12 unique Father's Day cards to send your dad

Just because you might be practicing a socially distant Father's Day this year (or maybe can't even get home to see your pops) doesn't mean Dad doesn't deserve a little reminder of just how much you love him. And while there are plenty of gifts that are perfect for every dad and budget, you don't have to spend a lot—or even buy a present—to celebrate all that Dad does.

To help you show your appreciation for Dad this Father's Day, we've rounded up 12 of the most popular (and highest-rated) cards you can buy online right now. Whether you want to send a card to your own dad, your husband, or your friend who's a new dad, these are some of our top picks from retailers like Etsy, Amazon, and Paper Source.

1. This card for the Star Wars-obsessed dad

Call him a nerd or just call him a man with good taste—whichever you choose, there's no denying Dad loves Star Wars almost as much as he loves you. So he'll appreciate this out-of-this-world card, which features the iconic scrawling text from the film series (rewritten to express how you feel about him, of course!). And since it's from Hallmark, you can rest easy knowing the card is high-quality and that the paper itself comes only from well-managed forests.

Get the Hallmark Star Wars Father's Day Card from Amazon for $4.29

2. This card for the dad who loves his sneakers

Credit: Etsy

Look up "dad shoes" in the dictionary and you'd most certainly find a picture of a chunky pair of New Balance sneakers (which, for the record, are cool again). If your pops swears by his own pair, send him this best-selling Etsy card, which features some sneaks along with a punny dad joke for good measure ("dad to the bone"). Over 1,200 people have bought and loved it.

Get the NineTwoDesign Father's Day Card from Etsy for $6.74

3. This personalized fill-in-the-blank card

Credit: Etsy

Store-bought cards often lack that personal touch you want to give Dad—which is why this fill-in-the-blank card is so popular on Etsy. With spaces to add things like "Dad's favorite food" and "the best thing about Dad," the card is 100 percent customizable and 100 percent more sentimental than that card you bought last-minute off Amazon (no shame in that, though!). It has over 1,400 rave reviews for being unique and a cute keepsake that he can treasure for years.

Get the Bow and Bell Personalized Father's Day Card for $3.85

4. This super cheesy card

Credit: Etsy

There are plenty of cheesy cards out there but this one could be the cheesiest of them all—literally. Covered in hand-drawn pictures of delicious cheese, your dad will appreciate the pun (it's dad-joke level humor). Over 3,200 reviewers have given the card a thumbs up for looking even better in person and making dads everywhere chuckle.

Get The Paper Violet Shoppe Father's Day Card from Etsy for $4.50

5. This card that gives Dad five stars

Credit: Etsy

Here at Reviewed, we're in the business of, well, reviewing products. And while we review things, you can review Dad with this cute card. After all, if he's always there to pick you up from the airport, makes a mean steak, and provides you with free oil changes, he deserves a minimum of five stars. This card, which over 5,400 people have bought, is highly rated for being great quality and arriving quickly (a must for making sure you have it in time for Father's Day!).

Get the LettuceBuildAHouse Father's Day Card from Etsy for $6.50

6. This card for the dad who thinks he's hilarious

Credit: Paper Source

Your pops has mastered the dad joke—i.e. the cringeworthy, horribly-on-the-nose joke that has him in fits of laughter and everyone else simply rolling their eyes. That's why this card from Paper Source (which reads "When I grow up, I want to be as funny as you think you are") is perfect for him. Made by popular stationary brand Ohh Deer, the brightly-colored card has a blank inside so you can write Dad a more serious message there if you wish.

Get the Ohh Deer Funny As You Think You Are Card from Paper Source for $5.95

7. This trick card that will make him laugh

Credit: Etsy

At first glance this card seems pretty offensive (wait, Mom is the favorite?!) but once he opens it up, he'll see what it really says: that Mom is okay, but if you had to say your favorite, it would be Dad. With nearly 6,500 positive reviews, one person gushes, "Packaged very professionally and fast shipping. Love, love, love this card."

Get the Finch and Hare Father's Day Card from Etsy for $5.50

8. This cute card for new dads

Credit: Etsy

Whether it's your husband, your brother, or one of your friends, the new dad in your life needs this adorable card. With a hand-drawn illustration of a dad carrying a baby and the message "Dad looks good on you," it has over 16,700 (!!) rave reviews, with customers loving that the card is made of quality, thick card stock and that the envelope is made of 100 percent recycled materials.

Get the Unblushing Father's Day Card from Etsy for $5.50

9. This painfully honest card for daughters to give Dad

Credit: Etsy

It's no surprise that over 7,000 reviewers are obsessed with this hilarious card—it's a cute way to joke about how many hundreds (or thousands) of dollars Dad has likely spent on you over the years (that college education didn't come cheap!). With the message "Dad, I will always be your financial burden" printed on thick matte card stock, it also comes with a kraft envelope for easy packaging and mailing.

Get the TopHatAndMonocle Father's Day Card from Etsy for $4.82

10. This cheeky card that reminds him what being a Dad really means

Credit: Etsy

Dad is all-too-familiar with his daily to-do list, from mowing the lawn to paying bills to fixing things. This card—which has over 1,500 glowing reviews on Etsy—reminds him of all the above and, when he opens it up, he's sure to laugh at what's written inside: "Today is your day of rest. You have a long list to accomplish tomorrow." Happy Father's Day to him!

Get the Spade Stationery Father's Day Card from Etsy for $5.75

11. This hilarious Father's Day card from his wife

Credit: Etsy

If you're a wife looking for the perfect card for your husband this Father's Day, look no further than this cute one, which reads "Let's be honest: We make really, really, ridiculously good-looking babies." It's a fun way to celebrate your partnership and his status as a great dad at the same time. The card has a near-perfect rating from over 5,500 happy shoppers who say it's great quality and looks exactly as expected.

Get the Deluce Design Father's Day Card from Etsy for $7.49

12. This sweet card that will make Dad feel good

Credit: Etsy

Your dad is a lot of things. And while it's impossible to list all of those things on one tiny card, you can cover a lot of them with this one from Paper Source. It lists out some of his best traits, from grill master to handyman to best friend, and is made by 1canoe2, a highly-rated small stationary brand known for its pretty hand-painted cards (like this one!).

Get the Synonyms Father's Day Card from Paper Source for $5.95

