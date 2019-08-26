12 things you should never go hiking without

Hiking doesn’t have to mean scaling the side of mountains. It doesn’t even mean traveling great distances. Hiking can be as simple as a short jaunt through your local state park on mostly paved and well-trodden paths. And year after year, more people are participating in hikes and exploring the great outdoors. The most recent data from The Outdoor Industry Association, shows that 44.9 million Americans hiked in 2017, compared to 34.38 million in 2013. If you’re thinking of joining those numbers, the proper gear will let you focus on the scenery around you instead of achy feet or irritated skin.

We’re big fans of REI because of its satisfaction-guaranteed policy that allows you to return any gear, excluding outdoor electronics, within a year of purchase either for a replacement or a refund. If you’re a new or casual hiker, there’s a chance you may change your mind about products after your first hike or two—this keeps you from fretting about purchases you’re not totally sure about. Plus, the retailer is offering up to 40 percent off select brands through Labor Day, so you’ll score deals on your new favorite gear.

1. Hiking boots for sure footing

Credit: Vasque Your feet need supportive shoes for a hike of any size.

Regardless of the trail’s difficulty level, a pair of boots that support your feet are a necessity. The Vasque Breeze III Mid GTX Hiking Boots are over-the-ankle, waterproof boots that offer cushioned midsoles for extra comfort. The exterior is designed to grip the ground for sturdy support despite weather conditions or uneven terrain, and they can stay with you if you advance to more intense trails.

Get the Vasque Breeze III Mid GTX Hiking Boots for Women on REI for $179.95

Get the Vasque Breeze III Mid GTX Hiking Boots for Men on REI for $179.95

2. Sweat-wicking socks to prevent blisters

Credit: Smartwool Avoiding blisters can be as easy as wearing the right socks.

Before you throw on just any pair of socks, take dermatologists’ advice and consider a sweat-wicking pair instead. The friction between our shoes and sweat on our feet can cause gnarly blisters and a whole lot of discomfort. To avoid this, we recommend the Smartwool Expedition Trekking Socks, which are comprised of wool to keep your feet warm and to wick away sweat, nylon for durability, and spandex for flexibility.

Get the Smartwool Expedition Trekking Socks on REI for $21.95

3. A fanny pack to keep essentials within reach

Credit: Nathan Peak Store snacks, water, keys, and other essentials in a fanny pack while on the trail.

If you’re going on a shorter trail or your hiking companion is in charge of carrying the backpack (always remember the buddy system), you may opt for a lighter bag for your personal must-haves. The Nathan Peak Hydration Waist Pack comes with an 18-ounce water bottle that sits in an insulated holder, and a pocket to store your phone, keys, snack, or any other needs.

Get the Nathan Peak Hydration Waist Pack for $40

4. A backpack for day trips

Credit: REI A sturdy backpack keeps the weight even on your hips.

You can carry your regular purse, tote bag, or lunch box on a hike, but it’s best for your back to have your bag’s weight evenly distributed. We recommend a backpack like the REI Co-op Flash 22 Pack, which has a breathable mesh back and straps to keep you comfortable. The bag also has side pockets, so your water bottle is within easy reach.

Get the REI Co-op Flash 22 Pack on REI for $54.95

5. A water bottle to stay hydrated

Credit: Hydro Flask Always stay hydrated!

Hydration is key for any physical activity, so don’t leave your water bottle behind. The Hydro Flask Standard-Mouth Water Bottle with Flex Cap came out on top during our testing because it’s portable and durable. Ice remained intact for over 24 hours, so your drink will stay chilly even if you’re hiking in hot weather.

Get the Hydro Flask Standard-Mouth Water Bottle with Flex Cap on REI for $34.95

6. A quick-drying shirt that lets you breathe

Credit: Columbia A sweat-wicking shirt keeps you comfortable and dry.

Anyone who has ever sweat while wearing a cotton T-shirt knows they never want to do it again. A shirt that keeps your core cool and dry is essential to avoid becoming a swampy, soggy mess—and to prevent chafing. We recommend the Columbia Thistletown Park Crew Shirt, sized for men, which is made of a quick-drying polyester and cotton blend that draws moisture away from the skin. If you’re looking for a women’s cut top, the Columbia Willow Beach T-Shirt is also fast-drying and uses moisture management technology to wick away sweat.

