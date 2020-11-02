12 fun advent calendars that will get you in the holiday spirit

Advent calendars are truly the gifts that keep on giving: you get the initial rush of unwrapping it for the first time, and then you get a new gift every day leading up to Christmas. Basically, they're the perfect way to add excitement to what can often be a dreary and cold month. And according to Etsy's holiday trends report, advent calendars are more popular than ever in 2020, with searches spiking 43 percent.

From wine to beauty products to gourmet snacks to Friends, there are tons of fun advent calendar themes out there these days. Below are 12 of the top advent calendars you can buy online right now—there's one for everyone on your holiday shopping list (including yourself!). If you want one, we recommend buying it ASAP as many have sold out in past years and shipping could be delayed this year amid the pandemic.

1. This Sephora advent calendar for beauty addicts

Credit: Charlotte Tilbury Now's a great time to discover new beauty products—while gaining a new bedroom staple in the process.

With 1,800 fans on Sephora and a limited-edition availability, you’re going to want to snag this beauty stat. You’re not only getting 12 full-size and travel-sized skincare and beauty products like Charlotte‘s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir and Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, but a stunning rose gold bejeweled chest of drawers you can keep for years to come.

Get the Charlotte Tilbury Bejeweled Beauty Chest Advent Calendar from Sephora for $200

2. This Hershey's advent calendar for chocolate lovers

Credit: Hershey's If you can't kiss your loved ones in person, do it through the mail.

Ah, chocolate. The most crowd-pleasing gift out there is conveniently also the most affordable. Behind each door is a Hershey’s Kiss along with a Christmas-themed word search, making it a great stocking stuffer or office gift exchange idea. While it’s suitable for both adults and kids, one five-star reviewer said it makes for a great incentive to help her children be productive: “My kids loved having their own advent calendars and getting a treat every day if their job list and homework were done before we sat down for dinner. Who knew a piece of chocolate like that could be so powerful—I will definitely buy it again next year.”

Get the Hershey Milk Chocolate Kisses Candy Filled 2020 Christmas Advent Calendar from Amazon for $14.99

3. This boozy wine advent calendar

Credit: Vinebox It's always wine time.

Name a better advent calendar idea than world-class wine... we’ll wait. VineBox gives you 12 glasses worth of wine neatly tucked into an advent calendar, allowing you to discover French, Italian and Spanish reds, whites, “and maybe a surprise winter rosé!” all without having to travel to a vineyard. It sold out last year, so you’re going to want to get yours stat. Of its 1,000+ reviewers, many note they appreciate how easy VineBox makes it to discover a new varietal before committing to a full bottle.

Get the 12 Nights of Wine from VineBox for $129

4. This Friends advent calendar for your own friends

Credit: Amazon Your Friends-loving friends might break out into tears when they see this.

We all have that one friend who speaks entirely in Friends quotes, or who’s rarely available for plans because they need to binge-watch the show for the 80th time. Complete with quotes from the show’s main characters with fun and festive cartoons and graphics, this gift is the ultimate way to show your pal they’re the Joey to your Chandler. Note: This calendar comes out on November 17th but you can pre-order it now.

Get the Friends: The Official Advent Calendar: The One With the Surprises from Amazon for $18.82

5. This Benefit makeup advent calendar

Credit: Benefit All your beauty faves in one handy box.

You’ll always benefit (pun intended) from Benefit beauty and skincare products, which suit every skin tone and type. Here, you get 12 of their most popular products in travel-sized format like Gimme Brow+ tinted volumizing eyebrow gel, They’re Real! lengthening mascara, and even the fan-favorite Hoola bronzer, which has received over 271,000 (!!) hearts from Sephora shoppers.

Get the Benefit Cosmetics Shake Your Beauty Holiday Advent Calendar Makeup Set from Benefit for $65

6. This hard seltzer advent calendar for White Claw fans

Credit: Give Them Beer Pop open a can of seltzer and pure joy.

