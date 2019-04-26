15 products our editors keep recommending

As you can imagine, our team at Reviewed has some fairly high standards when it comes to the stuff we choose to use ourselves. After all, when you continuously test products for a living, the bar is set pretty high for what you consider to be well-made and praiseworthy—not just anything will end up in our personal collection of everyday items.

Below we’ve compiled a list of the best products we keep recommending over and over again to friends, family, coworkers, and sometimes even strangers who stop us on the street. These are some of the most popular and beloved items that we just can’t stop raving about. From single serve coffee makers to an inverted umbrella that'll keep you stylish (and dry) wherever you go, here are 15 products that for one reason or another, are near and dear to our staff’s hearts.

1. A mug to keep your tea warm

Credit: Ember The Ember mug was made for the forgetful tea drinker in us all.

“My boyfriend got me this smart mug for Christmas because I have a tendency to make a cup of tea or coffee, take a few sips and then get distracted until it's cold. This mug not only keeps my drinks warm as long as I want, but it also syncs with an app that tells me when my drink is the perfect temperature. It's definitely on the pricey side at $80, but I use it every day and love having every sip be exactly how I like it no matter how long it takes me to drink a cup.” - Samantha Gordon, Managing Editor—E-commerce

Get the Ember Temperature Control Ceramic Mug on Amazon for $79.95

2. A hair product to get a perfectly coiffed ‘do

Credit: Amazon Never have a bad hair day again, gentlemen.

“People ask me, "Yo Jon, how do you get your hair looking flyer than an ad to a church social?" I'm like, "American Crew Fiber Cream—and also getting my daily recommended intake of riboflavin." I like it because it has low shine, a strong hold, and a mild scent.” - Jon Chen, Senior Lab Technician —Testing

Get the American Crew Fiber Cream on Amazon for $8.29

3. This cold-brew coffee maker to unleash your inner barista

Credit: Takeya Skip the Starbucks line and make your cold brew at home.

“If you like cold brew coffee, I unambiguously recommend the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker. It is almost idiot-proof in its simplicity, ease of use, cleanup, the works.” - Andrew Winson, Data Entry Manager

Get the Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker on Amazon for $18.99

4. A reversible umbrella that’ll get hella compliments

Credit: Amazon Fellow umbrella owners will be envious of your reversible one.

“I was so tired of getting all my clothes and things wet after I close up my umbrella post-rain storm, so I tried this reversible umbrella I found on Amazon for $20. Now every time it rains, I get at least 10 people asking me about where they can get their own. It's magical; it STANDS UP ON ITS OWN and the C-shape handle fits your wrists so you can be handsfree. Incredible. I highly recommend if you don't mind carrying a long umbrella and being the talk of the town.” - Melissa Rorech, Video Producer/Editor

Get the NewSight Reversible Umbrella on Amazon for $19.99

5. A humidifier that’ll help you survive allergy season

Credit: Amazon Relieve your spring allergies with this humidifier.

“I bought this affordable humidifier recently and have been really enjoying it. During this time of year when allergens are running rampant and temperatures/rains are pretty hard to predict, it has provided a comforting consistency in the form of gently cascading mists that fall down by my bed. Plus I like how low maintenance it is: you don't have to use filtered water, you just fill the top part and turn it on and that's that. It has a bright blue light (which I like, but can be disabled) and can be set on a timer. You have to refill it a lot, and it's kind of noisy, but it's also cheap.” - Lee Neikirk, Editor —Testing

Get the GENIANI Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier on Amazon for $29.97

6. This single serve, pour-over coffee maker for the perfect cup of joe

Credit: OXO We prefer this one-cup coffee solution to a coffee bag or k-cup.

“I was looking for a one-cup coffee solution that made a good brew (ahem, not Keurig) but appealed to my pre-coffee sensibilities (read: lazy and half-asleep). This bad boy makes a delicious pour-over-quality cup with no fussy water temperature taking or metered pouring, and basically requires zero cleanup. Combined with my pretty, insulated Maars Townie camp cup, I can take my time sipping my hot, delicious brew.” - Amy Roberts, Managing Editor—Lifestyle and Emerging Categories

Get the OXO BREW Single Serve Pour Over Coffee Dripper on Amazon for $15.95

7. This lip mask that’ll make your lips extra kissable

Credit: Amazon Get softer lips overnight with this berry-scented lip mask.

“Winter beats up my skin and it doesn't miss a chance to chap up my lips either. I was desperate for a solution and this lip mask did the trick. My lips went from chapped and peeling to perfectly smooth within a week after using a lip scrub then applying the lip mask. Although it's meant to wear to bed, I even wear it out sometimes because I love the light pink color it makes my lips. I have purchased this lip mask for all my friends, who are now LANEIGE Lip Mask worshippers like me.” - Melissa Cooper, Manager of Search Marketing

Get the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask on Amazon for $15.00

8. A smoke and carbon monoxide alarm to keep your home safe

Credit: Amazon Keep your home and family safe with this smoke and carbon monoxide alarm.

