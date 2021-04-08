19 DIY Mother's Day gifts and craft projects for every type of mom

Over the past year, folks everywhere have learned what it’s like to spend more time indoors. And, with that newfound experience, many have turned to new hobbies to occupy their time. Because of this, DIY craft kits and make-your-own culinary sets are on the rise.

Now, with Mother’s Day right around the corner, these DIY projects are only continuing to soar. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 19 of our favorite Mother’s Day DIY Gifts. Whether you’re looking to help your mom build a new hobby or are hoping to expand upon your own to give your mama a one-of-a-kind handmade gift, these DIY gifts are sure to please.

1. For the one who brings her own hot sauce wherever she goes: A kit to make your own hot sauce

Credit: Uncommon Goods So many spicy possibilities!

Does your mom crave hot sauce with every dish? If so, it’s time to put the power of all things spicy in her own hands. And no, we’re not just talking about an endless supply of Cholula. Instead, gift her this Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit. Over 400 Uncommon Goods shoppers tout it as a 5-star purchase. That’s because, as one reviewer points out, it’s “a gift, food, and activity all in one.” Which is to say: It’s the perfect gift for the hot sauce lover looking for more ways to season their food, as well as more ways to spend their spare time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit from Uncommon Goods for $40

2. For the one without a green thumb: A terrarium kit from The Sill

Credit: The Sill Succulents are so easy to care for.

Instead of giving your mom another plant that she won’t be able to keep alive, consider this pretty terrarium kit from The Sill, an online plant store that we love. Whether you make it for her or let her roll up her sleeves, the succulents (there are six) won’t require special attention to keep them looking their best. What’s better than that?

Get the DIY Terrarium Kit from The Sill for $68

3. For the one with a green thumb: A DIY planter kit

Credit: peakandpinedesigns/Etsy Help your mom hang her favorite plants in style.

Now, if your mom does have a green thumb, perhaps she’s looking for new ways to hang her favorite plants in her home. If that’s the case, try making her a macrame planter with this all-inclusive kit. No matter the color or number of beads you include, she’s sure to feel tickled over the amount of effort you put into her gift.

Get the DIY Macrame Planter Kit With Beads from peakandpinedesigns on Etsy for $21.62+

4. For the one who loves handmade cards: Cricut Joy

Credit: Amazon It will help her create so many things.

Whether you’re looking for ways to give your mom more homemade cards and gifts or are hoping to help her hone her crafting skills at home, a Cricut Joy is a must. The newest Cricut device, the Cricut Joy, which has been all over TikTok, has a noticeable smaller footprint but can still make just as big of an impact on all your (or her) craft goals. From making stickers and decals to cards, labels, and banners, the Cricut Joy is able to do it all—including the ability to cut through 50+ materials, The best part is that it’s fully operated from your phone and the app is incredibly user-friendly, so whether you (or your mom) are crafting novices or pros, the machine will be a hit.

Related content feature 19 personalized Mother’s Day gifts that she'll cherish forever

Get the Cricut Joy from Amazon for $152.98

5. For the one who loves earrings: A DIY earring kit

Credit: Katrilee/Etsy Handmade clay earrings are so trendy right now.

Take a quick scroll through Instagram or TikTok and, chances are, handmade clay earrings will cross your virtual path. Over the past six months, these earrings have dominated social media-based DIY style projects thanks to their easy-to-recreate nature and stunning end look. And, with this top-rated kit, you can create a special pair (or a few, given there are enough materials to make three pairs) for your mom, or give her the ability to create her own.

Get the DIY Polymer Clay Earring Kit from Katrilee on Etsy for $28.11

6. For the sushi-lover: A popular sushi making kit

Credit: Amazon Help your mom whip up her own California rolls.

While kitchen-themed gifts are top of mind, consider this fun DIY kit that has over 8,700 reviews on Amazon for the sushi-lover in your life. The kit includes two sushi rolling mats, five pairs of chopsticks, one rice spreader, and one rice paddle, making it a particularly wonderful option for folks looking to give their mama a special Mother’s Day activity, too. Best of all, once you purchase the set, you’ll be emailed a detailed PDF guide instructing you how to make restaurant-quality rolls.

Get the Sushi Making Kit from Amazon for $12.74

7. For the one always wearing bracelets: A bracelet craft kit

Credit: Letterhappy/Etsy She’ll love crafting her own wrist candy.

One of the biggest quarantine trends in 2020 revolved around DIY bracelets. Unlike the bracelets of our childhood, these bracelets are characterized by grown-up beads, often featuring silver, gold, and rose gold embellishments, along with witty (or inspiring) words or sayings. If you’re looking for ways to tell your mom just how much you admire her and her strength, you could use this kit, which includes 400+ beads in a variety of color palettes, to create beautiful reminders, or you could give it to her to create her own.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the DIY Stretchy Bracelet Craft Kit from Letterhappy on Etsy for $45

8. For the one who always has a candle burning: A DIY candle-making kit

Credit: The Hobbyist Box/Etsy Your mom will think of you everytime she lights her homemade candles

Instead of buying your mom yet another store-bought candle, why not make one for her all by yourself? This top-rated candle-making kit is available in three size options and gives shoppers (or giftees) the ability to whip up relaxing soy candles. Just keep in mind that they’re only available in lavender and vanilla sets, so make sure your mom is a fan of those scents before buying.

Get the DIY Candle-Making Kit from TheHobbyistBox on Etsy for $35+

9. For the one who loves to reminisce: A custom photo book

Credit: Artifact Uprising Remind her of some of her best memories with this high-quality photo album.

