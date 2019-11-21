15 great ugly Christmas sweaters you can buy online

By clicking one of our links you're supporting our labs and our independence, as we may earn a small share of revenue. Recommendations are separate from any business incentives.

Good news, folks—ugly sweater season is finally here. Over the last few years, these gaudy, absolutely horrible sweaters have grown more popular than ever, and honestly, it’s not hard to see why. After all, who doesn’t need some much-needed humor around the holidays?

The key to picking out the best ugly Christmas sweater is pretty simple: the more ridiculous, the better. You want a sweater that’s so bad it’s actually good, but that also feels pretty comfortable to wear for an extended period of time, especially if you’re going to an office or house party.

‘Tis the season to go big or go home. Here are 15 ugly Christmas sweaters you can grab in 2019, which are guaranteed to stun, shock, and make you the laughingstock—but like, in a good way—of your next great holiday bash.

1. For the one who loves to dazzle: This cult-favorite sweater

Credit: Tipsy Elves Bring on the Christmas tree vibes.

Don’t let the Christmas tree have all the glory this year. You’ll shimmer and shine like the true star of the party that you are in this truly heinous sweater, which is decorated with garland and ornaments. Is it subtle? Not so much. But a sweater this gloriously tacky is sure to take the top prize in any ugly Christmas sweater bash. Reviewers say it runs small, so be sure to size up.

2. For the one who wants to show a little leg: These sweaters inspired by A Christmas Story

Credit: Kohl's / Spencers It's pronounced, "Fra-gee-lee."

For those of us who grew up watching A Christmas Story every holiday season, these sweaters inspired by the 1983 film are the perfect homage. With that now-iconic leg lamp front and center, both of these sweaters are a fun way to go if you’re looking to get in on the ugly Christmas sweater game but also want to keep things a little classic.

3. For the one who never re-gifts: This adorable wrapping-paper sweater

Credit: Tipsy Elves Unwrapping the best present of the year.

Everyone's out here trying to grab the hottest presents of 2019, meanwhile you've always known you were the best of them all. Bring that big mood to your next ugly sweater party and don't be surprised if everyone treats you like the gift you really are.

4. For the one who's totally ripped: This buff Santa ugly sweater

Credit: Blizzard Bay Suddenly feeling very jealous of Mrs. Claus over here.

Santa looks completely jacked in this sweater, which comes in a variety of form-flaunting designs, all intended to show off Saint Nick's massive gains during the holiday off-season. This version of Santa clearly doesn't skip leg day. Or arm day. Or any day. Reviewers say this popular sweater feels great but runs a bit small, so size up if you want to grab it.

Get the Blizzard Bay Men's Ugly Christmas Sweater Fitness on Amazon for $29.99

5. For the company Christmas party: These sweaters that fans of The Office will appreciate

Credit: BoxLunch / Hot Topic Clearly perfect for your office ugly Christmas party.

Anyone who loves The Office knows that the Christmas party episodes are the best. They’ve got everything: laughs, tears, comeuppance for no-good parents (Dwight’s Princess Unicorn scam will forever be hilarious). Apparently they’re also gold for the makers of ugly Christmas sweaters too, since there are tons of Office-themed picks to choose from. Whether you’re trying to conjure up the spirit of the Belsnickel—which, FYI, is actually a real thing—or you just want to feel like you’re part of the Dunder Mifflin gang, these sweaters will not disappoint, especially if you’re headed to your own office Christmas party.

6. For the one who always lights up the party: These Hanukkah ugly sweaters

Credit: Target / Amazon Light our menorahs with these sweaters.

You can get Hanukkah off to a great start with these ugly sweaters, both of which prominently feature menorahs. The Amazon sweater features motion-activated lights, which deliver an extra-festive touch. Our staff photographer, Betsey Goldwasser, owns a Hanukkah ugly sweater of her own and thinks these are a great way to celebrate the holiday season.

7. For the one who loves animals: These pet-themed sweaters

Credit: Blizzard Bay / Ugly Christmas Sweater Company Rudolph has nothing on these guys.

Looking for a way to make literally everyone who sees you go, Daaaaaawwww? These snuggly pet-themed sweaters are the way to go. Any one of them is a sure-fire way to make hearts melt, and reviewers say they’re comfortable and easy to clean. Whether you’re a dog person or a cat person or a dinosaur person, you can definitely show your love this holiday season with one of these cutesy prints.

8. For the one who isn’t eating any snacks after midnight: This Gremlins sweater

Credit: Jackson Ruckar / Reviewed Good news, you can get this sweater wet and still eat after midnight while you're wearing it.

Gizmo fans, get ready: you can finally show your appreciation for the 1984 classic with this majestic ugly Christmas sweater. Also good: you can get this sweater wet. I’ve easily run it through the rinse cycle a hundred times now and haven’t had any gremlin infestations yet, although I wouldn’t mind if this sweater multiplied a few times over, as it really is that good. It was released by Middle of Beyond, which makes a whole range of cool retro sweaters, including ones inspired by Friday the 13th, The Twilight Zone, Planet of the Apes, and others. They’re expensive but completely worth it, since they’re made from ultra-soft acrylic and designed to keep you feeling extra warm, especially during late-night snack runs.

