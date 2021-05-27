We tried this trendy candy subscription so you don’t have to

I’m a gal with fairly limited interests. I like pets, flowers, crafting, and sweets—lots and lots of sweets. So naturally, when I heard about Candy Club, a monthly candy delivery service, I immediately announced to my editor that we should test it. For science, of course.

It was my lucky day, because she agreed that it was worth investigating, and soon, I had two boxes of candy waiting for me on my doorstep. Several canker sores later, I have all the details you should know about this super-sweet subscription.

What is Candy Club?

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau Each month, you get six jars of assorted candy.

Candy Club is pretty much what it sounds like—a club for anyone who loves sugary goodness. When you sign up for a subscription, they’ll send you a box with six jars of candy every month.

The collection of candy is vast, too. Candy Club has everything from caramel popcorn to gummy bears to chocolate-covered nuts, including an impressive array of both sweet and sour options, as well as vintage candies. The brand says they get their candy from both small artisans and famed candy producers, and if you happen to fall in love with a particular candy from their collection, you can also buy individual jars from the site.

How does the subscription work?

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau You can opt for 6- or 13-ounce jars of candy.

You have a few choices to make when signing up for a Candy Club subscription. First, you’ll have to choose between the Fun Box, which costs $29.99 per month and contains six 6-ounce containers of candy, and the Party Box, which costs $39.99 per month and contains six 13-ounce containers of candy. From here, you’ll also have to choose a “candy profile,” a.k.a. whether you like sour or sweet candies. Your boxes will contain mostly candies in the category you choose, and every box contains a random selection—you don’t get to pick what you get.

There is a discount on your first order—your first Fun Box costs just $14.99, and your first Party Box costs $24.99. You have to pay for shipping, as well, and you’ll be billed every month unless you opt to cancel the subscription, which you can do at any time with no cancellation fees. (Just be sure to cancel at least two days before your next billing date.)

Here’s what we thought about Candy Club

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau My boyfriend absolutely loved the sour laces.

As I mentioned, I received two boxes from Candy Club for testing—the Sunshine Sweets gift box with sweet candies and the Picnic Basket gift box with sour candies—to sample a sizable selection of their sweet treats. (My job is, like, soooo hard.) The candies arrived in adorable, brightly colored packages, and between the two boxes, there was only one candy that was a “repeat.”

Here are all the different candies I got:

Jellyshell Sea Turtles

Sour Apple Laces (this was the duplicate)

Sour Cherry Cola Bottles

Watermelon Taffy

Blush Bears

Big Apples

Watermelon Slices

Rainbow Nonpareils

Fruit Salad

Strawberry Wheels

Starfish Sweeties

Right off the bat, I was surprised at how small the jars of candy were. (It turns out I don’t know what a 6-ounce container looks like off the top of my head.) They all contained a decent amount of candy, but it’s not more than you’d get in, say, a $2 bag of Sour Patch Kids from Target. Considering that a Candy Club subscription shakes out to $5 per jar, I was expecting the candy to really knock my socks off!

Did it? Well, some of the candy was really good! The Watermelon Slices disappeared within 24 hours, and the Starfish Sweeties and Rainbow Nonpareils were next to go. My boyfriend particularly loved the Strawberry Wheels and Sour Apple laces, and I found myself munching on Big Apples and Fruit Salad during work.

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau Candy Club says these cola candies are a best-seller, but we didn't like them at all.

However, some of the other candies are still lingering around our house after a few weeks. The Jellyfish Sea Turtles have such a weird smell and texture that I can’t eat them, and no one likes the Sour Cherry Cola Bottles, which the brand claims are a bestseller. The Blush Bears have good flavors, but their texture is softer than your average gummy bear, which is kind of off-putting. Also, as you might have noticed, I received predominantly gummy candies, which was a bummer for a chocolate-lover like me.

It’s worth noting that Candy Club does have a “Love Your Candy Guarantee”—if you don’t like the candy, they say they’ll replace it free of charge. However, I’m a tad skeptical that they would be willing to replace every jar that you didn’t like every single month.

Is Candy Club worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau Candy Club was definitely fun, but I'm not convinced it's worth the high price.

I wanted to love Candy Club, but at the end of the day, I can’t wholeheartedly recommend it. Some of the candy was great, but some had weird textures, smells, or flavors that we didn’t enjoy. That, coupled with the high price of $5 per jar (for a Fun Box, anyway), would prevent me from ever buying this subscription for myself. I’d rather just go to the grocery store and pick out items that I know I’ll enjoy—for half the cost.

However, I do think it would make a unique gift for the candy-lover in your life. It’s always fun to get a colorful package on your doorstep, and my boyfriend and I had a good time taste-testing all the different candies. Candy Club offers a few gift box options that let you see what’s inside, but you could also just pay for a subscription for someone.

