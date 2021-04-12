12 awesome Mother’s Day gift baskets you can have delivered right to her door

Mother’s Day 2021 is on Sunday, May 9th, meaning now is the time to start thinking about what to get your mama for her special day. While standalone gifts are always a worthy idea, there’s also the option to gift your mom an entire basket of goodies to show her how much you care. Whether the gift basket is filled with salty snacks, sweet treats, an entire meal, or an array of non-edible goodies you just know she’ll love, gift baskets are the gift that keeps on giving.

When searching for gift baskets online, you’ll find an endless amount of gift ideas. The problem? This can ultimately lead to decision fatigue. To help you navigate the endless options out there, we rounded up 12 of our favorite Mother’s Day gift baskets. Not only does each basket have high ratings from happy customers, but they are all so thoughtful and unique that she’s bound to remember your gift for years to come.

1. For the cookie-loving mom: The Milk Bar Sampler

Credit: Milk Bar It doesn’t get better than Milk Bar.

Just about any sweets-loving New Yorker will tell you: Milk Bar is where it’s at for cookies, cakes, and confetti truffles. While shoppers can choose a single offering from the store and wow the person they give it to (Milk Bar treats taste that good), we prefer their sampler box. It includes a package of their cult-favorite birthday cake truffles, a pack of their chocolate birthday truffles, six assorted cookies, and a Milk Bar pie slice.

Get The Milk Bar Sampler from Milk Bar for $52

2. For the mom who indulges in the finer things in life: Champagne & Truffles Gift Basket

Credit: Gourmet Gift Baskets Who doesn’t love chocolate and champagne?

If chocolate and champagne make your mama’s eyes light up, this top-rated gift basket is for her. The delectable display includes a bag of assorted truffles by Lindt, English toffee caramels by Marich, French chocolate truffles by Truffle Basket, Belgian chocolates by Annalie's Chocolates, key lime cookies by Byrd's Famous Cookies, a vanilla wafer roll by Dolcetto, and your choice of sparkling wine (La Marca Prosecco, Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label, Dom Perignon, or Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut Champagne). Just keep in mind that depending on the wine you choose, the price may rise.

Get the Champagne & Truffles Gift Basket from GourmetGiftBaskets.com starting at $99.99

3. For the popcorn-loving mama: Blooms For Mom Popcorn Tin

Credit: The Popcorn Factory Give her the gift of multiple flavors.

Does your mom have more of a savory tooth? This pretty tin of popcorn will make her day. Available in two sizes and two flavor assortments, this popcorn tin can feature an array of butter popcorn, cheese popcorn, white cheddar popcorn, and caramel popcorn to balance the salty flavor. And, depending on the tin you pick, your mom will get to enjoy between 32 and 56 cups of the tasty snack.

Get the Blooms For Mom Popcorn Tin from The Popcorn Factory for $49.99

4. For the cupcake-devouring mom: Spring Fling Cupcakes from Baked By Melissa

Credit: Baked by Melissa These bite-sized treats are the perfect sweet snack.

The mother who loves trying new cupcakes will adore this assortment of bite-sized sweet treats. Rather than a full, fist-sized cupcake, these itty-bitty treats are about the size of a quarter. But, don’t let their small size fool you: They still deliver just as much flavor as their big sister sweets. While Baked by Melissa offers a bunch of different variety packs, this one is filled with 25 of the brand’s most mouth-watering spring offerings: four Chocolate Creme Egg, four Vanilla & Sprinkles, four Triple Chocolate Fudge, four Chocolate Electric Tie-Dye, four Deconstructed Cookie Dough, and four S'moreo Cupcakes. In other words, ongoing bites of delight for your mama.

Get the Spring Fling Cupcakes from Baked by Melissa for $32

5. For the mom who loves a relaxing beach day: Island Time Spa Gift Set

Credit: Knack Gummies, skincare, candles—what’s not to love?

Not all moms want to be showered in food. If your mom prefers items that will give her new ways to spend her spare time, this spa-inspired gift set is a perfect choice. The set includes the Patchology Clean AF Facial Cleansing Wipes, Patchology Resting Beach Face Kit (which includes two Soothe Masques and two Lip Gels), an Olympic Candle Pink Pinstripe Candle (which is designed to burn for up to 40 hours), a vial of pink-tipped matches, and a small box of Sugarfina Gummy Flamingos. In other words, it’s a great set for mamas who wish they could have a relaxing beachy spa day.

