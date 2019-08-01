13 things to wear to make traveling more comfortable

Want to get to know someone? Take a trip with them. You’ll learn their packing habits, how they compose themselves during a long journey, what snacks they like to eat on the road, and their travel outfit.

This last one—the travel outfit—is perhaps the most intriguing. Deciding what to wear to navigate the various stages of a trip, including the potential change of climate from origin to destination, as well as the microclimates (from chilly to stuffy) of the conveyances themselves, requires comfortable clothing and layers. But do they choose yoga clothes or a sleek one-piece jumpsuit? Or sacrifice some comfort to dress more stylishly and hope to earn an upgrade? Here at Reviewed, we have our own go-to travel outfits. In fact, we think they're so good, you might just want to integrate them into your traveling wardrobe, too.

1. A multi-purpose scarf

Credit: Uniqlo A soft stole can serve many purposes on a flight.

To ward off the chilly over-ACed air on planes, buses, and trains, especially at night, growth executive editor Megan McCarthy brings a large scarf with her to use as a DIY blanket. “I once took an overnight flight from Honolulu to San Francisco on an airline that was so budget, it ran out of blankets, and those few hours over the Pacific were teeth-chatteringly chilly,” she says. “Ever since then, I've stuffed a big scarf or stole into my amazing, fit-everything bag and use it as a makeshift comforter.”

Hers is made of cashmere from Uniqlo's Ines de la Fressange collaboration, but it's now sold out. As an alternative, this checked Uniqlo stole is a safe bet, or, if cashmere is non-negotiable for you, try this Halogen stole from Nordstrom.

Get the Two-Way Checked Stole from Uniqlo for $19.99

Get the Halogen Colorblock Cashmere Wrap from Nordstrom for $199

2. Slip-on moccasins that feel like slippers

Credit: L.L. Bean These L.L. Bean moccasins feel just like slippers, but you can wear them outside without fear of damaging the soles of your feet.

If your pinnacle of comfort is a good pair of slippers but worry their soles can't cut it outside of the house, we’ve got the travel shoes for you. Senior ecommerce writer Shayna Murphy recommends L.L. Bean’s Wicked Good moccasins, which she calls a “security blanket” for her feet. Their cozy sheepskin lining makes them feel like slippers, but their sturdy rubber soles make them acceptable to wear anywhere. “They always make me feel so relaxed, and when you first get them, they're especially soft and fuzzy, which makes them feel like a dream to walk around with,” she says. “I even wear them during the summer, that's how much I love them!”

Get Wicked Good Moccasins in women's sizes from L.L. Bean for $69 to $79

3. A fanny pack to keep essentials close by

Credit: Clare V. / Sole Society A fanny pack helps keep travel necessities close at hand.

Travel necessities, like passports, IDs, and boarding passes, always seem to slip down to the bottom of a bag when you need them most. But parenting editor Anna Lane has a solution: a fanny pack from Clare V., an LA-based designer. Anna loves that its wide, shallow pocket ensures easy access to anything inside without too much fumbling. As a bonus, the fanny pack comes in a wide range of colors and patterns, such as brown, black, and leopard, that look great outside of an airport or bus terminal. “It's the easiest way to keep ID, passports, money, and my cell phone within reach,” she says. “Plus it looks chic and can be worn across my shoulder for nights out once I arrive at my destination.”

If you prefer not to splurge on the leather Clare V. bag, Sole Society makes a stylish faux leather fanny pack with many of the same attributes.

Get the Fannypack in various colors from Clare V. for $259 to $299, or get it in black from Nordstrom for $275

Get the Sole Society Faux Leather Belt Bag from Nordstrom for $39.99

4. Extra clothes for mess-prone kids

Credit: H&M Elastic waistbands are essential when traveling with kids.

Anna also makes sure her young kids travel in elastic-waist pants so they don’t have to struggle with buttons in the bathroom—and she keeps an extra set of clothes in a Ziploc bag in case of an accident or spill. She stocks her kids’ travel wardrobe with leggings and sweatpants from H&M, which she says are “inexpensive, yet still fashionable.”

