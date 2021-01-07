12 cozy things under $50 to keep you warm this winter

We've officially hit that point in winter where the excitement of the holidays has passed and spring is still a depressingly long ways off. The only thing lower than our motivation to get out of our cozy warm beds is the temperature outside. Brr. Instead of turning up your thermostat so high you’ll fear opening your next heating bill, grab one of our favorite cold-weather finds. From buttery soft throws to snuggly, oversized sweaters, the best items to keep you warm this winter won’t cost you more than $50.

1. This best-selling throw blanket from Nordstrom

Credit: Nordstrom Toss this Nordstrom throw in your cart—your electricity bill will thank you.

Have you ever been so cold you couldn’t focus on anything besides your own deep sense of despair? Looks like you need Nordstrom’s most popular tassel-lined throw with nearly 2,000 reviews, made of machine-washable polyester. It comes in five neutral colors to accompany any sort of décor—and mostly importantly, it’ll reinforce the idea that you belong on the couch for as long as humanly possible. Our style and trending editor owns it and is obsessed.

Get the Bliss Plush Throw from Nordstrom for $28.90

2. This Carhartt hat with over 67,000 reviews

Credit: Carhartt The brand of the moment also happens to make a mean beanie.

Whether you’re looking for a hat to keep your head and ears warm during a snowfall, during a skiing session, or at home perched in front of the TV, Amazon’s top-rated hat is made of stretchy acrylic coming in 28 colors each cooler than the last. Reviewers say its thick material fits snugly enough to stay put no matter where your winter activity schedule takes you.

Get the Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie from Amazon for $16.99

3. This snuggly scarf from Anthropologie

Credit: Anthropologie Comfy and classy finally merge.

We all need that one go-to scarf that operates quite literally as our security blanket when we venture out into the great outdoors. This best-seller from Anthropologie does the trick with its softly knit polyester-nylon blended fabric. Featuring subtle fringes on each side, it comes in both a burnt orange and green hue—the latter of which seems to be a favorite among customers.

Get the Celeste Ribbed Scarf from Anthropologie for $49.95

4. These Lululemon gloves

Credit: Lululemon A non-committal outer layer goes a long way in keeping you warm on the fly.

Gloves are tricky thing, since before putting them on, you likely find yourself wondering if it’s worth it to be without your phone for a hot minute. These super-warm gloves will make the digital detox worth it thanks to a bamboo and cashmere blended fleece material, complete with a removable hooded layer once you need some extra grip. According to reviews, these mittens are best suited for larger hands.

Get the Run For It All Hooded Gloves from Lululemon for $44

5. This fleece Patagonia headband

Credit: Patagonia You don't realize how cold your ears are until you find a great layer to protect them.

Headbands are unfairly overlooked. What else will you wear on a good hair day? Kick hat hair to the curb with this thick fleece headband from Patagonia that's perfect for outdoor runs. Boasting a 4.8-star rating, it keeps your ears warm and cozy with a high pile and minimal seams—all while providing ample ventilation to your scalp. One reviewer even says it it’s such good quality it “feels like it will last forever.”

Get the Patagonia Re-Tool Women’s Fleece Headband from Dick’s Sporting Goods from $14.97

6. This fleece-lined winter layer

Credit: Wrangler Pop it under your down jacket or wear it on its own—either way, this Wrangler piece is a winter must.

A solid indication that your garment of choice is about to be the coziest material to ever grace your skin is if it’s lined with fleece. This Wrangler hoodie with over 12,000 reviews is a number one best-seller in its category for its heavyweight material, relaxed fit perfect for layering, casual button closures, and four front and side pockets. Coming in six plaid patterns, this uber warm winter essential will become a year-round staple for its versatility and ‘90s cool kid vibe.

Get the Wrangler Authentics Men's Long Sleeve Quilted Lined Flannel Shirt Jacket With Hood from Amazon from $25.92

7. These well-insulated snow pants

Credit: Arctix A solid pair of snow pants will add exponentially to your winter.