Get the Island Time Spa Gift Set from Knack for $75

6. For the mom who deserves meals in bed: Spoonful of Comfort's Total TLC Package

Credit: Spoonful of Comfort She’ll be so excited to unwrap this thoughtful gift.

So many gift baskets offer an assortment of snacks. This one, however, features an entire meal to wow your mom. The TLC package includes four to six servings of soup (you can choose between five flavors), six hearty rolls, six delicious cookies (there are six flavor options), a ladle for the soup, a comfy throw, a fuzzy hot water bottle, and a bedside bell so that she can ring whenever she needs a little extra pampering.

Get the Total TLC Package from Spoonful of Comfort for $159.99

7. For the mom who loves breakfast: New England Breakfast Gift Basket

Credit: Gourmet Gift Baskets ...especially breakfast in bed!

If breakfast in bed trumps a hearty meal, look no further than this New England-inspired breakfast gift basket. It includes pancake mix, scone mix, maple syrup, blueberry jam, blueberries, and coffee. We recommend giving her the basket and then offering to make her favorites for her so she can enjoy them while staying cozy in bed.

Get the New England Breakfast Gift Basket from GourmetGiftBaskets.com for $74.99

8. For the mom who likes her afternoon cup of tea: Just Tea and Sconies Gift Basket

Credit: Seven Sisters Don’t forget the scones!

Speaking of scones, Georgia-based cafe Seven Sisters Scones offers a variety of delicious savory and sweet flavors that you can have shipped to your door. And, just in time for Mother’s Day, they’ve released a special assortment that includes eight mini scones in assorted flavors (think: cinnamon roll, triple chocolate, Irish cream, and more), two ounces of loose leaf tea, and a 12-ounce glass tea press. Best of all, shipping is free.

Get the Just Tea and Sconies Gift Basket from Seven Sisters for $60

9. For the farmer's market mama: Harry & David's Gourmet Farmer's Market Basket

Credit: Harry & David Bread, apples, cheese—the works!

Does your mom like to spend her Saturdays strolling around the farmer’s market? If so, she’ll swoon over this basket, which is a collaboration between Harry & David and Country Living. The assortment includes a cute Farmer’s Market canvas tote that she’ll be able to use for years to come, four seasonal apples, sharp white cheddar cheese, gouda cheese, TouVelle cheese, a baguette, olive oil, flatbread crackers, apple salsa, clover honey, and strawberry preserves. Sounds like the perfect post-market picnic, huh?

Get the Gourmet Farmer's Market Basket from Harry & David for $89.99

10. For the gluten-free mom: Gluten Free Gift Basket

Credit: Gourmet Gift Baskets Because not everyone can eat gluten, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t get to enjoy snacks.

As much as we love bread and crackers, we acknowledge that not all moms have the luxury of eating gluten. With that in mind, we searched high and low and found this best-selling basket for gluten-free moms. It’s comprised of 11 gluten-free treats, including a variety of crackers and sweets, as well as comforting tea.

Get the Gluten Free Gift Basket Classic from GourmetGiftBaskets.com for $74.99

11. For the mom with a sweet tooth: Harry & David's Mother's Day Sweets Box

Credit: Harry & David An assortment of Harry & David’s finest.

The mom who has a sweet tooth will go wide-eyed when she sees this overflowing gift basket from Harry & David. The set includes the brand’s famous Moose Munch caramel popcorn, yogurt-covered pretzels, raspberry galettes, and an assortment of signature truffles that you’ll mom will be snacking on for days to come.

Get the Mother's Day Sweets Box from Harry & David for $24.99+

12. For the mom who loves the color pink: Pretty in Pink Gift Set

Credit: Knack The best gift basket for the mom who doesn’t want her home filled with snacks.

Last but not least, we have another option for the mama who prefers activities over edible treats. The pink-themed set includes a W & P Porter Wide Mouth Glass Bottle in Blush (so she can stay hydrated), a tube of La Chatelaine Rose Blossom Hand Cream, a bottle of Herbivore Botanicals Pink Grapefruit Hand Hero Purifying Gel (we are living through a pandemic, after all), and a jar of Harper + Ari Rosé Exfoliating Sugar Cubes (which are one of my all-time favorite bath goods—they smell incredible). With these cheerful pink products in hand, your mom will be able to pamper and protect herself in the days and weeks to come.

Get the Pretty in Pink Gift Set from Knack for $89