Give your mom the gift of all of her favorite memories in one nostalgic book. This high-quality photo album, which is sold in five sizes and 12 colors, is designed to lay perfectly flat whenever you open to a new page, so your mom will be able to leave it open or closed on her coffee table. Here at Reviewed, we’re big fans. So much so that we listed it as one of the best gifts for women and best wedding gifts of 2021. In fact, one of our editors used it to make wedding albums and fell in love with the service. In other words, you can’t go wrong.

Get the Layflat Photo Album from Artifact Uprising starting at $149

10. For the cheese lover: An Italian cheesemaking kit

Credit: Uncommon Goods Charcuterie, anyone?

Another major trend helping us make the most of quarantine over the past year? Designing gorgeous charcuterie platters. And, what better way to elevate your spread than to create it using your own homemade cheeses? You can use this kit, which makes up to 10 batches of cheese, to impress your mom with a homemade appetizer or to give her a leg up in her own culinary prowess.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the Italian Cheesemaking Kit from Uncommon Goods for $29

11. For the flower child: An embroidery kit

Credit: ZAZARITA/Etsy Give your mother the gift of blooms that will last forever.

Unless your mom adores a fresh bouquet of flowers, consider opting for this longer-lasting bloom alternative. The DIY embroidery kit is available in 16 floral variations and can be used to make an 8-inch work of art. It’s been purchased over 2,000 times on Etsy and is beloved for its true beginner-level design.

Get the DIY Beginner Embroidery Kit from ZAZARITA on Etsy for $13.27+

12. For the mochi enthusiast: A kit to make mochi ice cream

Credit: Uncommon Goods She’ll be able to make her favorite chilly treat whenever she wants.

If your mom loves mochi, she’ll adore the thought that went into this gift. You can use this set, which includes all but two of the necessary ingredients as well as the mold, to make a batch of the Japanese ice cream for her—or you could give her the set so that she can make her own whenever she craves it.

Get the DIY Mochi Ice Cream Kit from Uncommon Goods for $34

13. For the one who loves artwork: An art kit to make your own custom wall art

Credit: Uncommon Goods Make it a mother-child work of art!

If you're shopping for a mom who loves wall art, consider giving her this gift. You can either give the kit to her as a fun project for her to complete—or you can do it yourself so she can have a personalized masterpiece made by a loved one(s). It comes with a cotton canvas, nontoxic paint, a plastic cloth to protect any surfaces during the painting process, and protective garments so as to not get the paint on your shoes. What’s most intriguing about this kit is that it conveniently packages everything you need to create an eye-catching work of art without requiring professional skill to bring it to life. If you complete the project on your own, you can get it framed before giving it to your mom on Mother’s Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the Custom Love is Art Kit from Uncommon Goods for $70

14. For the one who wishes she could crochet: A crochet kit

Credit: We Are Knitters This beginner project will get her hooked.

While weaving is on the brain, know that gorgeous crochet kits exist, as well. This one—a convenient clutch—is beginner level and can be made by even the most novice crocheters. Plus, it comes with everything you (or your mom) will need to make the project a permanent accessory in her closet.

Get the Rosella Clutch Crochet Kit from We Are Knitters for $49.50

15. For the one who loves arts and crafts: A sunflower string art kit

Credit: String of the Art/Etsy This craft is so easy, but so beautiful!

Sunflowers can’t live all year long in most environments, which is why this sunflower string kit is such a fun and cheerful idea. The kit comes with a 16-inch x 12-inch wooden board and plenty of nails and string to bring the flower to life. Considering it’s been sold over 5,000 times, it’s safe to say it’s worth considering for any mama who loves a good craft project.

Get the Sunflower String Art Kit from String of the Art on Etsy for $64.95

16. For the chocolate fiend: A kit to make your own chocolate truffles

Credit: Uncommon Goods She won’t have to go to the store when her sweet tooth hits.

Sure, store-bought truffles are delicious, but what do you think your mom will think when she opens her gift only to find a heartfelt batch of homemade chocolates made especially for her? Easy: She’ll swoon. That’s why this kit, which includes enough ingredients (sans the cream) to make 36 tasty truffles, is such a well-liked buy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the Make Your Own Chocolate Truffles Kit from Uncommon Goods for $38

17. For the one who wakes up to watch the sunrise: A sunrise punch needle kit

Credit: String of the Art/Etsy A true piece of art.

Sometimes waking up at the crack of dawn isn’t possible. Thankfully, with this pretty punch needle kit, your mama will still be able to enjoy the allure of the moment at whatever hour she does rise. Plus, she’ll be tickled that you put in the effort to commemorate one of her favorite times of the day.

Get the Sunrise Punch Needle Kit from String of the Art on Etsy for $64.95+

18. For the one who always reminds people to use coasters: A kit to make coasters at home

Credit: Montet Mosaics/Etsy Help protect your mom’s favorite tables.

This is just about every mom, right? Well, one thing’s for sure: Store-bought coasters have nothing on this kit (which includes the materials for four coasters). While many people have access to buying it, the way the coasters actually look all comes down to the maker’s preference. So, whether you make them for your mom or give her the set to craft her own, they’ll become a special sentiment in her home.

Get the Sea Glass Coaster Mosaic Kit from Montet Mosaics on Etsy for $31.71

19. For the one who loves wall hangings: A weaving loom kit

Credit: WoolCoutoureCompany/Etsy Again, a very trendy gift choice.

Another trendy quarantine craft? Wool wall weaves. If you’ve seen them on Instagram or Pinterest and love how they look (and know that your mom will too), but aren’t sure where to begin, this kit is here to help. It includes all the makings to create a mini hanging just over 6 inches by 8 inches and is available in 12 color varieties.

Get the Weaving Loom Kit from WoolCoutureCompany on Etsy for $21.62+

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.