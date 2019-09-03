These rugs are stylish and machine-washable—and I'm obsessed

By clicking one of our links you're supporting our labs and our independence, as we may earn a small share of revenue. Recommendations are separate from any business incentives.

Having a stylish space when you’ve got multiple kids and pets (and even when you don’t) can be a real challenge, especially when it comes to rugs. Take it from me—a mom of two messy children and, up until recently, two slobbery English bulldogs and one long-haired cat. I’ve had multiple rugs over the years, only for them to be soiled with pet urine (gross) and used as a dumping ground for drinks, snacks, and more (bummer).

After spending money on expensive, hard-to-clean rugs only to have them be ruined by my two-legged and four-legged family members, I decided to give up on decorating my floor for the time being. But then I discovered Ruggable, which sells machine-washable rugs starting at $109 that claim to be waterproof and stain-resistant—and look nice, too. I know, I know. It almost sounds too good to be true, however, I bought my first Ruggable during a 15 percent off holiday sale, and let’s just say my once-bare tile floors are forever changed.

Tempted by Instagram ads but aren’t sure you’re ready to invest in a Ruggable? Keep reading to find out more about the product—and why it’s a must-have item in my house.

What is Ruggable?

Although Ruggable was founded in 2010, I was unfamiliar with the company until last year. The Los Angeles-based business sells machine-washable rugs in various sizes like 3-by-5 feet, 5-by-7 feet, 6-by-9 feet, 8-by-10 feet, as well as runners. At first, Ruggable may sound like any other rug company, but this isn’t your average roll of carpet.

Unlike most rugs, the Ruggable is a two-part system where the base (also known as the “pad”) essentially functions one giant sheet of non-slip velcro. The top part of the rug is a removable, waterproof, stain-resistant, and machine-washable cover that’s ideal for messy and unpredictable households like mine. According to Ruggable, the product is hypoallergenic and made from non-toxic materials, so it’s safe for paws and little hands. The cover is made from polyester and has a polyurethane waterproof barrier. The rug pad is also made of polyester. To keep the rug from sliding around on hard floors, the bottom of the pad is made from non-slip thermoplastic resin, a latex-free material commonly used to make yoga mats. Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Ruggable is hypoallergenic and made from non-toxic materials. Ruggable's site is full of hundreds of different designs to match any interior. My first Ruggable purchase was the 5-by-7 version of the “Learning ABC” pattern for our playroom, for $199 (minus that 15 percent discount). Although it’s no longer available, you can still shop from a total of 39 kids-themed rugs to outfit your child’s bedroom or play space. My second Ruggable was the 3-by-5 Linear Aztec Black Rug for my entryway, priced at $109 (but I scored another 15 percent off thanks to an email discount code from Ruggable). I was looking for a rug that blended right in with my home’s decor and that would hide the dirt trekked in from outside, yet be easy to clean so said dirt wouldn’t be further tracked into the house.

Another cool feature: Once you have a Ruggable system, you can also opt to replace only the top cover portion. It’s cheaper than getting a whole new set (covers alone start at $90), and a boon if you want to redecorate but still want an easy-cleaning rug of the same size in your updated space.

How does Ruggable work?

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Ruggable is a two-part rug system that comes with a trendy cover and a non-slip rug pad.

Now that you know the Ruggable comes in two pieces, you may be wondering how the system works. It's pretty simple: The pad goes down first and then the cover is placed on top. There should be roughly a one-inch overhang from the cover on all sides of the rug, however, you may need to smooth out a few wrinkles here and there. It’s beneficial to have two people place the cover to get it just right (especially for large-sized rugs). That’s not to say it can’t be done with one person, but it takes extra time to get it into place if you don’t have additional help. As you might expect, the rug cover and pad come rolled up inside of a cardboard box, so upon unpacking and assembling the rug, you may need to weigh down the corners for a few hours with something heavy like packages or several stacks of books. Surprisingly, the rug and liner didn't emit any odors or chemical-like smells after unboxing it, which is an issue I’ve noticed with other rugs in the past.

Before ordering, I was a little skeptical that the rug may look cheap, but those fears went out the window once I received my first Ruggable. The colors are rich and vibrant (and have maintained their beauty after several washes), bringing a trendy and polished look to our playroom. The rug is somewhat comparable to an outdoor rug in terms of the pile height, but it doesn’t have the same rough texture and has a bit more padding than the one you’d use on your patio. And, since the rug is pretty flat, it’s easy to move furniture around (like chairs in your dining room), and the rug doesn’t get in the way if you open a door into it.

