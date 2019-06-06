The scary reason you should stop drinking from plastic water bottles ASAP

It’s no secret that reusable water bottles are better for the environment. But they’re also better for your health, according to a new study. It revealed that Americans are ingesting between 74,000 and 121,000 tiny pieces of plastic, known as microplastics, each year from the food we eat, the air we breathe, and the water we drink. And of all the culprits, plastic water bottles are some of the worst offenders.

How bad is it really to use plastic water bottles?

Pretty bad if you consider the study results. Researchers found that people who drink exclusively from plastic water bottles consume nearly 90,000 additional microplastics every year compared to people who drink tap water.

And while doctors don’t know exactly how microplastics affect the human body yet, we can’t imagine that eating plastic is good for you.

What should I use instead?

Glass, ceramic, stainless steel… there are plenty of options out there for people trying to avoid plastic. Just keep in mind that not all reusable water bottles are created equal. Aka plastic reusable bottles exist and while they’re more eco-friendly, they still can contaminate your water with the same microplastics and other potentially harmful chemicals that those throwaway bottles have.

Is there a specific water bottle you recommend?

So glad you asked because yes, we have a favorite. After hours of testing, our experts decided that the best water bottle of 2019 is the stainless steel Hydro Flask. Double-walled technology keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold and its size and shape is easy for toting around on the go. Plus, unlike some stainless steel bottles, the Hydro Flask doesn’t leave a funky flavor in your water.

Our senior ecommerce writer Courtney Campbell is a big fan. “Plastic water bottles tend to get hot really fast when you're at the beach, hiking, or just living your daily life, and there is nothing refreshing about drinking gross, warm water,” she explains. “We prefer the Hydro Flask because it literally keeps drinks cold for hours on end. Seriously, you could head to the beach with ice in it and it wouldn't melt.” Summer sips, solved.