“The Nest Smoke + CO Alarm is a useful home safety product because it talks to you when there is smoke or a fire in the home and allows you to monitor your home using the Nest smartphone app when you're not there. The device clearly communicates which room the smoke is coming from and is easy to understand, which can be very helpful in case of an emergency. The Nest Smoke + CO Alarm also functions as a nightlight that detects when you walk under it. This feature can be turned off. However, it’s great for lighting the way when you’re up with kids or going to the bathroom in the middle of the night.” - Rachel Murphy, Smart Home Writer

Get the Nest Protect Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm on Amazon for $118.99

9. An electric toothbrush for your pearly whites

Credit: Amazon Even your dentist will be jealous of your Sonicare Diamondclean.

“This life-changing gadget made toothbrushing something that I look forward to. It has three intensities and you can easily adjust to the right level by giving it a press. It also has five brushing modes that cover different cleaning needs: gum care, tongue health, clean, deep clean, and whitening. It comes with a chic travel case so you can easily pack it to go.” - Valerie Li, Staff Writer—Kitchen and Cooking

Get the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Toothbrush on Amazon for $178.98

10. This mini espresso machine that’ll satisfy your caffeine cravings

Credit: Amazon For those who need an extra caffeine boost in the morning, this espresso maker will do the trick.

“My husband got me this little espresso maker for my birthday and I'm in love. I'm one of those people who could easily spend way too much money at my local coffee shop and now I don't need to. This machine makes flavorful coffee drinks, takes up very little counter space, and the rich red color is a delight to behold!” - Cindy Bailen, Editor—Major Appliances and Home Design

Get the Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine on Amazon for $144.00

11. This stamp gift set that’ll help you celebrate every milestone

Credit: Papersource Bring back epistolary relationships with this stamp gift set.

“This Custom Stamp Gift Set is my go-to gift for anyone celebrating a milestone. It's great for people who have just gotten engaged since they'll be addressing save the date cards, as well as married couples who have thank you's to send. Parents-to-be also have a lot of need with shower thank you's, first holiday cards, etc. And anyone buying a home or moving will need one for their new address. Plus, aside from addresses, there are templates for things like "This book belongs to" or "From the kitchen of" that people can use.

The best part is that the gift (stamp holder and ink pad) comes with a promo code for one free stamp, so the recipient can design something they actually like. They enter the promo code at checkout and it's free. Papersource ships out a stamp that can fit into the holder. This means that the recipient can order subsequent stamps anytime they move or want to add to their collection.” - Meghan Kavanaugh, Managing Editor—Core Content

Get the Custom Stamp Gift Set on Papersource for $39.95

12. A mascara for voluminous lashes

Credit: Amazon Get seriously sky-high lashes with this mascara.

“I swear by Maybelline's mascara. It never fails! I've tried expensive brands like Too Faced and Tarte but I don't get the same results. Maybelline is a must have!” - Naidin Concul Ticas, Editorial Graphic Designer - Audience

Get the Maybelline New York Volume Express Mega Plush Washable Mascara on Amazon for $4.74

13. These comfy leggings that feel high-end

Credit: TJ maxx These leggings are the perfect loungewear for netflix nights.

“I literally never shut up about these leggings from 90 degrees. I always get them at TJ Maxx or Marshalls and I'm always recommending them to my friends when they ask about workout clothes. They're durable, moisture wicking and come in really cute colors and designs. Best of all, you can get a pair at Marshalls for $16, and they ACTUALLY LAST. I just don't understand why people are spending $80-$90 on Lululemon leggings when these are just as good, if not better.” - Kate McCarthy, Social Media Editor

Get these 90 Degree Leggings on TJ Maxx for $16.99

14. This roll pillow that’ll make traveling easier

Credit: Amazon Your neck and back will thank you after a long flight with this pillow.

“Flying is comfortable for basically no one, but this cylindrical roll makes it slightly more bearable. Made of stretchy lycra and filled with microbeads, you can mold it around your neck to support your head for an upright "nap," or wedge it behind your lower back for lumbar support during takeoff and landing, when the seat must be in its full upright position.” - Amy Roberts, Managing Editor—Lifestyle and Emerging Categories

Get the Cushie Microbead Roll Pillow on Amazon for $14.95

15. These soft, stretchy pants to make your work week chic

Credit: Old Navy You'll want to wear these pants to work everyday.

“These ponte pants are incredibly comfortable so, because comfort is my middle name, I own 3 pairs. The seam down the center of the leg adds an extra level of sophistication that makes these ponte pants acceptable for both a casual work environment and an evening out.” - Melissa Cooper, Manager of Search Marketing

Get the High-Rise Stevie Ponte-Knit Pants on Old Navy for $25.00

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest, deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.