5. A cooling towel for your workout

Credit: Chill Pal Wear the Chill Pal whether you're working out, walking around an amusement park, or lounging on the beach.

Getting your fit on while roasting under the hot sun is downright difficult. Before you head out the door, soak the Chill Pal Mesh Cooling Towel in cold water and drape it around your neck—it’s breathable and has “evaporative technology” that keeps the towel cooler for longer. Not working out? The towel is perfect for any outdoor activities. One Amazon reviewer says it was a life-saver at Disney World. “We put them around our necks, tied them around our foreheads, over our shoulders when the sun was beaming down. I’ll never spend a day in the heat without my cooling towel again! One of the best products I’ve ever purchased!!!”

Get the Chill Pal Mesh Cooling Towel on Amazon for $12.97

6. A peppermint foot spray for tired feet

Credit: The Body Shop Feet deserve pampering, too.

In the summer, feet can’t catch a break, from getting stuck in the sand, pinched into uncomfortable sandals, and blistered from walks that last a little too long. A spray like The Body Shop’s Peppermint Cooling Foot Spray is the least we can do to take care of our feet during the hot months. This one uses a peppermint essential oil for a refreshing scent and sensation on the skin. One Body Shop reviewer says she always carries it with her. “When even my feet get tired I pull them out of my shoes and spray them down. It is an instant cooling sensation and it leaves [my feet] feeling refreshed like you just came from the spa. Your feet also smell really great which is a bonus.”

Get the Peppermint Cooling Foot Spray at The Body Shop for $10

7. A freezing face mask for muscle and skin relief

Credit: PerfeCore The PerfeCore mask has a funny lining so it is comfortable on the skin.

This skincare product takes cooling masks to the next level. Stick the PerfeCore Facial Mask in the freezer or fridge to chill the gel beads and then press it to your face for instant relief. The compress not only feels good, it helps with muscle and joint aches. It can also be heated for the winter months. One Amazon reviewer uses it as part of her skincare routine to reduce puffiness. “Boy am I glad I purchased this one! It stays cool for over an hour!! The fuzzy lining make it's comfortable to keep on your face for long and I find that it feels amazing.”

Get the PerfeCore Facial Mask on Amazon for $17.99

8. A rosewater spray for an instant chill-out

Credit: Mario Badescu This rosewater spray from Mario Badescu is a cult-favorite for good reason.

When you’re on the go and need some relief from the heat, a facial spray works wonders. It’s like a sprinkler for your face! The Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs, and Rosewater has cult-favorite status with its refreshing herbal fragrance and hydrating ingredients like aloe vera and rose extract. One ULTA reviewer says she uses it to refresh her makeup or cool a sunburn. “I have bottles in my bathroom, on my vanity, and a travel size in my purse. Yes, it really is that good.”

Get the Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs, and Rosewater at ULTA for $7

9. A cooling lotion for after-sun care

Credit: Sun Bum You'll want to moisturize after drying your skin out in the sun.

You may notice your skin feeling tight and dry after a day at the beach or pool. Just as you take care of your skin in the sun with sunscreen, it’s important to care for it post-sun, too. SunBum’s Cool Down Hydrating After Sun Lotion uses aloe and vitamin E to cool and moisturize the skin. One ULTA reviewer says she’s a fan for life. “I have used SunBum products for years [and the cool down lotion will always be in my arsenal! After a long day out in the sun this lotion is perfect for setting a tan, hydrating and calm[ing] the skin, and [it] smells like a day at the beach.”

Get the SunBum Cool Down Hydrating After Sun Lotion at ULTA for $11.99

10. A sheet mask for de-puffing

Credit: Sephora Sheet masks are already cold, but this one from Sephora Collection kicks things up a notch with menthol.

We love all face masks, but there’s something undeniably satisfying about sheet masks: You lay it on and when you’re done with the sheet, rub the extra essence in to the skin. We’re stoked to see Sephora makes The Freezing Mask to address firmness, dryness, and puffiness while cooling the face. The mask combines hydrogel (used for wound care), eucalyptus, and menthol to create the “freezing” effect and Sephora reviewers love it; one writes: “I bought this 'cause what's cooler than being cool? Ice cold! And it is.”

Get the Sephora Collection Supermask The Freezing Mask at Sephora for $6

11. Aloe for hydrating and healing

Credit: Seven Minerals Sunburn or no sunburn, aloe is soothing and hydrating on the skin.

Aloe is the go-to treatment for sunburns and dermatologists say it’s for good reason. If you own an aloe plant, break off a leaf and slather the pulp over your skin for an instant cooling effect and a boost of hydration. If you don’t have a plant, use a gel labeled “100% aloe vera,” like the Seven Minerals Organic Aloe Vera Gel. One Amazon reviewer says it’s the best thing next to fresh cut aloe. “It’s like giving my skin a drink of cool water. So refreshing!”

Get the Seven Minerals Organic Aloe Vera Gel on Amazon for $18.95