Get the Columbia Thistletown Park Crew Shirt for Men on REI for $30

Get the Columbia Willow Beach T-Shirt for Women on REI for $36

7. Convertible pants that transition with the seasons

Credit: Columbia / REI Pants that convert into shorts work for any hike in any weather.

Wearing stiff jeans on a hike is less than ideal, and while activewear will let you move freely, it may not be durable enough for protecting your skin against brushes with branches or thorns along the trail. The Columbia Silver Ridge Convertible Pants come highly recommended among men’s options: They feature zip-off legs to easily turn into shorts, a durable and sweat-wicking ripstop nylon fabric, and an adjustable waistband for comfort. For women’s options, we recommend the REI Co-op Sahara Convertible Pants, which also transform into shorts on a moment’s notice, and are made of nylon fabric that’s both sweat-wicking and water-resistant.

Get the Columbia Silver Ridge Convertible Pants for Men on REI for $60

Get the REI Co-op Sahara Convertible Pants on REI for $69.95

8. Sunscreen to protect exposed skin

Credit: SunBum Don't forget SPF to keep you protected from the sun.

We suggest slathering sunscreen anywhere that your hiking gear isn’t covering, so your skin stays protected from harmful UVA and UVB rays. Apply (and reapply) a sunscreen like the SunBum SPF 50 Lotion Sunscreen, which is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes and moisturizes your skin with vitamin E.

Get the SubBum SPF 50 Lotion Sunscreen on REI for $10

9. A hat to block out the sun

Credit: Columbia Keep your head cool and the sun out of your eyes with a hat.

While wearing sunscreen is still your best bet, adding a hat to the equation is a great way to keep the sun out of your eyes and from beating down on your face, hair, and scalp (yes you can get a sunburn on your scalp). The Columbia Bora Bora Booney II Hat wicks sweat away from your head with a sweatband and mesh interior, is size-adjustable for your comfort, and has a chin strap to keep it in place. Its brim will also help shade your eyes from having to squint as the tree cover changes.

Get the Columbia Bora Bora Booney II Hat on REI for $30

10. A lightweight rain jacket

Credit: REI Just in case the weather turns sour, keep a lightweight jacket on you.

In case the weather takes a turn for the worse, you’ll want a rain shell that’s lightweight enough to keep in your backpack without taking up much room and protects you from a downpour or adds a little warmth if the temps dip before you’re back to your car. The REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket comes in men’s and women’s sizes and offers protection from winds up to 60 MPH and, of course, rain. The jacket also folds into its own pocket, so it’s easy to store.

Get the REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket for Men on REI for $89.95

Get the REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket for Women on REI for $89.95

11. Bug spray to keep you from scratching

Keep bugs away from your skin with an insect repellent.

If you’re walking in nature, it’s inevitable that you’ll encounter bugs, but you want to prevent bites, especially in areas where tick-borne Lyme Disease or mosquito-borne West Nile Virus or EEE are prevalent. Before you head out, apply an insect repellent like the Repel Sportsmen Formula Pump Spray Insect Repellent onto your skin to keep mosquitoes, ticks, and several other creepy crawlers away. You can also treat your clothing with Sawyer Permethrin Pump Spray, which lasts up to six washes or six weeks before reapplication is needed.

Get the Repel Sportsmen Max Formula Pump Spray Insect Repellent on REI for $7.50

Get the Sawyer Permethrin Pump Spray on REI for $16

12. A first aid kit just in case

Credit: Adventure Medical Kits In case of emergency, a medical kit is a must-have.

No one wants to think about worst-case scenarios, but having a first aid kit is never a bad idea. Even if you get a small cut or scrape on the trail, it’s important to disinfect and cover with a bandage to prevent an infection. The Mountain Series Hiker Medical Kit is organized into injury-specific pockets, so you have easy access to anything you need in case of an emergency.

Get the Adventure Medical Kits Mountain Series Hiker Medical Kit on REI for $25

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.