Madewell just released a chic new sleepwear collection—but is it actually comfortable?

Sleeping is great. Sleeping in comfortable pajamas is even better. Sleeping in comfortable pajamas that also look good is the actual best. While I love my ratty old T-shirt from middle school rec league (yes, it's still holding up 15 years later), there's something about a nice pair of pajamas that makes you feel like you have your life together.

So for the past few weeks, I've dedicated my time at home in quarantine to searching for the best matching pajamas (and matching loungewear!). I've tried a lot of sets so far from Summersalt to Aerie—stay tuned for those reviews—but I was most excited when I received this set from Madewell in the mail.

Why? Because I'm a Madewell fangirl, yes, but also because the pajamas are part of a new collab with Parachute. The popular bedding brand recently teamed up with Madewell for a whole sleepwear collection including comforters, slippers, sleep masks, and, of course, pajamas.

Excited to try out the latter, I ordered a pair as soon as the line dropped. Were they good enough to land my trusty middle school tee in the "donate" pile? Here's my honest review a few sleeps later.

ADVERTISEMENT

What I love about the Madewell x Parachute pajamas

Credit: Parachute You can buy the pieces together or separately.

Things I care about in a pair of pajamas: fit, comfort, and weight. Things the Madewell x Parachute pajamas excelled at: all of the above. In terms of fit, the shirt and shorts (both of which I ordered in a medium, a size up from what I usually get just because I like my PJs loose) were incredibly roomy thanks to their relaxed design. Plus, the shorts have a wide waistband that sits high up on your waist which I definitely appreciate.

Then, in terms of comfort and weight, the almost-sheer cotton fabric is super soft and cozy yet breezy and lightweight at the same time. I.e. the pajamas are perfect for summer months, especially if you're a hot sleeper like me. I'm someone who often wakes up soaked in sweat if I sleep in anything too heavy, which definitely was not an issue with this set—I felt comfortably cool all night.

What I don't love about the Madewell x Parachute pajamas

My only qualm these pajamas is that I'm not exactly sure the best—a.k.a. the most flattering—way to wear them. Untucked? It looks a tad bit sloppy since the shirt is so boxy. Half-tucked? Kind of tough to pull off because of the buttons in the front. Fully tucked? Just no. Let me say that this is not even a real strike against the PJs—it's just me caring a little too much what I look like in my sleepwear.

One other thing I'm not a huge fan of is the collar, simply because I don't like anything up around my neck while I sleep. But again—this is totally personal preference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Are the Madewell x Parachute pajamas worth buying?

Credit: Reviewed/Madewell The shorts fit like a gem.

You should buy the Madewell x Parachute pajamas if: you want a chic matching PJ set that's warm yet lightweight, comfortable to lounge around in, and appropriately oversized so you don't feel constricted while you sleep. Basically, if you like comfy-cute pajamas, I say go for it.

However, you shouldn't buy the pajamas if: you don't like collars or button-up shirts or you get cold easily. Or, you know, if you just don't like comfortable things. Because these adorable pajamas are absolutely that—and I'll be wearing them all summer long.

Shop Parachute

Shop Madewell

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.