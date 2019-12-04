The viral, Oprah-approved Amazon coat is the best jacket I've ever bought

There are a lot of things I'll order from Amazon without a second thought: an Instant Pot, a new weighted blanket, even a mini waffle maker. But clothes or, more specifically, a winter jacket? Eh, I'm not so sure. There's just something about those sketchy pictures and cheap prices that make me question the quality of a $5 pair of shoes or an $8 sweater.

Or in this case, a $139 parka.

After seeing the Orolay thickened down jacket on Oprah's list of her favorite things of 2019, I was intrigued. Surely if Oprah approves of it, it can't be that bad, right? I still had my doubts but, as a self-proclaimed coat addict, I decided to try it for myself. After all, the best case scenario would be that I'd end up with a new parka that rivaled the likes of the luxurious Canada Goose coats. And the worst case scenario? I'd just be out a few bucks.

I scrolled through the Orolay Amazon page (which was worryingly riddled with grammar and spelling errors) and added the original green jacket in a size small to my cart. Would I soon have the winter coat of my dreams? I was ready to find out.

Why is everyone obsessed with the Amazon coat?

Oprah isn't the only one who loves the Orolay down jacket—it has over 7,000 rave reviews on Amazon. Not only that, but it's won over the hearts of many fashion bloggers and Instagram influencers. In fact, the Amazon coat even has its own Instagram account with 4,000+ followers (!!).

According to the thousands of five-star reviews, people love that the coat is affordable yet great quality. One person wrote, "I have had every expensive brand name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm!" Bold praise for a jacket that costs less than a pair of AirPods.

What I love about the Amazon coat

When my parka arrived, I had very little (and I mean very little) expectations. But as soon as I opened the box, I was in love. At first glance, the outside material was silky and a beautiful olive green and as I pulled it out, the parka felt and looked incredibly high-quality. Even my boyfriend asked, "Wow how much did you spend on that?!"

The love story only continued when I tried it on. The coat is spacious and roomy, perfect for slipping over even the bulkiest winter sweater and I love the cozy sherpa lining on the inside of the the hood. The down interior is warm without being suffocating, which is something I have trouble finding in winter coats. And for the pocket lovers out there (myself included!), the Orolay jacket has six pockets—two for your hands which is always essential plus four smaller ones that I used for my phone and chapstick.

I wore the parka for seven straight days. On one of those days, it was sleeting—perfect for putting the "waterproof" jacket to the test. And it passed. The wintry mix slid right off the coat's exterior and it dried quickly once I was inside. Last but definitely not least, the 2019 version of the popular coat even has a side zip so the coat can expand as you move. I unzipped it while sitting in the car and it was so much more comfortable—and less constraining—than your average parka.

What I don't like about the Amazon coat

There aren't any dealbreakers about the Orolay jacket that would stop me from buying it again. However, the one potential downside is its heavy weight. While parkas are meant to have some heft, of all the ones in my closet, the Orolay one is by far the biggest and bulkiest. It's essentially like wearing a down comforter—incredibly cozy but not exactly lightweight.

Is the Amazon coat worth buying?

Credit: Orolay/Amanda Tarlton The hood is roomy and warm—a must for any parka.

I am a person with ridiculously high standards when it comes to coats. And this jacket meets all of them. Not only does it look good (I get compliments every time I wear it!), but it's also comfortable and warm. It's a high-quality parka that no one would guess is from Amazon, let alone cost less than $140.

The only concern is how long it will last. I love it for now but some reviews on Amazon warn that the stitching ripped easily after a few wears. While I have yet to have any issues, proceed with caution! I still believe it's a great buy—you'll get a gorgeous (and cozy) parka for a low price—but be aware it may not last you for years and years as more expensive investment pieces might.

