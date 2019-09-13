Is this product the solution to keeping necklaces from tangling?

By clicking one of our links you're supporting our labs and our independence, as we may earn a small share of revenue. Recommendations are separate from any business incentives.

When more than 900 women get together in a Facebook mommy group, the discussion runs the gamut of serious topics such as marital woes, potty training—and how to wear multiple necklaces at once without them becoming a tangled mess.

The coven, as my husband has dubbed my group, was all abuzz over a product they'd seen on Instagram called Necklet. According to the targeted ads, Necklet enables you to wear three (or more) necklaces at once without them getting tangled. Color me intrigued, especially since I gave up wearing multiple necklaces a few years ago because they always ended up a twisted mess and were a pain to take off—and put back on—before and after yoga class.

What is Necklet?

Billed as a "layered necklace clasp," the Necklet consists of a magnetic fastener that snaps together. One side of the Necklet has three spring-ring clasps (the part you have to pull open with your fingernail), and the other has three jump rings (the loop the clasp attaches to). The clasps are lead and nickel-free, and plated in 18K yellow, white, or rose gold. Regardless of which finish you choose—I went with rose gold—the price is $39.99, and shipping via USPS mail is free.

I was impressed with how quickly I received my Necklet: I ordered it on a Wednesday, and it was delivered the following Monday. It arrived in a small package that fit in my mailbox, inside of which was the slim black Necklet box containing the clasp. The box also included a brief information sheet suggesting how to use the Necklet and that I check out their website for styling ideas.

How does Necklet work?

I was excited to try out my Necklet right away, so after a quick skim-through of the directions, I dug through my jewelry box and got down to testing.

Let me pause here and say that I suspect the reason Necklet is targeting moms on Instagram is because necklaces with a child's initials are a common "push present." If you're not familiar with the push-present phenomenon, it's a gift given to a new mom by her significant other for—you guessed it—pushing out their baby. At the risk of being labeled “basic,” I admit that my husband gave me such necklaces after the births of each of our two kids, but I'd given up wearing both of them at once because of the tangling issue. Necklet, it seemed, could be the answer to my problem.

I selected three necklaces that I wanted to wear together—my N and R monogram pendants, plus one shaped like the state of Hawaii—and set about securing them to my Necklet. The directions that came in the box didn't say what to do with necklaces of different lengths, but I figured it made the most sense to add the shortest chain to the top and the longest on the bottom.

Is Necklet easy to use?

The first thing I noticed when I started adding necklaces was that the clasps on the Necklet were really thick. My necklaces all have delicate chains, but there was no mention on the Necklet site that it's designed only for costume-type jewelry with more substantial hardware. I finally got my necklaces’ petite spring rings to latch around the Necklet’s jump-ring side, but it took quite a bit of effort to fit Necklet’s thicker spring rings into the more delicate jump rings of my necklaces.

The thickness of the spring rings became a bigger issue than I realized, because one of them wasn't aligned correctly so it wouldn’t stay latched, and my necklace kept coming loose. If the spring rings hadn't been so thick, I would've been able to slip the ring of my necklace entirely onto them, but as it was, I had to catch just the tiny little spring part inside my necklace’s jump ring to keep it safe.

There's no mention on the Necklet site that it's designed for costume jewelry with substantial hardware, but its clasps were very large for my delicate necklaces.

The instructions recommend keeping the Necklet clasp closed while attaching your necklaces, but I found it difficult to attach my chains that way. The necklace in the middle position was the hardest one to attach—the rings of the Necklet are positioned close together, so it was challenging to get a decent grip on the spring clasp. I eventually gave up on following the directions and separated the two sides of the Necklet in order to make it easier.

In total, it took me about 20 minutes to get my Necklet set up for use, which may not seem like a long time, but for a busy parent constantly being pulled in eight different directions, it's not ideal.

What does Necklet do well?

Credit: Reviewed / Lisa Lawrence Necklet lets you layer three necklaces at once.

Once I put on my Necklet, I really liked the way it looked. The Necklet clasp itself is unobtrusive, and I marveled at how easy it was to position my trio of necklaces exactly where I wanted them.

