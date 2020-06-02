12 Father’s Day gifts to order now before it’s too late

Father's Day is June 21—which means now is the perfect time to start shopping for that special guy in your life. (After all, there's nothing worse than realizing the day before or even the morning of that you've forgotten to get your dad a gift.) And while there are plenty of gifts you can order last-minute that don't require shipping (looking at you, MasterClass subscription) should that happen, it's always better to be prepared.

Since you still have a few weeks before the big day, you have time to shop for something a little more personal or something that might take a little bit longer to ship. Below are 12 of the best Father's Day gifts that you should order right now to arrive in time for the big day, from custom Apple AirPods to a monogrammed leather wallet.

1. The wildly popular Parachute bath robe

If Dad likes to relax, he'll almost certainly like this Parachute bath robe, which has over 1,300 rave reviews and is one of the most popular things people bought last month. So it's no surprise that the plush Turkish cotton robe is already selling out in some colors and sizes. And since the free shipping option takes at least 4 to 7 days, we recommend adding it to your cart ASAP.

Get the Classic Bath Robe from Parachute for $99

2. A photo book from Artifact Uprising

Dad will love flipping through a glossy picture book filled with family photos (so! many! memories!). And one of the best places to order said book, according to shoppers, is Artifact Uprising. I ordered one for my dad last year and loved how customizable the process was (you can choose from tons of layouts and designs) and how elegant and well-made the finished product looked. If you want to avoid hefty shipping fees or a late gift, order it ASAP so it arrives before the big day.

Get the Everyday Photo Book from Artifact Uprising for $59

3. A Yeti Rambler mug with his name on it

There's a reason thousands of people are obsessed with Yeti mugs—they're incredibly durable, sleek, and, most importantly well-insulated (they can keep beverages hot or cold for hours and hours). If you're planning on giving Dad the popular Yeti Rambler this Father's Day, you can take it one step further by getting the mug customized with any text or monogram you'd like in a bevy of fonts and color choices. Yeti notes that you should allow at least one to two weeks of processing time for the personalized mugs.

Get the Customized Rambler Mug from Yeti starting at $24.99

4. The trendy 'Dad Hoodie'

One of the year's most popular Father's Day gifts, the Dad Hoodie is just what the new dad in your life needs. It's essentially a diaper bag in sweatshirt form—the hoodie has pockets galore inside for holding everything from bottles to snacks to emergency diapers. Since the Dad Hoodie is so unique—and since you can only buy it directly from the brand—it's best to order it sooner rather than later in case it sells out.

Get the Dad Hoodie for $85

5. A personalized Apple product

Whether you want to give Dad a new pair of AirPods Pro, an iPad, or an Apple Pencil, you can get all of the above personalized for free if you order them directly from Apple's website. Not only can you get his name or monogram etched into his device, but you can also get more creative with custom text or even a fun emoji.

Get personalized AirPods, iPads, and more from Apple

6. This cult-favorite loungewear from Everlane

For the dad who loves to relax—or who just loves comfortable clothes—a few pieces of high-quality loungewear make a great gift. Here at Reviewed, we love Everlane's classic white T-shirt and, according to the thousands of people who have bought the brand's sweatshirts and sweatpants, all of the super soft staples are worth buying. Be aware, however, that shipping could take awhile especially with current delays—Everlane says to allow up to 10 days for your order to ship and then another 2 to 5 days for it to actually arrive on your doorstep.

Cuff links are the little black dress of a man's closet—elegant, timeless, and a must-have for those occasions that require fancier attire. This set from Etsy has over 30,000 (!!) reviews and, according to customers, look even better in person and are great quality. Plus, you can even order the cufflinks to arrive in an elegant, matching monogrammed wood box.

Get the Men's Square Classic Cuff Links from Etsy for $19.79

8. A monogrammed leather wallet

Sorry Dad, but that ratty old wallet that's falling apart at the seams just isn't going to cut it anymore. And you don't just have to settle for gifting him yet another leather wallet—you can make his one-of-a-kind by choosing a personalized option instead. Like this snazzy money clip from popular brand Mark & Graham, which is renowned for its chic monogrammed leather goods. Or, browse one of the many personalized wallets on Etsy, like this one which has over 4,600 positive reviews for its high-quality construction and variety of engraving to choose from.

9. A star map of the day he became a dad

One of the most important days of any father's life is the day that his child was born (a.k.a. the day he became a dad!). To commemorate that moment, give him one of these custom star maps that you've likely seen all over social media. There are plenty of Etsy shops that make them in a variety of styles and designs but one of the most popular is this map from Finch and Cotter, which over 13,000 reviewers have bought and loved. Or, if Dad has more than one kiddo, opt for a multiple map print like this one.

10. An engraved whiskey barrel

When it comes to Father's Day gifts, it doesn't get much more unique than a personalized whiskey barrel. It's exactly what your spirit-loving dad never knew he needed—but definitely does. With a 4.4-star rating from over 800 reviewers, the oak barrel ages liquor to give it that woodsy, aromatic flavor you'd get from a professional distillery. Because the barrels are handmade (with your choice of text), it takes about a week to ship so order soon.

Get the Personalized Whiskey Barrel from Uncommon Goods for $85

11. These personalized golf balls

If Dad spends every free weekend at the driving range with his buddies, he'll love a set of these iconic Titleist balls, which are some of the most-used golf balls on professional tours and known for their speed and distance. And since we still have a few weeks before Father's Day, you have enough time to customize the neon yellow balls with a monogram or his name.

Get the Titleist Pro V1 Custom Golf Balls starting at $55 per dozen

12. Monogrammed Away luggage for his future plans

He might not be going on a trip next week but, as states are slowly starting to reopen, Dad might be daydreaming of a tropical getaway in a few months. Give him something to look forward to with a sleek set of luggage customized with his own initials (so it never gets lost at baggage claim, of course!). We tried out the chic Away luggage that's all over the Internet and found it to be as functional as it is fashionable—and even better, you can get the hard-shell suitcases with a monogrammed leather luggage tag or leather stickers to DIY your own.