Get denim leggings from H&M for $9.99

Get cotton-blend joggers from H&M for $12.99

5. Ugg boots to keep cozy on chilly journeys

Credit: UGG UGG boots softness makes them perfect for winter trips.

In the winter, Anna travels in her tall sheepskin Ugg boots. They don’t have any buckles or zippers, so they’re easy to kick on and off when going through security, and the slipper-like feel of the sheepskin lining helps insulate feet without making them sweaty. “Yes, they are hideous,” she concedes. “But they're easy to take on and off and they keep my feet warm and toasty on cold airplanes.”

Get Women’s Classic Tall Boots from UGG for $200

Get Men’s Classic Short Boots from UGG for $170

6. Slip-on sneakers to simplify airport security

Credit: UGG Slide-on sneakers make going through airport security as easy as can be.

Appliances and home design editor Cindy Bailen also likes wearing Uggs when she travels—but she’s partial to their slip-on sneakers rather than the boots. The sole of the shoe is lined with wool, which give the wearer the same feel as a pair of Ugg boots, but with an outer layer made of mesh for extra breathability. “They're easy to take off going through airport security and easy to slip back on afterward,” she says. “They're so comfortable it's easy to forget I have them on.”

Get Sammy Women’s Slip-On Sneakers from UGG for $110

7. A cotton head wrap with a multitude of uses

Credit: Mato & Hash A shemagh is a useful thing to throw in your carry on.

Updates editor Seamus Bellamy, who works remotely, spends most of the year traveling. And the one thing he’s got on him, no matter where he goes, is a shemagh, a scarf-like wrap that winds around the head and mouth. “There's always a shemagh either on my person or in my backpack,” he says. “I know, a lot of military-wannabes wear these things, but hear this: You'll never own a more inexpensive, versatile garment—full stop.”

Seamus employs it as a makeshift pillow on long haul flights, but he also uses it when he reaches the various destinations he travels to. He says it’s come in handy as a way to shield his head and neck from bright sun in Costa Rica and Mexico, as a handkerchief to wipe down his sweaty face and head in China’s smoggy heat, as an impromptu sling after getting injured in Nicaragua, and as a scarf in his “frozen” Canadian home. (His words, not ours.) All in all, not bad for an item that’s less than $20.

Get the Mato & Hash Military Shemagh Cotton Scarf Head Wrap on Amazon for $10.99

8. A crossbody bag that fits more than you think

Credit: Lo & Sons This Lo & Sons crossbody carries a lot more than it looks.

A seemingly-impossible-to-fill Mary Poppins bag is a must when traveling, particularly if your carry-on space is limited. And Meghan Kavanaugh, Reviewed’s managing editor of core content, says she has one: her Lo & Sons leather crossbody bag. “It can fit a ton without bulging—wallet, passport, phone, charger, boarding passes, pens, travel-sized toiletries, a mini crossword puzzle book, Airpods, sunglasses, you name it,” she says. “I've even been known to carry a sandwich without a problem!”

Still, Meghan says, “it’s small enough to not feel cumbersome if you're walking around a new city or elbowing your way through a crowded bar.” As a bonus, the pockets zip shut, which offers an extra sense of security for valuables. Megan also says her bag looks like new after years of “serious” daily use, so, while it may be an investment, it’s one that’s worthwhile.

Get the Pearl Crossbody Bag from Lo & Sons for $173.60

9. Stretchy, stylish leggings

Credit: Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective leggings are soft, stretchy, and come in a bunch of cool colors.

Leggings, for many people, are a traveling must-have. Ecommerce writer Isabelle Kagan counts herself among them. “I always wear my Girlfriend collective leggings on flights,” she says. “The leggings are super stretchy and comfy, and best of all, they are made from recycled materials (25 water bottles to be exact).”

Get Compressive Stretch Leggings from Girlfriend Collective for $68

10. Slipper-like socks and extra essentials

Credit: L.L. Bean / Amazon Essentials You never know when you'll need extra essentials on a trip, so it can't hurt to pack some in your carry-on.

