I tried the crazy popular Barefoot Dreams throw blanket—and it’s just as good as Chrissy Teigen says

It's officially that time of year. Some call it sweater weather, others call it throw blanket weather. I'm in the latter camp—as soon the temperatures drop below 60 degrees, you can find me camped out on the couch under a pile of plush blankets. Fleece, sherpa, knit, it doesn't matter. The warmer and cozier the blanket, the better.

That's why, when I started seeing the Barefoot Dreams throw blanket all over Instagram, I knew I needed to get one for myself. It's a favorite among celebrities, style influencers, and regular people alike, and is constantly selling out online. While it's available in a bunch of different styles, I opted for the very popular, very chic In The Wild throw blanket (which comes in a pretty leopard print pattern, naturally). After using it for a week, here are my honest thoughts—and why it's worth every penny of its $180 price point.

Credit: Instagram/Femme Flynet A lot of celebrities love their In the Wild throw blanket.

While Barefoot Dreams has been around since 1994, the brand really took off when Chrissy tweeted about it last December, raving, "If you are struggling for a Christmas gift for someone, get them a barefoot dreams blanket. I use mine 365. It stretches and wraps over your shoulders and feet and nothing else compares."

ADVERTISEMENT

Chrissy isn't the only celeb obsessed with the plush throw blankets—other stars including the Kardashians, Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kate Hudson are all fans, as well. The Barefoot Dreams throw also has hundreds of five-star reviews at Nordstrom and has sold out many times over at the retailer.

Credit: Barefoot Dreams I now understand all the hype.

Here's what I learned as soon as I unwrapped my new throw: There are regular throw blankets and then there is the Barefoot Dreams throw blanket. This thing is on a whole other level of coziness. The microfiber material is super soft and super plush—imagine wrapping yourself up in the inside of an Ugg boot and then multiply that softness by 1,000 and you get the Barefoot Dreams throw. It's also the perfect size for one or two people to snuggle up under. I.e. it's not too small that your feet are left uncovered yet not too big that it's bulky when tossed on the couch.

Plus, for as amazing as it feels, it looks just as good and everyone knows that throw blankets are as much about fashion as they are about function. It's very stylish and elegant and adds a trendy touch to my living room.

The only thing I don't like about the blanket? The fact that it's ruined me for all other blankets. It sounds cheesy—and trust me, I cringe writing that—but it's true. Even the throw that I had previously dubbed my softest throw doesn't compare. The other thing I don't love is the high price point but, as you'll see below, I do think the Barefoot Dreams blanket is worth the splurge.

Credit: Barefoot Dreams I want one in every color now.

Being as that I'm not a celebrity like Chrissy or Kourtney, I'm not someone who just spends hundreds of dollars on throw blankets willy nilly. But I would easily make an exception for the Barefoot Dreams blanket. It's truly one of the softest throws I've ever owned (and I've owned a lot) and hits just the right balance of cozy and warm yet breathable and not too heavy.

Plus, the neutral leopard print looks very stylish draped across my couch, which is a key characteristic of a good throw blanket. The Barefoot Dreams throw comes in a variety of other trendy, muted colorways, too, including a black and white leopard and solid shades of white, cream, and gray. It's a must-have for anyone who likes to snuggle up on the couch on a cold day and, with the holidays quickly approaching, makes for an amazing gift.

Psst: The Barefoot Dreams throw often sells out at Nordstrom, however, and even at Amazon, there are currently only a few left in stock. So if you want one for yourself or someone on your holiday shopping list this year, you'll want to act fast.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.