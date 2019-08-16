13 life-changing planners to get any student organized

Nerd alert: I'm completely obsessed with planners. Ever since middle school, I've tracked homework assignments, group project due dates, test prep, sports practice and game schedules, academic club meetings, and even after-school hang-outs with friends in the pages of planners I still keep as little snapshots of my life in any given year.

Being tasked with the assignment to find the best planners for students currently stocking up on back-to-school supplies was like being called up to the majors. This is what I've been training for.

I've tracked down 13 planners that get an A+ for their ability to help organize and motivate. They’re as analog as it gets, but before you knock an off-the-grid solution, know that psychologists tout the added benefits of keeping a planner, including decreasing stress and anxiety and improving productivity.

Whether you're Type A like me, or just want to forget a few less assignments this year, here are the academic planners that can help get the job done.

1. For the goal-setter: Legend Planner

Credit: Legend Planner The Legend Planner helps to identify and meet goals.

“Create the life you’ve always wanted,” entices the description of this undated Legend Planner that includes space for both weekly and monthly calendars.

While that may seem lofty for those just looking to track math homework, this deluxe planner does come equipped to help you get there with spots to track goals by week, month, and life area, not to mention routines, personal and work to-do lists, and even a section for review and reflection.

For real big-picture planning, find pages for 50 dreams and your most important life goals, as well as the action steps you need to take.

Get the Legend Planner on Amazon for $19.97

2. For the über-productive: Panda Planner Daily Planner

Credit: Panda Planner Have your most productive year yet with the Panda Planner.

After bouts with Lyme disease, traumatic brain injury, and cancer, Panda Planner founder Michael Leip set out to create a better system of organization, one based on positive psychology and neuroscience.

In addition to this undated planner that has daily, weekly, and monthly sections designed to help prioritization and reflection, you get access to a video course about improving productivity and ebooks on curing procrastination, living a happy and productive life, and getting back on track if you fall off course.

Get the Panda Planner Daily Planner on Amazon for $24.97

3. For the procrastinator: Freedom Planner 2019

Credit: Freedom Planner This planner claims to actually help procrastination.

By focusing on time management and accountability with daily, weekly, and even hourly calendar sections, the Freedom Planner is perfect for the student who’s always scrambling to finish assignments on time.

Jot down assignments, exams, and monthly goals, then follow the planner’s prompts to reflect back to see just how well you did and where you can improve. There’s even a spot to record gratitude to hone in on exactly where you find your motivation and satisfaction. Still need a boost? The planner comes with access to free ebooks on goal-setting.

Get the Freedom Planner 2019 on Amazon for $18.97

4. For the dreamer: Academic Passion Planner

Credit: Passion Planner Track your homework—and your extracurricular passions—with this planner.

Reading, writing, and arithmetic make up a piece of the education process—but they’re not everything. These are the years to start thinking big, charting your own course, and deciding what path you want to follow into adulthood.

Among pages for exam dates and extracurricular scheduling, this planner features a Passion Roadmap, a guided space for you to brainstorm big ideas and break down the four small steps you need to get there. There are also weekly inspirational quotes and motivational challenges to keep you on track.

Get the Academic Passion Planner on Amazon for $35

5. For the environmentalist: Seedlings Calla 2019-2020 Planner

Credit: Anthropologie When planted, the packaging of this academic planner sprouts wildflowers.

Go green with this 17-month planner that includes daily, monthly, and weekly views from August 2019 through December 2020.

With wildflower seeds embedded in its packaging, you can plant the biodegradable eco-paper to get a hands-on lesson in plant biology. While you wait for them to bloom, enjoy a chic design, a page of helpful stickers, and a more organized school year.

Get the Seedlings Calla 2019-2020 Planner at Anthropologie for $32

6. For the visionary: Bloom Daily Planner 2019-2020

Credit: Bloom Daily Planners Doodle in your vision board pages when you have downtime between classes.

Consider this the perfect planner for the vision-board set. Covering August 2019 through July 2020, this planner features two-page monthly spreads for charting tests and essay due dates, weekly scheduling templates for getting into an ideal routine, guided pages for goal-setting and -tracking, and even a 2019-2020 vision board to get all of your ideas in one place.

There’s even a prompt to help you craft a personal mission statement.

Get the Bloom Daily Planner 2019-2020 on Amazon for $16.95

7. For the creative: 2019-2020 Coming Up Roses Planner

Credit: Paper Source Enjoy fun and functional stickers to use throughout the year.

