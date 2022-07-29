We had a college student try this dorm room décor—here's what she thought

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Dormify Pros Great design

Soft bedding

Variety of choices Cons Some items feel overpriced Buy now at Dormify

I am starting college in the fall, and shopping for my dorm room has been stressful. As a new adult, I have never had to buy things to furnish a room. What do I buy? What’s necessary? Discovering Dormify helped alleviate a lot of that stress, because it is a one stop shop for all of your dorm room needs and wants.

What is Dormify?

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Dormify allows college students to curate their ideal dorm room aesthetic.

Founded by a mother and daughter who were unsatisfied with the ho-hum selection of dorm décor, Dormify aims to make the transition from home to college dorm a tad easier. The founders did an impeccable job at creating a site where college students can find their aesthetic—and easily purchase everything to complete it.

Dormify sells complete looks, meaning they offer a selection of curated sets of dorm décor. Most sets include bedding, as well as several other accessories like a lamp or decorative pillows—they even sell headboards.

If you don’t want to purchase one of Dormify’s pre-designed sets, you can also purchase individual items and create your own look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sign up for our newsletter. Get the best deals and the best advice dropped right in your inbox.

What makes Dormify unique?

I have looked at several websites that offer dorm décor specifically, but they all look a little underwhelming, like you might as well order from a department store. Dormify feels more unique, and since they offer whole sets, everything goes together and matches.

Dormify’s products are also very on trend and cute, and they have a little bit of something for everyone. No matter your style or taste, you will find something that you like.

How does Dormify work?

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi You can create a registry for whatever dorm items you want.

Dormify has several features on the website that make the shopping process a little simpler. The company offers a Dorm Registry, which is exactly how it sounds: You add products to your list, and your friends and family can order the things you’re needing.

They also offer a Bed Visualizer on the website, that allows you to (virtually) customize your bed before you make your purchase.

ADVERTISEMENT

How long does Dormify take to ship?

My order took a little over a week to arrive, and Dormify offers free shipping on orders over $150. Everything arrived undamaged and the packaging was trendy. Plus, there were cute little phrases on the packing that made me smile.

What we tested

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Dormify offers a wide variety of dorm room must-haves.

I wanted to try a wide assortment of what Dormify offers. I tried out some bedding from the Hello Sunshine collection, including the Ditsy Floral Microfiber Sheet Set, Woven Fringe Square Pillow, Rainbow Tassel Shaped Pillow, and the Ditsy Floral Comforter and Sham set.

I also tried out some of Dormify’s other home goods like the Charging Catchall Lamp, Luna Non-Slip Bedside Caddie, and the Clip String Lights.

What I like about Dormify

It’s an easy way to put together a stylish dorm room

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Find a curated collection that fits your dream design.

If you want your dorm room to have a designer look that’s Instagram-worthy, Dormify makes it ridiculously easy. They’ve already done all the hard work—putting together curated collections—so all you have to do is fill your cart with a selection of coordinating items.

Dormify’s bedding is super cute once put together, and will definitely garner compliments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bedding is soft and comfy

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi The bedding was breathable and cozy.

The bedding I ordered included a set of sheets, two pillow cases, and a comforter. The comforter and sheets are very light, breathable, and easy to sleep in. The comforter itself came in a large, sturdy tote bag that can do double duty as a laundry bag.

The textures on the comforter and sheets are great, and the set seems well-made. The bottom sheet had a slightly baggy fit, but would probably fit more snugly on a pillow top mattress.

Dormify’s accessories are thoughtfully designed

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Keep all your essentials within reach.

The Luna Non-Slip Bedside Caddie is my favorite of all the items I tested. It is very sturdy and held my laptop, iPad, and several books without slipping. It stayed right where I needed it to.

ADVERTISEMENT

The caddie felt secure enough to hold my items at a tall height and not damage them. It has many pockets, and even a place for an extension cord, and kept the things I use the most close to me.

The string lights served their purpose of lighting the space, being cute, and holding up photos and paper. I tested the clips by putting papers and card stock in them. They held in place, but did not have any marks when I removed them several days later.

The lights themselves emit a nice soft light—perfect for not disturbing a roommate’s slumber—and are pretty lengthy. They are also battery operated, so you don't have to try and find an outlet, which is pretty convenient.

ADVERTISEMENT

What I don’t like about Dormify

Some of the décor items felt overpriced

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi The Charging Catchall Lamp was pricey for what it offered.

The Charging Catchall Lamp has a USB port and an electrical outlet, and two bins for storage. The lamp itself is great, but the outlet struggled to fit an entire plug, and felt like a fire hazard.

While the USB port charged fine, this lamp is priced close to $40, which feels like too much considering you can find a similar lamp elsewhere for a third of the price.

The throw pillows were disappointing

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi This rainbow throw pillow added aesthetics but little comfort.

While the texture of the Woven Fringe Pillow itself was nice, the fringe was limp and stringy.

The Rainbow Tassel Shaped Pillow was a personal favorite décor-wise. Unfortunately, comfort-wise it was below par, as it felt very scratchy.

Is Dormify worth it?

Yes, if you want a designer dorm room look

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Score stylish dorm décor with Dormify.

Dormify’s bedding is great and worth the investment, especially if you want a certain “look” for your dorm room. Some of the accessories felt overpriced considering the quality, but I do like that shopping from Dormify means that you’re supporting a smaller, women-owned business, rather than a huge corporation.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.