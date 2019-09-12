These are the 8 biggest trends for fall, according to Etsy

By clicking one of our links you're supporting our labs and our independence, as we may earn a small share of revenue. Recommendations are separate from any business incentives.

Not only is the start of fall the perfect excuse to indulge in pumpkin-flavored everything, it's also the perfect excuse to go shopping for a cooler-weather wardrobe. But besides leggings and oversized sweaters (necessary), what else should you buy?

To help guide you, Etsy recently released their top trends for fall based on what people are searching on their website. And the trends aren't just on Etsy—we're seeing them pop up everywhere, including at some of our favorite retailers. Here's what to wear this season along with some of our top picks.

1. Silk scarves

Credit: Anthropologie Anthropologie is a mecca of silk scarves in almost every print and color imaginable.

Wondering how you can wear a silk scarf? It's more like how can't you wear a silk scarf. The vintage-inspired accessory, which is up 30 percent in Etsy searches, can be worn the traditional way around your neck, tied as a headband, or even wrapped around your waist as a makeshift belt.

Get the Kristina Printed Scarf from Anthropologie for $24.95

Get the Francine Scarf from Anthropologie for $38

2. Brooches

Credit: Anthropologie/Flyparty There are dressy pins (like this one from Anthropologie) and casual pins (like these from Amazon).

As if you needed proof that your grandma always knows best, brooches are cool once again. It isn't just the vintage-inspired statement pieces that are popular on Etsy, either—people are also loving colorful enamel pins as a fun fall accessory.

Get the Mignonne Gavigan Butterfly Brooch from Anthropologie for $148

Get the Flyparty Enamel Lapel Pins from Amazon for $8.99

3. Hair accessories

Credit: Anthropologie/Baublebar Anthropologie butterfly clips? Baublebar bobby pins? Yes please to both.

When it comes to your hair this fall, the more accessories, the better. Not only have there been over 1.8 million searches for headbands on Etsy in the last three months, but searches for barrettes and pearl hairpins have also seen a boost. And of course, scrunchies are still here to stay (which my inner '90s self is very okay with).

Get the Dalya Pearl Hair Pin Set from Baublebar for $24

Get the Speckled Mini Hair Clip Set from Anthropologie for $24

4. Pearl hoops

Credit: Baublebar/Anthropologie These earrings from Baublebar and Anthropologie are so classy and so elegant.

The number of people browsing Etsy for pearl hoop earrings has increased 226 percent (!!) over the last few months—so it's safe to say these chic baubles are on the up and up. There are so many variations to choose from, including oversized hoops covered in pearls to oblong shapes with pearl pendants.

Get the Dafina Pearl Hoop Earrings from Baublebar for $42

Get the Cecilia Pearl Hoop Earrings from Anthropologie for $48

5. Charm bracelets

Credit: Baublebar/H&M Both of these bracelets (from Baublebar and H&M) are just so, well, charming.

I am so here for the return of charm bracelets (RIP to my 8th grade jewelry collection). But Etsy says that the new charm bracelets are a more adult alternative, with chunkier chains and elegant charms. While it may be worth splurging on a nicer piece to prevent green skin, there is an easy way to prevent the common problem if you stick to cheaper jewelry: Simply coat your bracelet with clear nail polish.

Get the Caye Pearl Bracelet from Baublebar for $42

Get the Triple Strand Bracelet from H&M for $7.99

6. Patchwork pieces

Credit: Urban Outfitters/Anthropologie Your favorite quilt, but make it fashion with one of these options from UO and Anthropologie.

Meet the 2019 take on boho chic. While people are scooping up handmade versions of the throwback trend on Etsy, you can also find pretty patchwork pieces at stores like Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie (like the items above!). They come in all different materials, from flowy bohemian dresses to patchwork denim skirts.

Get the Kimchi Patchwork Chore Jacket from Urban Outfitters for $129

Get the Arely Patchwork Denim Mini Skirt from Anthropologie for $98

Get the Serenity Patchwork Shirt Dress from Anthropologie for $198

7. Suit sets

Credit: Express/Nordstrom/H&M You can find suits like these at retailers like Express, Nordstrom, and H&M.

If the last year has taught us anything, it's that suits aren't just for men. More and more women are hopping on the trend, with searches for "suit sets" rising on Etsy in the last three months. And they come in all different styles, whether you're looking for something masculine vs. feminine, dressy vs. casual, or traditional vs. modern.

Get the Ruched Sleeve Boyfriend Blazer from Express for $108

Get the Anne Klein Contour Stretch Zip Pocket Jacket from Nordstrom for $139

Get the Fitted Blazer from H&M for $34.99

8. Southwestern style

Credit: Urban Outfitters/H&M Both this UO hat and this H&M jacket keep it country (but classy).

Fringe. Denim on denim. Wide-brimmed hats. Embellished everything. The look that Etsy calls "urban cowgirl" is making a big comeback, with searches for cowboy hats increasing by over 30 percent in recent months. The trick is to keep the trend to just one or two pieces so you don't look too costume-y.

Get the Maddie Woven Panama Hat from Urban Outfitters for $34

Get the Fringe Jacket from H&M for $59.99

