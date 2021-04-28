The most popular celebrity brands worth shopping on HSN

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

HSN might not be the first place you look to find steals on your favorite gadgets or discover new celebrity brands—but it should. While we all love getting in on the hottest trends—from shopping tried-and-true brands that our readers can’t get enough of like Cuisinart, Apple and Birkenstock—there’s something special inherent in parsing through HSN’s handsome selection of celebrity brands from top names like Iman, Giuliana Rancic and Jessica Simpson rife with glowing reviews from fellow shoppers. Like the celebrity lines available on QVC, these collections can help you integrate some star power into your home, thanks to the famous faces behind them.

Here, the top celebrity brands worth shopping to upgrade everything from your closets to kitchen cabinets.

1. IMAN Global Chic

Credit: IMAN Global Chic IMAN Global Chic takes style cues from the model's extensive travels.

At IMAN Global Chic, there’s no shortage of pieces that get you out of your comfort zone while helping you feel at home all the same. “I have journeyed around the globe, I have seen the beauty the world has to offer, and now I’m bringing you new fabrics, patterns, and soft silhouettes,” the veteran model and activist describes of her eponymous brand.

What you can find within her exclusive-to-HSN line are everything from loose caftan dresses that make a statement, to ever-trendy shoulder bags and powerful cape jackets. Impressively, this line strikes a unique balance between structured and relaxed, so there’s something for everyone.

2. Rara Avis by Iris Apfel

Credit: Rara Avis by Iris Apfel Iris Apfel's line serves up fashion, furniture, and lots of fun.

Iris Apfel, designer, icon and soon-to-be centenarian, continuously steals our hearts with her whit and fearlessness. Her brand, which highlights strong fabrics and textures like jacquard, shantung, boucle and Petaluma, is truly a mix of everything: quirky-yet-chic costume jewelry that mimics her signature style, colorful jackets you won’t find anywhere else, and furniture staples in muted tones that match any room’s color scheme. If something catches your eye, you might want to act fast: her designs frequently sell out.

3. August & Leo

Credit: August & Leo Soften up your home with August & Leo's affordable and fashionable home goods.

Home is where the heart is, and that’s just what celebrity host Giuliana Rancic along with interior designer Lonni Paul set out to prove with August & Leo, exclusive to HSN. Their brand's new collection is lined with soft bedding and linens for the perfect night sleep, all the festive holiday staples you could want to bring the party to your home, and home décor accents to breathe new life into your favorite room. A minimalist lamp with a hidden jewelry holder in its stem? It doesn’t get more genius than that.

4. Skinnygirl

Credit: Skinnygirl Despite its name, this size-inclusive brand is designed for all bodies and style preferences.

What started as a line selling the likes of cocktails, wines and mixers turned into a full-blown empire offering clothing for every body at (almost) every size.



Designed by reality star Bethenny Frankel, Skinnygirl is the ultimate destination for on-trend looks like tie-dye matching sweatsuit and velour sets, cropped cardigans, relaxed joggers in dreamy patterns, and more. The customer-favorite Trailblazer Best Friend Jeans are offered in regular and plus sizes, two washes and two cuts. "I have never, in my 60 years, had a pair of jeans fit so perfectly," says one reviewer.

5. Wolfgang Puck

Credit: Wolfgang Puck With Wolfgang Puck's line of cookware and appliances, you can be the star head chef of your own kitchen.

The celebrity chef’s cookware line is available at select retailers across the internet, but HSN’s customers seem to be particularly enthusiastic about it. His 13-Piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set with over 1,200 ratings (a lot for HSN!) has reviewers raving over the fact that it’s oven-safe, comes with a scraper to facilitate clean-up, and that bowls come with lids for easy storage. The line also shines for its selection of steak knife sets, pressure cookers, bread makers, and coffee essentials—everything you need to feel more at home in the kitchen. For a celebrity chef with two Michelin stars to his name, his prices are pretty reasonable, too.

6. Jessica Simpson

Credit: Jessica Simpson Jessica Simpson's brand keeps up with trends while staying true to the singer's soft and feminine style.

The singer-songwriter might have peaked for her vocal range in the early aughts, but we’ve since come to celebrate her for her range of stylish designs. While it’s predominantly billed as a fashion line heavy in flirty dresses, easy breezy slip-ons and accessories for every type of event, she also carries a surprising array of luggage in sunny colors that’ll start your vacation even before your flight takes off, and knee-high boots that look far more expensive than they actually are. Based on her line, we’re thrilled about this pivot from falsetto notes to fashion.

7. G by Giuliana

Credit: G by Giuliana Giuliana is the queen of staying camera-ready, and her fashion line can help you do the same.

Giuliana Rancic is such a fashion authority that she appears twice on this list. Taking style cues from her home goods line, G by Giuliana boasts an equally soft and sophisticated approach to clothing. You’ll see plenty of Chanel-inspired fabrics like this top-rated tweed blazer, flowy dresses in floral prints, animal-printed everything from tops to leggings, and just a little bit of leather for some edge. Belts, scarves and bags complete your newscaster-worthy look.

