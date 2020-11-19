10 popular scented candles to make your home more cozy

It’s no secret that candles have become our de facto source of self-care. They transform the entire mood of every room on a sensory level, and they’re an affordable way to feel bougie with the flick of a match. As we spend more and more time indoors (cough—safety concerns and weather getting colder by the day), there’s never been a better time to invest in a new set of candles. Who knows? You might just realize even the most mundane tasks are made bearable—if not enjoyable—by candlelight.

1. The cult-favorite Capri Blue candle from Anthropologie

Credit: Capri Blue It smells as good as it looks.

If you don’t have access to a firepit surrounded by lush pine trees, consider Anthropologie’s top-selling candle with five stars. It boasts a woodsy aroma with notes of apple, clove, fir, pine needle, white birch, cedar, and vetiver that customers can’t get enough of: “This candle is so beautiful! The color is vibrant and there is a beautiful crackle pattern on the glass. It has a very strong evergreen scent. It looks great and is perfect for the holidays.” What’s more is that its stunning rustic container will easily work to store tchotchkes, pens or change once the candle has reached its final flicker.

Get the Capri Blue Fir & Firewood Jar Candle at Anthropologie for $32

2. This Meghan Markle-approved Diptyque candle

Credit: Dyptique It's a classic for a reason.

Fill your home with the scent of freshly picked blackcurrants and roses with Baies/Berries, which is Dyptique’s best-selling candle on Nordstrom with a 4.6-star rating. Even Meghan Markle is a fan! Of the candle's 580 reviews, numerous customers report how well the scent fills up any room even when not lit, helping it last even longer: “I have wanted to try these candles (especially this scent) for so long and finally decided to take the plunge. I am so happy with this candle and the smell is gorgeous and refreshing.”

Get the Dyptique Baies/Berries Candle at Nordstrom for $36

3. This popular Homesick candle

Credit: Homesick With a Homesick candle, you'll feel at home wherever you go.

The name might sound a little bleak, but it’s on point: scent is regarded as the sense most powerfully linked to memory, so when we smell aromas evocative of our childhood and favorite people, we’re instantly transported back to those positive thoughts. The Homesick candle does just that by offering numerous candle verities that embody American states, cities, and countries, and special milestones in scent form. Take New York State, for example, that perfectly showcases the state’s homey, welcoming vibe with an autumnal apple pie/pumpkin patch scent. No matter what you or a loved one are going through, there’s a Homesick candle to make you feel right at home.

Get a Scented Candle from Homesick for $34

4. This wintry White Barn candle from Bath and Body Works

Credit: Bath and Body Works One whiff, and you'll feel instantly refreshed.

Bath and Body Works has some of the most top-notch candles around due in part to their stellar selection of scents and the distance at which they travel (ummm, hello, entire home smelling like an orchard within seconds). With a 4.9-star rating and over 250 reviews, Bath and Body Works’ top-selling three-wick Fresh Balsam candle is a perfect bet if you’re looking to transition into more wintery vibes, according to reviewers: “The best thing I can compare this fragrance is to an actual Christmas tree. It's a very strong pine tree scent. Perfect for the holidays, to make it feel like you have a Christmas tree in every room of the house.” Beyond balsam, you’ll also notice notes of fir, cedarwood and crisp eucalyptus.

Get the Bath and Body Works Fresh Balsam 3-Wick Candle from Amazon for $25

5. This classic Yankee candle everyone loves

Credit: Yankee Candle The only thing more interesting than Yankee Candle's scents is its unbeatable burn time.

Want to own the one candle that has won the hearts (and noses) of basically the entire internet? Grab a large jar from Yankee Candle that boasts up to 150 hours of burn time, comes in dozens of exciting and festive aromas, and looks beautiful and bright perched on a shelf. One five-star reviewer notes how well this candle burns compared to other brands: “The minute I began buying these Yankee Candle Company candles I realized they burn very clean and for about three times the length of a traditional brand. I bought three of these and my apartment smells like a Christmas cookie but not so strong that the sweetness is overwhelming. I love the beauty, fragrance and relaxation that a Yankee candle always delivers.”

6. This splurge-worthy Jo Malone candle

Credit: Jo Malone Like guest soap, this fancy candle is for special visitors.

Leave it to Jo Malone to fill your home with the most intoxicating scents, no matter which candle variety you choose. Their top-rated candle, with over 5,700 fans at Sephora, features notes of peony, red apple, jasmine and rose. One reviewer who calls it “excellent in every way” says the scent is floral but not cloying, and it fills her whole house with a light, fresh fragrance.

Get the Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Candle at Sephora for $69

7. This budget-friendly Glade candle

Credit: Glade Glide into fall with Glade's top-selling pumpkin scent.

When in doubt, trust an air freshener brand to serve up the sweetest of scents when it comes to candles. The top notes in Glade's best-selling three-wick candle include pumpkin pie, caramel, spiced orange and zesty ginger. Reviewers say it’s perfect for getting into the fall spirit: “I have purchased these candles so much because the fragrance is just my favorite. I normally try to purchase pumpkin spice spray and candles to last year round. I love the scent and it lasts for hours. For the price and quality, it was a for sure hit for my home.”

Get the Glade 3-Wick Candle Pumpkin Spice Things Up from Target for $4.99

8. This candle that doubles as moisturizer

Credit: Kama Sutra Sets the mood and softens skin? Check.

If you’re ready to turn up the heat in more ways than one, Kama Sutra’s line of sexy candles is a great bet. Here at Reviewed, we love a good deal—so when you consider that this beauty both lights up your home and leaves your skin feeling silky soft, it’s an instant “add to cart” situation. Once the flame has gone out, you can use the wax-free candle made of skin-conditioning coconut oil, shea butter and vitamin E as a moisturizer or external massage lubricant (and don’t worry, it won’t burn your skin—the brand claims their wax burns at a lower temperature than standard candles). Five-star reviewers say a little goes a long way, so the candle will last you quite a while.

Get the Kama Sutra Massage Candle Lubricant, Coconut Pineapple from Amazon for $14.99

9. This popular candle with over 18,000 reviews

Credit: Chesapeake Bay Fill your room with a little extra love today.

There’s nothing like a little soft lighting to make your home feel instantly cozier. Amazon’s top-selling candle with nearly 18,500 reviews from Chesapeake Bay features invigorating notes of mango, grapefruit, lemon, vanilla and coconut. Its frosted glass jar allows the flame to peak through, emitting a gentle glow. Reviewers call it one of the best candle brands you can get, with a special nod to this scent variety: “This love and passion candle was phenomenal. We loved the scent and it burned really well. The scent was pungent and filled several rooms without being too overwhelming.”

Get the Chesapeake Bay Candle Scented Candle, Love + Passion (Grapefruit Mango) from Amazon for $11.99

10. This candle for dessert lovers

Credit: Keepers of the Light Treat your senses to this treat of a candle.

Want to fill your home with the sweet scent of a bakery without having to lift a finger? The Home Depot’s best-selling candle brand has you covered with a praline caramel sticky bun candle that comes in a reusable jar container you can use to store various household items. It burns for 155 hours, so you’ll be able to enjoy its scent for months (or years!) to come. With a 4.8-star rating, numerous customers say they are the best candles they’ve ever bought: “These are the best candles, so happy to find them at Home Depot! They burn cleanly, last forever, and when burning they give off a good, solid scent (you don't have to stick your nose in the jar to smell it, like you do with so many others).”

Get Keepers of the Light Praline Caramel Glass Candle from The Home Depot for $23.99

