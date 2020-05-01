The 15 most popular pet products you can get at Petco

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Let's be honest: pet parents love to spoil their four-legged friends. Whether it's a new chew toy or the healthiest, best-tasting, top-of-the-line food, there is no limit to what you would buy for your dog or cat.

To help you shop smarter the next time you're itching to get your furry sidekick something new, we've rounded up the 15 most popular products at Petco. Its stores are closed due to COVID-19, but Petco recently began offering curbside pick-up, meaning you can order these pet-approved favorites online, then pick them up directly at the store.

From the number one scratching post for cats to the cult-favorite Thundershirt for dogs, these are the things other pet parents swear by.

1. This dog toy with a cult following

Credit: Reviewed/Camryn Rabideau You can't go wrong with the Kong.

There are few puppy products as iconic—or as popular—as the classic Kong toy, which has hundreds of rave reviews at Petco. One of our experts uses the all-natural rubber toy with her own pooch—she says she simply fills it with some peanut butter and it keeps her dog entertained for hours.

Get the KONG Classic Dog Toy, Large at Petco for $12.99

2. This adjustable dog crate

Credit: Chewy Dogs of all sizes can use this crate.

"I love when my dog destroys my home while I'm at work," said no one ever. That's why crates are a god-send for many pet parents. This one is top-rated by Petco shoppers for being spacious and secure (it has a strong bolt latch) and for having convenient features like a removable divider—so you can adjust the space as your pup grows—and a composite pan for easy accident clean-up.

Get the Midwest iCrate Single Door Folding Dog Crate at Petco for $43.99

3. This highly-rated scratching post for cats

Credit: SmartCat They'll prefer scratching this post over your furniture.

Fact: Cats like to scratch things. And if you don't want your brand new couch getting destroyed, you'll need a scratching post like this one from Petco. Made with woven sisal, it won't snag your cat's nails like a carpeted post would and it's tall enough that your cat can even get a good stretch in while they scratch. Reviewers also like how strong and sturdy the post is and they say it holds up well over time.

Get the SmartCat Ultimate Scratching Post at Petco for $49.99

4. These treats that keep your dog's teeth clean

Credit: Greenies The solution to your dog's smelly breath.

If you're a dog owner, chances are you've heard of veterinarian-recommended Greenies. The popular dental dog chews—which have over 1,200 reviews at Petco—are famous for both cleaning your dog's teeth and freshening their breath. The natural, easy-to-digest treats are praised for being loved by dogs (very important!) and for doing exactly what they're supposed to.

Get the Greenies Original Regular Dental Dog Treats at Petco for $32.99

5. This collar that kills ticks and fleas

Credit: Petco No more itching and scratching.

Recommended by veterinarians, this collar both kills and repels pesky ticks and fleas (in as little as six hours!). People like that it's water-resistant, non-greasy and odorless and that you can use it in addition to a regular collar. Plus, it can be effective for up to eight months, so you can avoid the regular monthly flea and tick treatments.

[Get the Seresto Flea and Tick Collar at Petco for $55.08]https://petco.9zpg.net/rmGbj)

6. This self-cleaning litter box

Credit: Omega Paw No scooping required.

You love your cat but you don't love cleaning their litter box every single day. Enter this game-changing litter box, which cleans itself in seconds—all you have to do is simply roll it over and voila, the waste is sifted out. According to its 1,300+ reviews, the box is not only incredibly easy to use but it also helps cut down on unwanted odors.

Get the Omega Paw Large Roll 'n Clean Self Cleaning Litter Box at Petco for $35.99

7. This water fountain for both cats and dogs

Credit: PetSafe An upgrade to your standard water bowl.

Dogs and cats alike can stay properly hydrated with this popular pet fountain, which continuously circulates and filters water so your four-legged friends are getting the freshest, cleanest water. Reviewers like that it has such a large capacity (it can hold up to 50 fluid ounces) and that the free-falling stream encourages pets to drink more.

Get the PetSafe Drinkwell Original Pet Fountain at Petco for $41.95

8. This shirt that keeps your dog calm

Credit: Thundershirt Like a weighted blanket for dogs.

If your dog freaks out every time it storms, they might benefit from the popular Thundershirt. With hundreds of five-star reviews at Petco, the machine-washable shirt is praised for how effectively it is at easing dogs' anxiety by providing gentle pressure. Pet owners also say it can be used for other stress-inducing situations like travel or trips to the vet.

Get the Thundershirt Dog Anxiety Solution at Petco for $39.99

9. This popular grain-free cat food

Credit: Petco Food you can feel good giving your kitty.

You try to eat healthy so why not help your cat do the same? This wet cat food has received tons of praise from fellow pet parents because not only is it free of grains, but it's also free of artificial flavors and preservatives. I.e. it provides your kitty with a nutritious and balanced meal full of all-natural ingredients.

Get the Wellness Complete Health Natural Grain Free Wet Cat Food, 12-Pack at Petco for $37.85

10. This chew toy that dogs love

Credit: Nylabone Fido will love his new toy.

Dogs might be man's best friend but everyone knows that chew toys and bones are dog's best friends. Get both of those things in one with the popular Nylabone. Made of incredibly durable rubber, the chew bone is a favorite among dog owners who have "extreme chewers." Along with keeping your dog busy, it cleans their teeth and prevents plaque buildup at the same time. Win-win.

Get the Nylabone Original Dura Chew Dog Chew at Petco for $1.89

11. This toy that will keep your cat entertained

Credit: Da Bird Play time just got a lot better.

Step away from the laser pointer—hundreds of cat owners say this feather teaser is their kitty's favorite toy. According to reviews, not only is it fun for cats to jump and paw at for hours but it's also well-made, so the feathers can withstand even the roughest of play sessions.

Get the Da Bird Feather Teaser at Petco for $8.95

12. This must-have spray for training your dog

Credit: Grannicks A spray a day keeps the chewing away.

Take it from someone who babysat her sister's puppy for a week—this spray will save your sanity (and your things). I sprayed it on everything I didn't want Berkeley to chew on and the bitter apple taste immediately deterred him. It worked so well, in fact, that eventually, even just picking up the bottle was enough to make him stop chewing or biting.

Get the Grannick's Bitter Apple at Petco for

13. This best-selling dog food

Credit: WholeHearted Dinner is served.

If you've ever shopped for dog food, you know the amount of options available is overwhelming. But nearly 1,000 pet owners agree that this WholeHearted grain-free dry dog food is some of the best. They like that their dogs love to eat it, yes, but also that it's packed with nutritious ingredients (real chicken is the first ingredient listed!), antioxidants, and even probiotics.

Get the WholeHearted Grain Free All Life Stages Dry Dog Food, 25 lbs at Petco for $37.99

14. This car harness for traveling with your pup

Credit: Kurgo Take your pup on the road worry-free.

While your dog might love sticking their head out the window or roaming around the car while you drive, it isn't exactly the safest option. That's why so many pooch parents like using this strong harness, which is crash-tested for dogs up to 75 pounds. With steel buckles and five adjustment points, it clips easily and securely onto your car seat.

Get the Kurgo Black Tru-Fit Crash Tested Dog Car Harness at Petco for $40.49

15. The coziest pet blanket

Credit: Petco It comes in three pretty hues.

You aren't the only one who loves to snuggle up under a cozy throw blanket—so does your pet. Made for both cats and dogs, this plush fleece blanket has a 4.5-star rating because it's lined with super soft sherpa and is a great way to prevent your pet from shedding all over your furniture.

Get the Harmony Cozy Sherpa Pet Throw at Petco for $6.99

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.