It’s OK to take your shoes off when you’re traveling if you’re wearing good socks. And audience development manager Rachel Moskowitz has the perfect socks to show off—a cozy cable-knit pair from L.L. Bean. “It can get so cold in the flight cabin or when someone's blasting the AC in a car and it's nice to be cozy and comfortable for such a long amount of time,” she says.

Also in her carry-on? A spare pair of underwear in case something goes awry with her checked luggage. “One time I got stranded without my checked bags in Dallas for two days and had to go to a nearby mall to get new clothes,” she says. “It was infuriating not having this one essential item! Now, I always have an extra pair with me just in case.”

Get Cotton Ragg Socks from L.L. Bean for $14.95 to $24.95

Get Amazon Essentials 5-Pack Bikini Set on Amazon for $20

Get Amazon Essentials 5-Pack Boxer Set on Amazon for $20

11. Scrunchies to keep long hair under control

Credit: Mandydov Scrunchies help keep hair out of your face when you're on the go.

Anyone with long hair knows the struggle of dealing with your locks when you travel—think of those hairs that stick to your neck when you’re running to catch a flight or fall in your face when you want to read a book on the bus.

That's why video producer Melissa Rorech brings a few scrunchies with her when she travels. “Sometimes I'll get on a plane trying to look all cute with my hair done and stuff, but then halfway through the flight, I realize I'm sweaty and uncomfortable and want to take a nap,” she says. “I've been in many a situation where I've been scrunchie-less and it's honestly one of the worst things ever.”

Get Mandydov 20-Pack Scrunchie Set on Amazon for $5.99

12. An essential outer layer and undergarment for flying

Credit: Champion / Aerie A sweatshirt with a big hood and wirefree bra make a long trip much more comfortable.

The key to staying warm and cozy during a long trip is wearing a sweatshirt with a big hood—or, at least, that’s what emerging categories managing editor Amy Roberts does. “I always layer on a cropped full-zip hoodie that has an oversized hood—the hood is clutch, because it goes over my eyes to double as a sleep mask whenever I want to nap at my seat,” she says. Amy got hers in Beijing at a local boutique, but thinks the Champion Women's Reverse Weave Full Zip Hood has a similar shape and roomy large hood and should do the trick.

Another essential for anyone with breasts? A wireless bra to ensure comfort—and minimal snags if you’re traveling by air and have to got through airport security. “I prefer to wear wirefree bras most of the time, but particularly when a trip involves TSA metal detectors,” she says. Her favorite for travel is the Aerie Real Sunnie Wireless Lightly Lined Bra, which comes in a regular and cross-backed style to fit under any top.

Get the Champion Life Women's Reverse Weave Full Zip Hood from Champion for $48.98

Get the Aerie Real Sunnie Wireless Lightly Lined Bra from American Eagle for $22.47

13. Compression socks and yoga pants for long-haul comfort

Credit: Physix / Lululemon The right pair of yoga pants can help you look relatively polished while staying comfy.

As for me? I swear by compression socks and Lululemon yoga pants. The compression socks are for when I am sitting for long periods of time and start to feel as though my feet are ballooning, Aunt Marge-style. (This happens to me more often when I’m flying, likely due to the changing air pressure in the cabin and because I insist on drinking sodium-heavy tomato juice on planes.) Compression socks keep my blood moving, prevent my feet from swelling too much, and most importantly, help me stay comfortable.

Like many people, I also like traveling in Lululemon yoga pants. Any yoga (or sweat) pant is fine, but I am partial to my pair of Lululemons, which are made of an opaque, thick fabric that look presentable enough if I have to go somewhere straight from the plane or bus, but are still soft and comfortable enough for me to take a quick nap if I’m traveling at an hour when I’d prefer to be sleeping.

Get Physix Gear Compression Socks on Amazon for $12.95 to $28.95

Get the Groove Pant Flare from Lululemon for $98

Get the ABC Pant from Lululemon for $128

