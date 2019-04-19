The most popular DNA test kit is back on sale

Fun fact: April 25 is National DNA Day. This totally real holiday celebrates the discovery of DNA and what makes us, us down to the biological level. It’s the perfect excuse to dust off those old family records—or you can pinpoint your exact heritage with a DNA test kit, and right now one of our favorite options is on sale in celebration of the holiday.

With a database of more than 10 million people, AncestryDNA is one of the most popular DNA testing kits on the market. Typically, this kit costs $99, but you can get one directly from Ancestry.com for just $69, the second lowest price we’ve seen this year.

This kit is such a well-known option because it determines your heritage from more than 350 regions, and with the largest database of any DNA testing kit, you have a greater chance of finding distant relatives. Once you send in your test, your results will come back in a few weeks with information on your estimated ethnicity, ancestry migration patterns, and possible “trace regions."

Plenty of folks have taken this test to find out their heritage isn't exactly what they thought it was and because the AncestryDNA database is always growing, they’re able to more precisely pinpoint your exact heritage over time. I took the AncestryDNA test over two years ago, but with a recent update, I just found out that I'm approximately 1 percent Finnish. Neat, right?

Although some may be worried about the privacy issues of releasing your DNA, Ancestry's privacy statement claims your results are in a secured database and the lab doesn’t have access to your personal information.

This deal is good until Thursday, April 25, so if you've ever wanted to see what actually makes up your genology, now may be the time to do so. To get more information about how your DNA affects your characteristics, you can also get the new Traits feature for just $10 more at any time.