My favorite thing about Necklet is how easy it is to take on and off. I didn't have to fumble around at the back of my neck trying to secure a standard necklace clasp: The magnets that hold the two sides of the Necklet together pull apart and snap together without much effort. As an added safety measure, there are two small prongs on one side that line up with a groove on the opposite piece to ensure that your Necklet fastens securely. However, it is possible to think you’ve fastened your Necklet without actually lining up the pieces—as I learned the hard way when my trio of necklaces slid right off of my neck as I was about to walk out the door.

Does Necklet keep necklaces from tangling?

Credit: Reviewed / Lisa Lawrence My necklaces got tangled when I slept in my Necklet.

As far as the "no more tangled necklaces" claim goes, I put my Necklet through its paces to see if it delivered. After all, as the company is targeting parents with their Instagram ads, it was vital that I exposed the Necklet to real #momlife. For several weeks I wore it all day, every day, which means that I slept in it, showered in it, went hiking in it, and even wore it to the beach for an end-of-summer weekend getaway. The good news is that other than the one earlier incident caused by my user error, my Necklet stayed securely fastened through it all.

The bad news is that it did not, by any stretch of the imagination, keep my necklaces from getting tangled. In fact, after just one night of sleep, my necklaces were a tangled disaster. If the Necklet is not designed to be slept in, it should be mentioned in the directions that are included with the clasp. I searched their website for any fine print I may have missed, but I didn't come across anything stating that it should be removed before bed.

I tried to untangle my knotted necklaces without unhooking each chain from those oversized clasps, because of how much I dreaded having to put them back on again, but it was no use. It turns out that it's exponentially more difficult to untangle chains when they are secured to a clasp, so despite my best efforts, I had to unhook each of the necklaces from my Necklet before untangling them—a tedious and time-consuming task.

What’s more, the large rings and clasps became an issue again when I had to take apart my Necklet, because the tiny rings of one of my necklaces got wedged onto the larger Necklet spring ring—at one point I thought I’d have to break out my needle-nose pliers. After 20 minutes, I succeeded in untangling all of my necklaces. But what was more frustrating: I had to then put them back on to the Necklet in order to start wearing them again.



I was curious to see if the tangling issue that I experienced had anything to do with the particular necklace combination that I selected, so I swapped out my Hawaii piece for a Clare V. "Maman" pendant. Unlike the Hawaii pendant, which slides along the chain, the Maman necklace is fixed in place, which I thought might result in less tangling. After a night of sleep in my new necklace trio, there was still tangling, but it wasn't quite as severe. I was able to take off my Necklet, carefully unwrap the chains from around one another without removing them from the clasps. Not ideal, but a massive improvement over what happened with the earlier combination of necklaces.

I also decided to give Necklet a try with only my two monogram necklaces attached, as that's my preferred combination of accessories. For that configuration, I attached the shorter R to the top clasp and the longer N to the bottom clasp, skipping the dreaded middle position. It looks gorgeous! My necklaces hung perfectly, and there was a minimum amount of tangling without the third piece of jewelry.

Unfortunately, the Necklet clasp is heavy and my necklaces are relatively light. Without the weight of the additional third piece, the Necklet kept inching its way down my back, pulling my chains up against my neck and resulting in a slight feeling of being choked. I had to readjust the clasp multiple times throughout the day, and it got to be so annoying that I took it off and set it aside until I had a moment to once again add the third necklace.

So, is Necklet worth it?

I think the concept of Necklet is brilliant. I know so many women who enjoy layering necklaces and would love an easy and efficient way to take them on and off. Necklet accomplishes that, albeit with some clunky hardware that doesn't play that nicely with more delicate jewelry. However, I don't think it's designed for someone who wants to wear it 24/7, which is the pinnacle of mom accessorizing. Necklet is very easy to take off and put back on, so if you can remember to remove it before bed, it might work for you. And if you have the time and interest in mixing and matching your accessories, then you'll likely benefit from adding a Necklet to your jewelry box. That is, as long as your necklaces have larger clasps—or you have more patience than I do for negotiating the Necklet setup process.

