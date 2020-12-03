The Best Smartwatches for Kids of 2020

Credit: Reviewed / Betsy Goldwasser The GizmoWatch 2 is our favorite kids smartwatch.

Best Overall Verizon GizmoWatch 2 The second iteration of the Verizon GizmoWatch has a lot going for it: a fun design kids will be proud to wear, lots of exciting games to play with, and best of all, parent options and controls that really make this watch stand out above the rest. Through the GizmoWatch parental control app (which is synced with the watch easily via a smartphone) parents can set privacy and security options, including who their child is allowed to contact and receive contacts from while using the watch. The watch itself is also GPS enabled, with the wearer’s location being tracked on the home screen of the parental control app—making this watch not only a fun entertainment provider, but also a safety device that can help parents locate their children in a variety of circumstances. The GizmoWatch2 comes with a sleek and well-calibrated screen that is easy to use, even for adult fingers. It can be comfortably worn all day, is simple to set up, and comes with some fun activity apps to help get kids moving outdoors. The one downfall some parents may find with the GizmoWatch2 is that service for the GPS and communication options can only be established through Verizon. If you aren’t already a Verizon customer, this may mean setting up an account specifically for the watch, with GizmoWatch2 plans running around $10 a month. Pros Easy setup

Companion app for parents

Privacy controls

GPS tracking

Comfortable band Cons Only works through Verizon Buy now at Verizon

Credit: Reviewed / Betsy Goldwasser The VTech Kidizoom offers fun features at an affordable price.

Best Value VTech KidiZoom Smartwatch DX2 If you’re simply looking for a watch to help keep your kids entertained and on time, and you’re not necessarily concerned about GPS tracking or being able to contact your child through the watch, the VTech KidiZoom Smartwatch may be for you. This well-designed watch was a hit with our kid tester, since it was equipped with a wide variety of games that could keep any child busy for hours. It is easy to set up, has some fun activity apps, and provides a lot of customization options kids love to play with. It’s also reasonably priced. The biggest downfall for the Vtech KidiZoom is that it doesn’t come with any communication or tracking options. But so long as those aren’t options you or your child care about, this watch provides a lot of fun for a great value. Pros Easy setup

Engaging games

Fun to use Cons No companion app for parents

No GPS Tracking

No communication options $39.99 from Amazon

$59.99 from Best Buy

$39.99 from Target

$47.99 from Kohl's

How We Tested

The Tester

I’m Leah Campbell and I’ve been working as a freelance journalist in the health and tech fields for nearly eight years now. I’ve been a contributor to Reviewed for the last two years, am a Forbes contributor reporting on the intersection of Health and Parenting, and have additional bylines with Huffington Post, Glamour, Healthline, and countless other outlets. I’m also Mom to a 7-year-old daughter who served as my testing partner in trialing kid smartwatches for this review.

The Tests

My daughter and I spent about a week with each of the watches we tested. She wore them daily, playing the games and giving me her general opinion on how fun or engaging the watches were from her point of view. Each night we took the watch off and charged it for the next day. We analyzed the watches for durability, battery life, and overall comfort. I further tested the watches that came with parental control apps, communication options and GPS tracking to determine how accurate, accessible, and easy to use each of those features were.

What To Think About When Buying a Smartwatch for Kids

How Will It Be Used?

The biggest thing to consider when choosing a smartwatch for your child is what your overall goals are.

Does your child just want a smartwatch like yours to play with? Are you hoping to help them be more responsible with a watch they can tell time with and set reminders through? Or are you looking for a safety device that will allow you to communicate directly with your child throughout the day, and pinpoint their location when necessary?

There are child smartwatch options to fulfill each of those goals, it’s just a matter of knowing what it is you are hoping to achieve with this particular purchase.

Comfort

If you want your child to wear this watch throughout the day, it needs to be comfortable on their wrist. Most smartwatches designed for kids come with smooth rubber bands that fit quite comfortably (much like the wristbands you would get if you visited Disneyland or World), but pay attention to those made from different materials.

Durability

Considering the fact that your child will have this watch on for hours every day, and that children are often playing in puddles, jumping from rocks, and engaging in other activities that could cause harm to a piece of technology, look for a watch that is built to stand up to a child’s way of living. Does it have a waterproof rating? Is the screen crack-proof? What type of guarantee does the manufacturer make about how long the watch will last? All of these things should impact your overall decision.

Entertainment

A smartwatch for your child won’t do much good if your child never wants to use it. Make sure the watch you choose is one that comes with plenty of fun apps and customization options to keep you child engaged and interested beyond just the first day the package is opened.

Other Smartwatches for Kids We Tested

Kurio C16500 Watch If you’ve got an Android device, the Kurio watch could be a great match for your child. It has a lot of fun games and activity apps, and can communicate with Android devices. The biggest downfall of this particular watch is that it does allow communication with other Android devices, but it doesn’t come with a parental app to help monitor and restrict that communication for the child’s protection. There is also no GPS monitoring available through this watch. Pros Easy setup

Engaging games

Fun to use Cons No companion app for parents

No GPS Tracking

Only works with Android devices $17.99 from Amazon

$36.15 from Walmart

TickTalk 3 Much like the GizmoWatch2, the TickTalk 3 comes with all the bells and whistles: games, activity apps, parental control app, communication with approved contacts, and GPS tracking that can be monitored through the parent’s app. You also don’t have to set up (or already have) a Verizon account for service—service for this watch can be established through a few different providers. Unfortunately, the band on the TickTalk3 is one of the least comfortable we tested, and the screen sensitivity also tested very low, with parent and child alike having to click several times to navigate through the various screens and select the options they wanted. Pros Easy setup

Fun to use

GPS tracking Cons Uncomfortable band

Low screen sensitivity $189.99 from Amazon

Tobi Robot Smartwatch This watch is super fun and interactive. Of all the watches tested, it probably had the most engaging games and activity apps to play with. That’s about where the wins for the Little Tikes Tobi Robot Smartwatch ended, though. Like the TickTalk3, it had a less than comfortable band and also seemed poorly constructed, with a watch face that wasn’t actually attached to the band and could instead be easily popped in and out. This made for a cheap design feel and a watch that seems as though it could be easily lost or damaged. While it came with plenty of fun special features, it was the least aesthetically pleasing watch that was tested, and didn’t seem like it would last very long after purchase. Pros Easy setup

Engaging games

Fun to use Cons No companion app for parents

No GPS Tracking

Poorly designed $48.44 from Amazon

$48.99 from Best Buy

$48.44 from Walmart

$48.49 from Target

TurnMeOn Smart Watch for Kids The Turnmeon Waterproof Kids Smartwatch arrived looking more like a knockoff than anything authentic. Nothing on the box or the instructions indicated the brand name, and the instructions were identical to other poorly made watches we received but ultimately didn’t review. Since testing took place, the main page for this watch has changed several times, with the original pages becoming unavailable as bad reviews have poured in and new pages have popped up. From our testing, we can confirm the bad reviews are accurate: this is a cheaply made watch that doesn’t function very well and doesn’t offer much in terms of engaging apps for kids to play with. Pros Affordable Cons Poorly designed

Lacking in fun or engaging apps

No companion app for parents

No GPS Tracking $21.00 from Amazon

