We tried the new razor that women are obsessing over—is it worth it?

We at Reviewed are just as curious about those flashy products we see in our Instagram feeds as you are. For our 'As Seen On IG' series, our writers buy them and put them through their paces to find out if they're actually as good as they look online—or too good to be true. Spot one that we've missed? Email us at AsSeenOn@reviewed.com.

When I first saw Billie pop up in my Instagram and Facebook feeds, I had two thoughts: That is the most adorable shaving kit I’ve ever seen and Billie Eilish made this? Let me set the record straight: The 17-year-old singer-songwriter has nothing to do with the razor company.

When I agreed (twist my arm, I know) to test the razor as part of our As Seen on IG series, I immediately plunged into the brand, and was sold on it just as quickly. I learned that Billie is taking a stand against the pink tax (the extra amount women are charged for some products and services) in the shaving industry, long ruled by men. The inclusive, women-first brand also makes all products vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free (not that I’ve ever worried about the wheat content of my shaving cream).

What is Billie?

Billie is a brand built for womankind that celebrates “our choice to be shaggy, smooth or anything in between.” It also claims to be the first razor brand to actually show hair—when you think about it, most razor commercials show perfectly airbrushed, already hairless legs. Billie believes in making the internet “a little fuzzier” and embracing female body hair. If you want to shave, the company makes a shaving cream and razors; if you don’t want to shave, it offers a body wash and lotion. The razor is the star of the company, with the other products considered add-ons, but you can buy them individually.

The razor is also sleek and attractive and offers you a choice of color: Coral, Highlighter (yellow), DreamPop (multi-colored), Periwinkle, Billie Blush (pale pink), and Cool Blue.



What is the ordering process like?

Unlike other subscription boxes I’ve tried, Billie’s ordering process is very simple. When the landing page opens up, you’ll see a tab that says “Get started—$9.” Clicking that brings you to a page called “The $9 Starter Kit,” with an explainer of the Billie products included in the subscription. The kit includes the razor, an extra disposable five-blade cartridge, and a magnetic holder that sticks to your shower stall with putty. You press one more button before choosing your razor color, how frequently you want the replacement cartridge delivery based on how often you shave, and any additional products you want to receive. I added the $8 shave cream, too, because I wanted the complete Billie shaving experience. You then check out with free shipping (which is included with subscription sign-ups or any purchase over $15) and you’re on your way to better shaving (supposedly).

I was excited to get my hands on my new shower mates. And honestly? My expectations were high. I anticipated a shave so close that only Sweeney Todd dared to guarantee it. Along with silky legs and underarms, I wanted to feel like the product was worth signing up for a subscription service—something I don’t love to do out of fear of commitment to mediocre (or worse) products.

What does Billie claim?

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The Billie razor works even better when paired with the company's thick shave cream.

The five-bladed razor claims to be sharper than others catering to women, and smoother-gliding, with a ring of shave soap infused with charcoal—which supposedly is “detoxifying”—that surrounds the blade head.

The subscription options suggest a recurring delivery of four replacement cartridges once a month if you shave every day, every two months if you shave a few times a week, and every three months if you shave once a week. For this reason, it’s fair to assume that cartridge is meant to last about one week if you shave daily and up to four weeks if you shave weekly. However, considering the starter kit outfits you with just two cartridges for the first month, you’ll learn soon enough what suits your shaving habits. (By my math, if the two cartridges work fine for the first month, then no one—even daily shavers—should need more than four cartridges every two months.)

The shaving cream, which comes in a squeezable container akin to a shampoo bottle, claims to nourish, soothe, and condition the skin using natural ingredients. It’s free of synthetic fragrances, parabens, and “other bad ingredients” to “keep sensitive skin happy.”

Does Billie do what it claims?

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Billie's soap-encircled blades glide around notoriously hard-to-shave spots.

As someone who shaves her legs two to four times a week, I was impressed with how long the charcoal shave soap around the blades lasted. I’ve been using my first Billie cartridge for about four weeks and it shows no signs of losing the silky texture. I still recommend using shaving cream despite the built-in soap because it doesn’t glide perfectly alone over wet skin, but mixed with the Billie shaving cream (more on that in a moment), it’s a dream.

The razor gives a close shave, although it’s nothing I haven’t gotten before from other good-quality razors. My previous Gillette Venus was serving me just fine before I met Billie.) To me, the razor’s standout feature is the soap and the comfortability of using it. You can easily maneuver the razor around your knees, ankles, armpits, and bikini line, too—all of which are tough spots.

Which brings me to the shave cream. I typically don’t use this kind of product. Why bother with the extra expense when body wash or conditioner work fine? At least, that’s what I thought—before I used Billie’s. When I’ve tried shaving creams in the past, they’re foamy and the water washes away the lather before I even pick up the blade. Billie’s shave cream is the texture of a thick body wash, but it doesn’t foam up or lather into suds. It coats the skin and sticks to it until you’re done and ready to rinse it off. There’s a reason Billie refers to it as “your razor’s best pal.” The duo are unstoppable forces in the battle against body hair.

Is cancelling the subscription easy?

If you’ve ever avoided cancelling something because you didn’t feel like dealing with the cancellation process, nice to meet you—let’s form a club.

Canceling your Billie subscription—believe it or not—is even easier than ordering. You’ll click two buttons, briefly explain why you no longer want the service, and then receive an email confirmation that your next order won’t ship. No calls with customer service and no tears of frustration.

Is Billie worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Billie comes with a magnetic holder that sticks to your shower wall.

Umm...yes! The silky smooth legs alone are worth it, but the price is also undeniably good. You’re hard-pressed to find excellent and durable disposable razors—let alone replacement blades—for less than $9 in drugstores, so with the free shipping, Billie stays true to its initial cost and lives up to its expectations of being an affordable, quality razor. Plus, it's delivered to your door. What's not to love?

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest, deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

More As Seen On product reviews