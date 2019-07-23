Queer Eye says this one makeup product will hide redness

We trust anything Queer Eye's Fab Five recommends to their show makeover recipients and audience. So when we watched Jonathan Van Ness mix sunscreen with a green color correcting product for Matt Moreland, a Season 4 show participant and a farmer from Harrisonville, Missouri, we had to do some digging. But before we tell you what we learned, there are mild Season 4 spoilers ahead! If you don't want to see the "Farm to Able" episode star post-makeover, go binge-watch the show and then come back.

Credit: Netflix In Season 4 of Netflix's Queer Eye, Jonathan Van Ness mixes together a green concealer with sunscreen to hide redness on a show participant's face and neck.

As Jonathan, the team’s beauty expert, squeezed a dollop of sunscreen onto the back of his hand, applied a green pigment next to it, and mixed the two together, he explained that the green color counteracts the redness in the farmer’s complexion. After sleuthing (read: tons of screen shots and zooming), we believe Jonathan used the Aveeno Protect and Hydrate Face Sunscreen Lotion and the Maybelline FaceStudio Master Camo Color Correcting Pen for the skincare “cocktail.” (We reached out to Netflix to confirm, but did not receive a response prior to publication.)

There are a couple things to know before you try Jonathan's anti-redness method for yourself.

What green color correcting actually does

Credit: Netflix The episode, titled "Farm to Able," follows Matt Moreland, a farmer from Harrisonville, Missouri.

You might remember your first introduction to a color wheel in art class during elementary school. When you look at the color wheel, you’ll notice that green is straight across from red, making them complementary colors and effective at cancelling each other out. Whether you are born with naturally redder skin or you are dealing with acne, rosacea, or any other skin troubles, using a green pigment neutralizes—or decreases the vibrancy of—the redness. Like all makeup, this washes off and doesn’t permanently change the pigmentation of your skin; it’s simply a concealing layer.

How you should apply it

Credit: Netflix Jonathan recommends mixing the green pigment with an everyday product like sunscreen.

While you can apply the makeup directly to your skin, Jonathan recommends a more subtle technique. “If you put this straight on your skin, it would be, like, green looking,” he tells Matt. Instead, he suggests integrating it into another important step, like sunscreen. Adding green concealer into sunscreen or moisturizer gives you the pigment you need to neutralize redness, but it doesn’t look green. If you have very specific spots you’d like conceal, like a pimple, you could dab a tiny dot of green onto it, blend it into the skin, and then follow up with regular concealer or foundation over it so the green isn’t noticeable.

Green color correcting products to try