Get the Gremlins Sweater from Middle of Beyond for $84.99

9. For the one who wishes it was still Halloween: These Nightmare Before Christmas sweaters

Credit: Hot Topic / Amazon Stay spooky, even through the holiday season.

How many more days is it until next Halloween? If you’ve already started counting, chances are you’ve also got a soft spot in that spooky little heart of yours for A Nightmare Before Christmas. You can feel like you’re back in Halloweentown—sort of anyway—with these ugly sweaters based on the 1993 film. Unlike the other ugly sweaters on this list, you get the added bonus of being able to wear it during Halloween and Christmas, so you can represent for Jack Skellington, Sally, and the rest of the crew all season long.

10. For the one who’s flying solo: This Home Alone sweatshirt

Credit: Funny Threads Outlet Home alone and ready to get comfy.

You don’t have to be home alone for the holidays to dig this sweatshirt, but it could make you feel better if you are, since this five-star rated option from Amazon comes highly recommended by reviewers who say it’s really cozy and versatile. You could wear it for pretty much anything and stay comfortable, whether you’re running errands or, you know, setting up elaborate booby traps around your house to keep out a couple of creeps—whatever floats your boat.

Get the Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animal Ugly Christmas Sweater on Amazon for $32.99-$34.99

11. For one who still wants to look cute: These ugly sweater dresses

Credit: v28 These patterns ain't pretty, but you will be.

Ugly Christmas sweaters aren't exactly fashionable. In fact, that's sort of the point—they're known for being over-the-top and not remotely flattering in anyway at all. But reviewers on Amazon say that these ugly sweater dresses are a big exception, since they come in a range of hideously hilarious patterns and are designed to be form-fitting. Additionally, reviewers say they're thick and warm, so they're actually comfortable in the chillier months. If you're headed to an ugly sweater party and want something a little cuter, these are totally worth checking out.

Get the v28 Ugly Christmas Sweater for Women on Amazon for $21.99-$32.99

12. For the one who’d rather be in Hawkins, Indiana: This Stranger Things sweater

Credit: Jackson Ruckar / Reviewed.com Stranger Things fans are gonna love this one.

The most recent season of Stranger Things might have ended on a sad note, but this ugly sweater is definitely good for a few chuckles, especially if you’re among fellow fans of the Netflix series. Available through Etsy, it comes in a variety of colors and reviewers say it runs true to size. But more importantly, it comes highly recommended from our own staff. “I love this sweater because its oversized and makes me feel cozy,” says Naidin Concul-Ticas, editorial graphic designer at Reviewed. “I also really like the design, and the quote is one of my favorite lines from the show. I also love that its red! It adds the festive factor to it!”

Get the Merry Christmas Mouth Breather * Stranger Things Ugly Christmas Sweater for $24.95

13. For the one who comes prepared: This sweater with a bottle opener in it

Credit: Tipsy Elves For those parties when you need something harder than egg nog.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year to … drink responsibly, guys. But hey seriously, if you’re at a party and you're raging hard, it helps to have an extra bottle opener around just in case. With this sweater, which comes with a functional bottle opener sewn directly onto it, you’ll never have to stress about how to open your next bottle of Mad Elf ale.

Get the Tipsy Elves Men's Functional Bottle Opener Christmas Sweater for $40

14. For the one who knows that winter is coming: This cozy Game of Thrones sweatshirt

Credit: Etsy Stay cozy, even when you're north of the wall.

Still feeling salty over the way Game of Thrones ended? You aren’t the only one. But just because the HBO series went up in proverbial wildfire by the end is no reason not to share your love this holiday season, especially if you’re shopping for an ugly sweater. This clever Etsy sweatshirt brings on the laughs and the festive vibes. Reviewed editor Courtney Campbell has this sweatshirt in white and says it’s great for anyone who loves Jon Snow—despite the outcome of season 8. “To be fair,” she adds, ”I got it before season 8.”

Get the Let It Snow GoT Jon Snow Ugly Christmas Sweater on Etsy for $9.99

15. For the total Scrooge: This ugly Krampus sweater

Credit: Ripple Junction Get Krampusnacht off to a killer start in this sweater.

Why celebrate Christmas when you can pay homage to this half-goat, half-demon on Krampusnacht instead? Perfect for the perennial Scrooge—not to mention your nightmares—this sweater is an instant conversation-starter and a great way to spread the word about the Krampus, a.k.a. the anti-Santa Claus, a creepy monster from Central European folklore that’s dressed in chains and goes around punishing naughty kids during the holidays. Even someone who hates ugly Christmas sweaters will find it impossible to resist this one once they hear about the Krampus.

Get the Ripple Junction Krampus Knit Ugly Christmas Sweater on Amazon for $$49.95-$54.99

