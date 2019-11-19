I was always cold—until I tried this bizarre Shark Tank product

By clicking one of our links you're supporting our labs and our independence, as we may earn a small share of revenue. Recommendations are separate from any business incentives.

I am someone who is cold all of the time. My thermostat never goes below 70 degrees, I sleep with at least three blankets on my bed year-round, and I live for the heated seat (and heated steering wheel!) in my car. Basically, cold weather and I don't get along.

So when I first saw the Comfy on Shark Tank one night, I knew I had to have it. What was this magical creation that was a blanket and sweatshirt all rolled into one horribly unflattering yet incredibly comfortable-looking piece of clothing? I was skeptical, of course (wasn't it basically just like a Snuggie 2.0?) but also curious. And as the cold winter wind whipped through the trees outside—and I pulled a fourth throw blanket on top of me on the couch—I clicked order and eagerly awaited what I hoped would be the solution for my freezing cold self.

What is the Comfy?

To put it simply, it's a blanket/hoodie hybrid. It has the feel of a blanket but the look of a sweatshirt, so you never have to experience the pain that is leaving the warmth of your favorite blanket. And since it first debuted on Shark Tank, the Comfy has grown a cult following of fans who swear by their oversized attire. Of the 1,200+ reviewers on Amazon, some even rave that it keeps them so warm that they were able to save money on their heating bills by turning down the thermostat (!!).

What I like most about the Comfy

From the second I slipped my very large, very plush Comfy over my head, I was obsessed. It's soft on the outside, yes, but it's even softer on the inside. The velvety fabric is lined with a thick layer of sherpa that feels like wrapping yourself in a cloud. Picture the lining of UGG boots—but then 12304985 times more luxurious. The Comfy is like the coziest cocoon you can imagine and provides an incredible amount of warmth while still somehow being breathable and not suffocating.

It's roomy, too, making it easy to toss on over pajamas or other loungewear. Plus, when I sit down, I can comfortably cover my entire body with my Comfy (feet included!) and the spacious hood keeps my head warm without feeling tight or constraining. That being said, while it's large and oversized, it doesn't come all the way down to the floor, which means you can move around without it dragging on the ground.

And of course, I can't forget the large pocket in the front. It's perfect for carrying my phone or glasses—or more importantly, toting my snacks back and forth from the couch to the kitchen.

What I don't like about The Comfy

One thing I didn't love about the Comfy was its weight (all that velvet fabric and sherpa lining isn't lightweight, that's for sure!). Of course, the sweatshirt isn't exactly meant for running around or doing jumping jacks so while it's heavy when you're standing, it's perfectly fine when you're sitting or laying down.

Another negative that I encountered while wearing my Comfy was how long the sleeves were. Because it's one-size-fits-all, it hangs off my 5'5 self. I don't mind the length around my legs (all the more to keep me warm) but I'm not a fan of the super long sleeves getting in the way of my around-the-house activities. After all, how am I supposed to enjoy my pint of Ben and Jerry's without my Comfy sleeves getting covered in vanilla ice cream?

Is the Comfy worth buying?

Have you always wished you could wear your favorite blanket around the house? Do you like being cozy and warm? Do you like the feeling of being snuggled up in super soft sherpa? Then the answer is yes, the Comfy is absolutely worth buying.

While I've only worn it in the comfort of my own home (it's a must-have for your next Netflix binge session), people on Instagram have posted pictures in their Comfy at sporting events, the airport, and even the office. So not only is it comfortable but it's also versatile—and machine-washable so you don't have to worry about spills or stains.

The Comfy is a great gift for anyone, too, especially during the holidays. It comes in both child and adult sizes and is exactly what every person needs to survive the hellish, frigid months that are January, February, and March. If they're anything like me, they'll never want to take it off.

