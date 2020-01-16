This accessibility tech promises to make it safer than ever to live independently

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Technology may be entertaining, but at its essence, its primary function is to make our lives easier. When we want to find answers to our questions, communicate with friends, secure our homes, or hundreds of other scenarios, we turn to technology. At CES 2020, technology took on another role: helping us care for ourselves and loved ones.

In an effort to make living with disabilities and aging in place as safe and independent as possible, companies are promising smart technology that allows you to better assess you or a loved one’s health and environment.

Credit: Linksys Wellness Pods Linksys Wellness Pods use WiFi to track motion and respiratory changes.

If you’ve heard of Linksys Aware, a service that uses the brand’s Velop Tri-Band WiFi system to monitor motion detection in the home, you’ll be excited to hear that the brand is expanding upon the concept to add a wellness element to the system. Created with Origin Wireless, Linksys introduced its new Wellness Pods, which allow a user or caregiver to better manage and monitor their own health or the health of someone else using the Linksys Aware system. The monitoring allows you to track breathing patterns and sleep quality while also providing fall detection, something that’s often only done through cameras or wearable devices. This works by having the WiFi network measure the intensity of the radio waves up to 1,500 times a second. When there is a change in breathing or movement, the radio waves are interrupted, which makes even subtle changes detectable by the system.

The Linksys Wellness Pods are slated to be available later in 2020 and pricing has not been announced.

Wayzn Smart Sliding Glass Door Opener

Credit: Wayzn You can now open your sliding door from the touch of a button.

Originally designed to replace doggie doors, the Wayzn Smart Sliding Glass Door Opener is an app-controlled device that fits on most glass door tracks and pings your phone whenever motion is detected at the door, so you can open the door at the touch of a button. For someone with mobility issues, this product makes taking care of your pet—or even admitting yourself or guests into your home—that much easier. The device is also compatible with security cameras, so you’re able to see anyone at the door before operating the opener.

Wayzn is expected to be available for purchase later this year for $399, but you can reserve the device now.

Aidar Health MouthLab

Credit: Aidar Health MouthLab lets you monitor your health at home.

To monitor your own or a loved one’s health, Aidar Health created MouthLab, a “rapid health assessment” device that is compact and simple to use. Upon breathing into the device for 30 seconds, you’ll learn the user’s temperature, blood pressure, pulse rate, oxygen saturation, heart rate, heart rate variation, and respiratory rate, any or all of which can be helpful for a caregiver reporting back to a doctor about changes in condition or someone nursing an illness. Aidar Health also claims that Aidar Analytics, the company’s cloud-based data analytics solution that’s powered by artificial intelligence, can predict health status and disease progression early on to aid in prevention.

MouthLab does not have a release date, as it isn’t yet FDA approved.

Addison Care by Electronic Caregiver

Credit: Addison Care Addison Care is a Siri-like virtual assistant.

Acting as a caregiver can be a full-time job. Here to oversee it all is Addison Care, a digital health solution that provides chronic care management, rehabilitation, aging-in-place assistance, and behavioral health care. Created by Electronic Caregiver, Addison can be used as a Siri-like virtual assistant on Addison Care consoles and is compatible with Bluetooth and cellular data, so you can get alerts to your phone. Addison Care also features voice-driven activation—all you have to do is say “Addison” and continue with a question or command. You can use it to set medication reminders; monitor vital signs like temperature and pulse rate; and receive around-the-clock emergency response. It also features memory stimulation exercises, rehabilitation and fitness routines, and mental health support.

Addison Care is expected to be available later in 2020 and pricing is dependent on your individual plan.

