This is the most comfortable kids' mattress that we've ever tested

I never realized how much of my life I would spend shopping for mattresses for my kids once I became a parent. In the beginning, it was for a bassinet, then a crib mattress that could also be used on a toddler bed, then a twin mattress once my kiddo got older and now, finally, a full size mattress to accommodate his rapidly growing body.

That means that in just under 10 years I’ve purchased four mattresses—but our favorite, by far, is the full-size Sleep System from 5 Little Monkeys.

What is 5 Little Monkeys?

Founded by a parents-partner (in business and in life) duo who wanted to find a better mattress option for their daughters, the 5 Little Monkeys Sleep System is designed with kids in mind.

What makes the 5 Little Monkeys mattress different?

Credit: Reviewed / Lisa Lawrence The 5 Little Monkeys mattress is designed just for the sleep needs of growing kids.

This is not a hybrid mattress or one with pocketed coils, but rather a memory foam mattress that doesn’t provide any rebound when you lay down on it. The memory foam construction may not provide the ideal jumping-on-the-bed experience, but it will conform to your child’s body for a more comfortable sleeping environment.

The triple-layered mattress is crafted from CertiPUR memory foam, which means that it not only feels good on your child’s body, but it provides plenty of support, too. 5 Little Monkeys claims that the mattress and the accompanying pillow utilize “cradling technology” to minimize restlessness and relieve pressure so that your little one’s still-growing body can rest more effectively.

Another thing that sets the 5 Little Monkeys mattress apart is that it’s crafted with materials that enhance airflow and help regulate temperature so that your child will never be too hot or too cold, no matter what the weather is outside.

How much does a 5 Little Monkeys mattress cost?

The first thing to note is that the mattress is sold as part of a sleep system that includes more than just a mattress. It includes the 5 Little Monkeys memory foam mattress, a waterproof mattress protector in case of nighttime accidents, and a pillow.

The twin size sleep system costs $649, the full size (which we tested) is $849, and the queen rings up at $1,199. Shipping is not included, and costs just over $10.

We also received a Monkey Plushy, which is absolutely adorable and costs $29.

What we like about the 5 Little Monkeys mattress

It’s incredibly comfortable

Credit: Reviewed / Lisa Lawrence The memory foam mattress comfortably cradles kids' bodies whether they're sleeping or just being silly.

I’ve never been a fan of memory foam mattresses because I always find them to be too firm, but the 5 Little Monkeys mattress is truly the most comfortable mattress I’ve ever experienced. It’s like sleeping on a cloud, but with a lot more not-too-firm support.

In fact, the 5 Little Monkeys mattress is so comfortable that I’ve been begging my son to swap beds with me since we started testing it a few weeks ago but he categorically refuses! Honestly, I don’t blame him.

If the 5 Little Monkeys mattress came in California King, I'd order it in an instant.

It provides superior sleep

My son has always been an early riser, which is great in terms of getting him out the door to school on time, but not so great when you’re a tired parent hoping to sleep past 6:15 AM. I’d pretty much given up all hope of him ever sleeping past sunrise, so I was pleasantly surprised—nay shocked!—that since the 5 Little Monkeys mattress arrived he’s started sleeping longer.

I really think that it’s entirely due to the fact that the 5 Little Monkeys mattress does a much better job at keeping him comfortable no matter his sleep position. Even when he manages to flip himself around so he’s sleeping at the foot of the bed, the foam bed effectively cradles his body for a more sound and longer sleep.

It’s great quality

Credit: Reviewed / Lisa Lawrence The 5 Little Monkeys sleep system comes with everything they need for a cozy night's sleep.

One of the first things we noticed when we unpacked the 5 Little Monkeys sleep system was the high quality of the fabrics, as well as the mattress itself. This is no ordinary mail-order kid's mattress. Yes, it’s incredibly comfortable, but the outer fabric, as well as the mattress cover, is soft, thick, and feels as though it would last a long time.

It doesn’t require a traditional box spring

I’m going to go on the record here and proclaim my hatred of traditional box springs. They’re bulky, never seem to hold up well, and are impossible to donate—which means they always end up in landfills.

Therefore, I was dreading having to purchase one to use with the 5 Little Monkeys mattress, but it turns out that it doesn’t need one! This type of mattress is perfect for platform beds—coincidentally, what my son has—or bunk beds.

Trust me, you won’t miss the box spring—you can’t feel anything except comfort with the 5 Little Monkeys mattress.

Don’t have a platform bed? You can get one from 5 Little Monkeys starting at $299 for a twin. Pair it with a custom upholstered headboard and your kid will have a designer bed that’s also comfortable.

It doesn’t stink (literally)

How many times have you ordered a mattress, opened it up, and been instantly engulfed by an unpleasant latex mattress smell? I’ve had to put quite a few mattresses out on our back porch for a few days before I felt comfortable letting my kids sleep around so much off-gassing.

The 5 Little Monkeys mattress had little, if any, detectable smell, which meant that we were able to use it literally right out of the box.

What we don’t like about 5 Little Monkeys

The pillow is limp

This feels like an unfair complaint because the pillow is ergonomically designed to be ideal for kids, but my son didn’t find it fluffy enough. Clearly, we’ve been letting him sleep on overly-stuffed pillows that are not great for his head and neck, so this is more of a #parentingfail on our part rather than a problem with the mattress features.

Should you buy a 5 Little Monkeys Sleep System?

Yes

The 5 Little Monkeys Sleep System is outstanding. It’s well-made, incredibly comfortable, durable, and, most of all, helps my restless sleeper get a better night’s sleep.

I know there are more affordably priced kids mattresses out there, but the old saying about getting what you pay for definitely applies here. You won’t regret spending the money on a 5 Little Monkeys mattress, especially if it helps your kid—and by extension, you—sleep longer.