The year’s unofficial drink of choice is a sleek can of hard seltzer because it’s lower in calories, has a drinkable ABV (alcohol by volume), and is super delicious. This trendy advent calendar features 12 seltzers from the country’s top brands (think Truly and White Claw), and has rave reviews for being the perfect gift even for those who are hardest to shop for: “Super fun Christmas gift. I got to try a variety of seltzers that were expertly picked. This gave me a variety to sample to find out what I like.”

Get the Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar from Give Them Beer for $59

7. This nail polish advent calendar for the perfect manicure

Credit: Ciate You're about to totally nail give gifting season.

All this online shopping we’ve been doing has made us hyperaware of the state of our nails. Please yourself (or your remote coworker or BFF) with this incredibly comprehensive nail polish starter kit. You get 22 mini nail polishes, one full-size polish, and one watermelon lip oil, all for $65 and typically retailing for $215.With deals like these, we’re starting to think all of December is worth celebrating. One reviewer raves, "I love this set so much! It’s perfect for a nail beginner, I just started doing my own nails because of the pandemic and this set gives a wide array of colors and finishes to choose from along with a base coat and top coat. It’s such a good value and can easily be split up for stocking stuffer gifts as well."

Get the Ciaté LondonMini Mani Month Nail Polish Advent Calendar from Sephora for $65

8. This whiskey advent calendar to lift your spirits

Credit: The Really Good Whisky Company Raise a glass—and your spirits—with this popular advent calendar.

Get whisked away by a new whisky for 25 days with this highly sought-after advent calendar. Each day comes with 30 ounces of a different premium whiskey, be it a single malt scotch or Irish blend. What’s more is that the brand will be hosting online tasting sessions starting on December 1st so you can gain a better understanding—and appreciation—of what you’re sipping.

Get the 2020 Whisky Advent Calendar at The Really Good Whisky Company for $225

9. This popcorn advent calendar for the snacker

Credit: Whirly Pop This gives you an excuse to have a daily movie night.

If Halloween has left you needing to give your sweet tooth a break, you’ll love treating yourself to 24 new surprise each day leading up to Christmas, be it a snack, riddle or recipe. The included 12-cup aluminum popcorn machine is easy to use and clean. With two gifts in one, this advent calendar is sure to delight during dreary months.

Get the Whirley-Pop Advent Calendar Set from Wayfair for $69.99

10. This L'Occitane advent calendar for the skincare-obsessed

Credit: L'Occitane Silky smooth skin is headed your way.

With over 10,000 likes at Sephora, this L'Occitane advent calendar is a must-buy for anyone who has a dedicated skincare routine. The set includes 24 products from the iconic brand, from hand cream to lip balm. Even better? All of the cosmetics are cruelty-free and packaged in a completely recyclable box.

[Get the L'Occitane Advent Calendar from Sephora for $74]https://go.skimresources.com?id=83224X1534997&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fclassic-advent-calendar-P452000)

11. This advent calendar for tea drinkers

Credit: English Tea Shop Enjoy a cup of tea every blustery morning.

Get warm and cozy from the inside out with a new delicious tea every day of what is sure to be a month of frightful weather. The book-style calendar comes with 25 tea pyramids in delectable flavors like peppermint melon, coconut Chai and Moroccan spice, the cartons of which form a puzzle at the end of the month. Reviewers love the calendar for its superior quality and presentation: “I love the presentation of this tea calendar! I’ve had a different brand in the past, where the calendar could be hung up on the wall, but this one looks much more like a traditional advent calendar. It’s adorable & the book style makes it perfectly fitting for me!”

Get the English Tea Shop Organic Book Style Red Advent Calendar from Amazon for $35.52

12. This slime advent calendar for both kids and adults

Credit: Elover De-stress without the mess.

Shopping for a young one? The most creative way to help them get excited for the holiday season is a selection of non-toxic 12 slimes, universally considered the modern-day, less-messy take on Play-Doh. Shopping for a friend or yourself? No sweat. Many of the calendar’s five-star reviewers come from adults who have found solace and comfort playing with slime: “There are so many colors—including glitter— in this box. This slime is very fun and I found that playing with it can really relax my mood. I especially like listening to the sound of squeezing the slime.”

Get the Elover Slime Advent Calendar 2020 from Amazon for $29.99