The only place that Ruggable could stand to improve is the thickness of the rug pad. It measures 1/8th of an inch thick, which doesn’t bode well if you like a plush and padded surface under your feet. However, the rug surface is smooth and soft to the touch and doesn’t feel coarse or scratchy.

How soon will your Ruggable arrive?

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Ruggable usually takes about a week to make your order, and then another 3 to 7 business days for shipping.

As Ruggables purchased via its site are made to order, you should be prepared to wait for your rug to arrive. Per the company, it takes up to 7 days to make a rug and then another 3 to 7 business days for delivery. If you’re ordering during a holiday sale as I did, it may take anywhere from three to four weeks before the rug arrives at your door. Once your order ships, Ruggable sends an email with all of the tracking details, so you know when your floor needs to be ready.

However, if you’re looking for a faster shipping alternative, some pre-made Ruggables are available on Amazon with Prime shipping.

How do you clean a Ruggable?

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy My 5-by-7 Ruggable fits with no issues in my average-sized washing machine.

For day-to-day maintanence, you should vacuum your Ruggable to remove dirt, pet dander, and other particles. I run my iRobot Roomba several times a week to keep ahead of dust and debris.

When you’re ready to wash the rug, you pull up the cover and place it in your washing machine. My kids’ 5-by-7 rug fills up my standard-sized front-loading washing machine about halfway, while the entryway 3-by-5 rug takes up even less space. While I don’t own the 8-by-10 rug, the larger size can fit into a 3.8-cubic-foot washer, according to the company.

Ruggable notes it’s best to wash the cover as soon as you notice any spills or stains. There’s no need to wash the rug pad as the cover’s waterproof barrier should keep any liquids from seeping through to the bottom. That said, the rug pad can be spot-cleaned with soap and warm water if need be. To dry the rug, set your dryer to low heat or hang the cover up to air dry. After multiple times cleanings, I haven’t experienced any discoloration, deterioration, or shrinkage.

How can you get the best deal on Ruggable?

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy I've had more than a few rugs ruined by my pets, however, my Ruggable can withstand bathroom accidents and slobber from my English bulldog.

As a personal rule of thumb (and for the benefit of my bank account), I try not to buy any product at full price. So, of course, I applied the same thinking when ordering both of my Ruggables. I mulled over my decision to buy a Ruggable for quite some time and decided to go for it during a 15 percent off sale over the New Year’s holiday. If you’re on the fence about ordering, I highly recommend waiting for a major holiday when Ruggable tends to mark down their inventory.

My second purchase, which was not centered around a holiday sale, was, in part, motivated by a 15 percent off code the company emailed me over the summer. If you’re a recurring customer, keep an eye on your inbox for individual promo codes and major sales. You can also sign up for 15 percent off of your first order on the Ruggable website. Oh, and shipping is free, which is a huge perk for a large item like a rug.

Is Ruggable worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Juice, milk, melted ice cream—our playroom Ruggable has stood up to it all without declining in quality.

As you probably can surmise, my answer is a resounding "Yes!" Dirty paw prints, red wine, water, milk, dog pee—the Ruggable has stood up to it all in my house and I can’t recommend it enough to my friends and family. If you crave a well-decorated space that’s easy to maintain without having to schlep your rug off to the cleaner (or spend time on hands and knees spot-scrubbing) when an unexpected mess strikes, then the Ruggable could be a good investment for your home.

In general, rugs tend to vary in price based on size, quality, and vendor. For a new two-part Ruggable system, prices start at $109 for a 3-by-5 rug and can cost as much as $399 for an 8-by-10 rug. And, as mentioned, you can opt to replace only the top portion if your decorating style changes, at a reduced price of $90 to $250. Given all that Ruggable offers (and the money you’ll save on professional rug cleaning), the pricing seems very fair.

Finally, if you’re still not sure about Ruggable, you can return your order within 30 days of delivery, but you’ll have to foot the bill for the shipping costs. The unwashed rug must be free of pet dander and fur, grass and dirt, and general wear and tear (like damage and stains). I haven’t returned either of my rugs, but I will say that the customer service department delivers responses in a timely fashion and is a breeze to communicate with. (I reached out to the customer service department earlier this year to check the status of my first order, which I placed during a New Year’s sale, hence why it took longer than normal to arrive.)

Whether you’ve got kids and pets or are just looking for a simple way to have rugs in your home, Ruggable makes it easy to have a well-decorated space that takes minimal effort to clean.