Why should elementary school kids have all the fun? This colorful planner from Ban.do comes chock full of stickers for help in scheduling, motivation, or just plain entertainment.

Plus, each monthly divider features an artistic illustration and inspirational message. Keep track of 17 months worth of assignments and projects, and enjoy notes of any and all holidays, including the most important ones—Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is on Feb. 1.

Get the 2019-2020 Coming Up Roses Planner at PaperSource for $32.95

8. For the note-taker: Lemome 2019-2020 Academic Planner

Credit: Lemome With nearly 100 pages for notes, you'll never forget instructions from your teacher.

With 88 lined pages, even the most prolific note-takers will have enough space in this planner.

Even with that page count, not to mention the weekly and monthly calendar views and ample space to write assignments down for each day, this 12-month planner still maintains a sleek look and slim profile to be able to fit into any backpack or desk. There’s even pockets for and a pen holder to keep the rest of your supplies secure.

Get the Lemome 2019-2020 Academic Planner on Amazon for $14.56

9. For the Type-A student: Erin Condren 18-Month Coiled Life Planner, July 2019-December 2020

Credit: Erin Condren Get—or stay—organized with this planner from Erin Condren.

Honestly, what can’t this planner do? With spreads to view monthly commitments at a glance, and weekly and hourly planning pages, you can track just about every assignment and project you’ve got going on. There’s an inspiration board, dot grid note pages, an entirely separate notebook built-in, and four pages of metallic stickers to use throughout.

There’s even a removable calendar in its own folder pocket you can take out on the go. Have a goal to be more organized this year? Don’t worry, there’s a spot to track that progress too, and inspirational quotes throughout to keep you going.

Get the Erin Condren 18-Month Coiled Life Planner, July 2019-December 2020, on Amazon for $63.99

10. For the Post-It fanatic: Global Printed Products Hardcover Academic Planner 2019-2020

Credit: Global Printed Products This planner includes 175 sticky notes.

Sure, this 14-month planner may come equipped with stickers to enhance its weekly and monthly calendar views, but the real star is its included sticky note set.

With 175 sticky notes of varying sizes, you can take notes on your stickers, which just seems like a lesson out of efficiency 101. This planner also comes with a bookmark, so you’ll never lose your place, and it’s thick hardcover ensures it’ll stand up to a whole year of wear and tear.

Get the Global Printed Products Hardcover Academic Planner 2019-2020 on Amazon for $14.95

For the student who loves a classic

No frills? No problem. For those who are more into old-school organization—planners that let you jot down assignments without stickers, goal-tracking, or inspirational quotes—there are still plenty of tried-and-true options to help you get the job done.

11. Mead 2019-2020 Academic Year Weekly & Monthly Planner

Credit: Mead Mead brings its Five-Star quality to its planners as well as its notebooks.

Mead is an education staple for a reason. So while its Five-Star notebooks are already ubiquitous with back-to-school shopping, don’t overlook its planners, like this 12-month option that comes in either a celestial blue or geometric pink design.

Jot down homework in its weekly calendars, and plan study time for tests in the monthly view. There are also spots for notes, as well as helpful maps, conversions, and important dates.

Get the Mead 2019-2020 Academic Year Weekly & Monthly Planner on Amazon for $9.89

12. At-A-Glance 2019-2020 Academic Year Weekly & Monthly Planner

Credit: At-A-Glance The At-A-Glance planner has both weekly and monthly calendar views.

One of the more unassuming planners on the list, the minimal design of this 13-month planner will fit in with any style as it helps track weekly and monthly assignments and due dates. It’s slim, but still manages to fit in folders for loose papers, ruled space for hourly appointment or class times, a three-year reference calendar, and ample space for taking notes.

Get the At-A-Glance 2019-2020 Academic Year Weekly & Monthly Planner on Amazon for $27.26

13. Elan Publishing Company 2019-2020 Dated Student Planner

Credit: Elan Publishing Company Enjoy inspirational quotes from historic figures as you map out study time.

This 12-month planner has ample space to keep track of weekly assignments on its ruled pages. Monthly calendars are grouped at the front for a big-picture view of your schedule, and there’s a three-year calendar overview at the back. Throughout, find inspirational and motivational quotes from historical figures like Maya Angelou.

Get the Elan Publishing Company 2019-2020 Dated Student Planner on Amazon for $8.95

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest, deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.