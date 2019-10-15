Is this trendy shower cap really worth over $40?

By clicking one of our links you're supporting our labs and our independence, as we may earn a small share of revenue. Recommendations are separate from any business incentives.

For our "As Seen On IG" series, our writers buy them and put them through their paces to find out if they're actually as good as they look online—or too good to be true.

Pretty much all women fall into two categories: Those who swear you need to wash your hair every day, and those who have trained their scalps to be less oily. I used to be in the first group, but my daily hair-washing and -styling routine took up so much time. I was sick of it, so I did what many enlightened women before me have done and stopped washing my hair every day.

It took a while for my scalp to chill on the oil production, but it was a total game changer. A few years later, I can go three or four days without washing my hair, and no one is the wiser! If you're a fellow twice-a-week washer, you know that the secret to keeping your hair looking fresh is a shower cap. These awkward plastic bonnets keep your locks dry while you shower your body, saving you the hassle of restyling it every day. However, your housemate(s) will undoubtedly make fun of you for wearing one.

I'm the proud owner of a $5 shower cap from CVS that's served me just fine. But one day, Instagram served me an ad for a new product: the Shhhowercap. It looked sleeker and much more stylish than my grandma-esque floral cap, and it claims to work better, too. I clicked on the ad, only to see the product cost more than $40! For a shower cap!

Naturally, I wanted to see what the fuss was all about—and if it was really worth that premium price—so I bought one.

What is the Shhhowercap, and how is it different?

The Shhhowercap is, well, a shower cap, but the company claims they've reinvented this classic product, improving it in several ways.

It's more stylish

One of its biggest selling points is that the Shhhowercap is more stylish than your average $5 plastic cap. It comes in a variety of cute modern prints—I opted for the Delia, which is a black cap with daisies on it—and has a turban-like design with pleats in the front.

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau I absolutely loved the pattern on this chic cap.

The brand even goes as far as to say the Shhhowercap is stylish enough to wear as a hat, but that's pushing it, if you ask me.

It's more effective

The Shhhowercap is also supposed to be more effective than other shower caps. It's made from "premium nano-tech fabric" that repels water "on a molecular level" so water beads up and slides off it. This allows it to dry almost instantly.

Further, the company claims the fabric is breathable, so it doesn't trap heat and humidity inside it. This helps to keep your hair smooth and frizz-free. The Shhhowercap also has a unique rubber grip to keep it in place without making an indent on your forehead.

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau The rubber grip keeps the cap in place on your forehead.

Finally, if you hate the sound of water pelting your plastic bonnet, this shower cap supposedly cuts down on the "rain on a tin roof" sound.

It's more durable

I'll admit that my cheap shower caps need to be replaced every year or so, as the elastic inevitably wears out. However, the Shhhowercap is designed to be long-lasting. The fabric has antibacterial properties to prevent mold and mildew growth, and you can toss it in the washing machine if it ever needs to be freshened up.

What's it like to use the Shhhowercap?

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau The Shhhowercap stays in place well, but it felt tight on my ears.

When I first saw the Shhhowercap, I was impressed. The blush pink packaging is quite pretty and completely on-trend, and it looks like a high-end item you'd buy in a fancy boutique.

The fabric does feel quite luxe, as well, and it's definitely less plasticky than the cheap shower cap I usually use. The rubber grip feels like the sticky strip on the inside of a strapless bra, and the ruching on the front of the cap is, in fact, cute! Plus, I absolutely love the Delia print—it's beautiful with its brush-stroked flowers.

However, I first ran into issues when I tried to put the Shhhowercap on. With my regular cap, I put my hair in a bun, then stretch the cap over my hair, starting in the front. I tried to do this with the Shhhowercap, and it didn't work at all. The elastic was really stiff and didn't give enough for me to pull it over my bun, so I had to rethink my approach.

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau It was frustrating trying to get my hair into the Shhhowercap.

After quite a bit of experimenting, I found the best way to put the Shhhowercap on was to loop it over my bun, adjust the front edge, then adjust the back. After doing this, there were always stray hair sticking out, and I ended up having to shove them into the cap with my fingers.

I also discovered that you need to wear the cap over your ears for optimal coverage, which I hate. I'm a behind-the-ears wearer, but when you do this with the Shhhowercap, a lot of hair sticks out the sides.

Once I finally got my hair into the cap and hopped in the shower, the cap worked well. It stayed in place thanks to the rubber grip, and the sound of water on my head was less jarring than usual. When I took the cap off, the water quickly ran off it, leaving it dry in seconds.

Does it live up to the hype?

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau I prefer to wear a shower cap behind my ears, but the Shhhowercap leaves a lot of hair exposed this way.

From a style standpoint, this cap blows my old one out of the water. It's chic and modern.

However, you're (probably) only wearing it in the shower, so how fashionable to you really need to be? If you wear a cap to the pool or beach, maybe the appearance would be a selling point, but for me, function is more important.

The Shhhowercap outperformed my old cap in a few ways. Namely, it stays in place better, makes less noise under the water stream, and is better constructed. However, it was frustrating to put the Shhhowercap on, even after using it for a week, and it just wasn't that comfortable. I also found it sits too low on my forehead, and because I wasn't able to wash my face fully, I started breaking out along my scalp line.

I also take issue with the one-size-fits-all design. I accept that I have a big head—even size-large baseball caps are tight on me—but I still think the Shhhowercap is too small. You shouldn't have to wrestle to get it on! My hair is medium length and thickness, too, making me question whether this cap would work for those with thick, textured locks.

Is the Shhhowercap worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau I still prefer my old, ugly, comfortable shower cap.

I really wanted to love the Shhhowercap, but at the end of the day, I don't think it's worth $43. (Really, $43?! That's so expensive for a shower cap.)

Its small size and limited elasticity makes it frustrating to put on, and it didn't fit me the way I wanted it to. Ultimately, my cheap, ugly cap does a much better job covering all my hair without squeezing my scalp or covering my ears.

If you wear a shower cap out in public and are looking for a more stylish option, the Shhhowercap might be worth it for you. However, if you're just wearing it in the shower to keep your hair dry between washings, I'd say stick with a cheap, ugly option from your local pharmacy.

Get the Shhhowercap from Sephora for $43

Get the Conair Comfort Fit XL Shower Cap from CVS for $4.59

