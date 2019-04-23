Goodbye waxing—this facial hair remover is a game-changer

This whole thing all started when I decided to shave my face.

To be clear, plenty of women shave their faces for a number of reasons. In my case, I’m a 20-something woman with a passion for skincare, and my experimentation came from a desire to improve my skin’s texture. When I was in high school, I had cystic acne, which left my skin with some pitting from the scars. Between that, occasional dry flaky skin, and light blond peach fuzz, texture is one of my main skin concerns. I typically wear a medium-to-full coverage foundation to give me an even skin tone, but bumps, dry patches, and fine hair can’t be masked simply with foundation. In fact, a lot of liquid and powder makeup emphasizes texture issues because, well, you’re adding more textures to your skin with each layer.

One day, I had a brilliant idea: I’ll shave my face to eliminate the peach fuzz—one less variable. A friend recommended the Finishing Touch Flawless, an electric facial hair remover, which she uses to remove stray hairs on her upper lip and below her eyebrows. (Her grandmother had bought it for her at CVS, but you may have seen an infomercial about this product.) When I saw the tool on sale at ULTA, I decided that was the day to try my shaving experiment. (It’s also available on Amazon or at stores like Walgreens and Walmart, either in the beauty or “as seen on TV” section.)

The tool removes all unwanted facial hair

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar We tested the Finishing Touch Flawless out on (arguably) the fuzziest fruit there is to see what the tool could do. Shaved kiwi (left) next to unshaved kiwi (right).

The shaving process consisted of me sitting at my vanity and staring into my mirror for about 20 minutes, while slowly tracing the device’s quarter-sized head in small circles across the surface of my cheeks, forehead, and chin. You could probably spend a lot less time, but I was meticulous and periodically stopped to evaluate my progress. I also took a minute to text the friend who recommended the product with a picture of my face halfway through, with one side still about 1.5 millimeters deep in peach fuzz.

Credit: Reviewed / Jessica Kasparian / Naidin Concul-Ticas The photo the author sent to her friend mid-shave with enhancement to show shaved and unshaved sections of the face.

It’s easy to use and non-irritating

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

My favorite thing about the tool is how gentle it is. The wand is not sharp, so it won’t nick or pierce the skin. As you graze your skin in circular motions, hair feeds into the wand and is pared down by a spinning head. I expected a little irritation afterward, but was pleasantly surprised that my skin looked and felt calm.

It won’t cause the hair to grow back thicker or darker

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The Finishing Touch Flawless next to the shaved kiwi.

It’s worth noting that a deterrent from shaving the face is the belief that the hair will come back thicker and darker. According to the Mayo Clinic, hair typically tapers off at the end, and when it is bluntly cut, such as with a razor, the hair appears darker and thicker than we are used to. But the hair on my face grew back within a week or two just as blond and fuzzy as it was before, not any darker or coarser.

It’s easy to clean and store

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Hair from the shaved kiwi inside the wand.

Once you’re done shaving, you can twist the wand head off and see the hair in the chamber. I dumped the hair into the trash and washed the chamber with soap and water before putting the wand head, which I also washed, back on. I keep the tool in my makeup drawer as it’s slim and compact.

The cons are easy to overlook

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The battery chamber is in the barrel of the wand.

I’m someone who thinks everything should be rechargeable. Replaceable batteries? Archaic. This tool requires one AA battery, which is included in the package. I would prefer it be USB compatible, but am glad it is at least cordless during use. What's more, it’s difficult to open the battery chamber. Finally, the Finishing Touch Flawless is not noiseless. It’s no louder than an electric toothbrush, but it makes a similar buzzing sound that announces you’re doing…something.

Is it worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The quarter-sized head catches hair and snips it off quickly and painlessly.

Yes! A friend recommended this to me and now I’m recommending it to you, so now we’re friends. That’s how this works, right? (As your new friend, I won’t steer you wrong.) If you’re looking for a tool gentle enough to shave your face without harming the delicate facial skin area, this works wonders. You can also use it on your arms, knuckles, or elsewhere, though it’s probably too small to effectively remove hair from large areas, and the small cutting blades work better on finer hair. The company also makes a smaller version specifically for brows and a larger version to use all over the body, but I haven’t tested these.

This tool was not a magic eraser for all my texture issues but my skin looks much smoother sans peach fuzz.