One of the main factors preventing us from leaving the warm comforts of our homes is a lack of access to snow pants. Invest in a pair—like these from Arctix with over 12,000 reviews—and you’ll feel invincible against the elements, as well as so much more inclined to take up awesome winter sports you’ve been meaning to try. Available in 21 colors, these snow pants are engineered to keep out water, wind and snow, while hem guards ward against wear so you can enjoy them for years to come. Belt loops along the waist guarantee a perfect fit, and gaiters at the ankle hug the exterior of your boot to keep snow at bay. Reviewers say this snow pant option seems to be equal if not greater in quality compared to leading sportswear brands.

Get the Arctix Insulated Snow Pants from Amazon starting at $36.13

8. These pillow-soft slippers

Credit: Bearpaws Something about snuggly slippers will give you a reason to get up in the morning.

Shout out to slippers for quite literally being the foundation of our warmth, what with heat escaping first from our extremities. These best-selling Bearpaw slippers hug your foot from every angle, helping you feel supported on days when it feels like you haven’t moved a muscle in far too long. It features a rubber sole for extra traction and a super-soft shearling interior for those way-too-cold mornings. Of their 4,900 reviewers, many say your normal shoe size will feel snug upon first wear, and soon fit like a glove. Or slipper. And if you're looking for an Ugg look-alike, you can snag Bearpaw's popular Loketta slipper, too.

Get the Bearpaw Men’s Moc II Slipper from $39.95 from Amazon

9. These super warm socks

Credit: Hot Chillys You'll never get cold feet investing in a pair of these.

If skiing, hiking, snowshoeing or snowball-fighting are in your winter forecast, you’re going to want to keep your feet toasty with these godsends—Hot Chillys. They’re thin enough to slip into a stuffy, tight boot and prevent moisture buildup, yet thick enough to prevent chafe and keep you warm. The strategically placed ventilation channels combined with the contoured feel will make these the only socks you want to wear this season.

Get the Hot Chillys Mid Volume Sock from Amazon for $23.95

10. This layer-friendly Under Armour pullover

Credit: Under Armour Calling all cold-weather cardio bunnies.

If it feels like half- and quarter-zip sweaters became a thing overnight, you aren’t wrong. And for good reason: They layer perfectly over a thermal base or under a down jacket, and look trendy just on their own. Complete with a moisture-wicking fabric that won’t turn your sweat into icicles, this Under Armour layer available in 32 colors is great for outdoor workouts. Of its 2,700 reviewers, one pleased customer says it’s “almost too perfect.”

Get the Under Armour Women's Tech Twist ½ Zip Long Sleeve Pullover from Amazon from $29.99

11. These classic Champion sweatpants

Credit: Champion Hanging out in these sweats for multiple days at a time is totally encouraged.

If you’ve been sporting nothing besides sweatpants this quarantine, join the club. Lean into your loungewear-centric wardrobe with one of our favorite loungewear items: these unisex Champion sweats with over 6,200 Amazon ratings. Made of soft cotton jersey, you can easily wear them both to bed and during the day. Reviewers rave about the sweats' quality given the affordable price.

Get the Champion Men’s Athletics Closed Bottom Jersey Pants from Walmart for $19.55

12. This cozy oversized sweater

Credit: Liny Xin Baggy and beautiful is this winter's sweater aesthetic.

When it comes to sweaters, the bigger and baggier the better (say that three times!). This Amazon best-seller with over 5,000 reviews and available in 21 colors doubles as a hug on a cold day. It’s made of a two-ply cashmere and wool blend, making it as cozy as it is classy. One five-star reviewer says “Absolutely love this sweater! Quality is great, it’s oversized and perfect for leggings. It is so soft, I’m getting another one or two for sure!”

Get the Liny Xin Women's Cashmere Oversized Loose Knitted Crew from Amazon for $39.97

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.