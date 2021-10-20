We tried the spin bike that’s like a Peloton for kids—and they love it

Pros Engaging toy

Kid-friendly features

Supports Bluetooth-enabled devices Cons Not all tools included

Too easy to turn off Bluetooth

Not sturdy enough for big kids

About the Little Tikes Pelican Bike

Dimensions: 44" L x 28.5" W x 36" H

Product weight: 22 pounds

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Power: AA batteries required

Recommended age range: 3 to 7

Recommended weight limit: Up to 70 pounds

The Little Tikes Pelican Bike comes with a variety of screws, nuts and bolts, one wrench, and one hex wrench. It took me about 25 minutes to assemble the bike. It comes with worded instructions and images, which are clear and easy to follow. Be prepared to use a bit of elbow grease to get all of the screw holes properly aligned, though. Need help? Check out this helpful Pelican bike assembly video by Little Tikes.

One thing to note: If you're ordering this bike as a gift, the packaging may be visible upon delivery. (It was for me.) So, you may want to have it delivered to a nearby friend or family member's house to keep the surprise a surprise. Otherwise you'll have to be very, very quick to move it off your front porch and into a hidden spot at home.

What we like

Kid-friendly features mimic a stationary fitness bike

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Burn baby, burn: the plastic pedals are made for speed.

Complete with a big (plastic) flywheel, adjustable seat, pedals, and handlebars, the Little Tikes Pelican Bike is pretty close to a replica of the real deal. The metal frame is sturdy but there’s a coil spring mechanism in the seat that helps the bike ever-so-slightly tilt back and forth, mimicking the experience of moving from side to side on a real stationary bike.

The handlebars are textured and comfortable for my 3-year-old son to grip, and the pedals come with adjustable cages, which was helpful during his first ride to get him the right fit. It also (adorably) comes with three (very light) resistance levels, which your little one can reach down and adjust using the lever located between the seat and handles.

The Pelican supports Bluetooth and features built-in speakers. It doesn’t come with a screen like a real Peloton bike, but you can pair it with your phone, a tablet like an iPad, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device that plays videos. There is no volume control on the bike, but both my son and I found the volume to be just right.

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy The adjustable device holder doesn't lock into place, so kids are free to remove the tablet all by themselves (which isn't really what you want for toddlers).

A tiny (but worth mentioning) issue I ran into was that my iPad with a protective case on did not fit the size of the bike’s built-in adjustable stand. I removed the case and it fit without issue, but the stand does not lock in place, making it fairly easy for kids to slide the tablet out.

It's an engaging toy that encourages movement

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy The determination is written all over his face. He is loving the Little Tikes Pelican Bike.

We have so many Legos, woodblocks, and other small toys that encourage fine motor skills, but not many that encourage full-body movement indoors. What I love about this toy, in addition to the fact that it keeps my guy occupied for long periods, is that it helps teach him how to sit properly and balance on the bike. It’s also teaching him how to move his legs and feet to pedal the bike, which is ideal for young children who are still perfecting their bike riding skills.

There's a good selection of educational videos for kids to ride to

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Since the bike lacks a built-in screen, you'll need a tablet, like an iPad, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device with a screen in order to play videos for your kid to ride to.

The bike has a scannable QR code sticker on the tablet holder that pulls up the Little Tikes YouTube channel. This is where you’ll find access to free rides for kids like riding through snowy mountains with dinosaurs and flying high in the sky with letters and numbers. The videos contain educational content, too, like letters, numbers, shapes, colors, and more content geared toward preschoolers.

My toddler really loves it

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Working out with my toddler in tow has never been more fun.

There’s no better feeling than watching your kid take to a new toy, which is what happened with my toddler and the Pelican bike. I was hesitant it would become another piece of plastic sitting in the corner. Much to my surprise, my son’s love for this thing is still going strong. He loves to ride alongside me when I work out on my Schwinn IC4 bike, and sometimes he will ride all by himself. I have so much fun riding along with him. He can even get up out of the saddle and back down.

It doesn't even matter if the iPad is hooked up or not—he still hops on to ride just for fun. That alone makes the toy worth it for my family.

What we don’t like

It doesn’t include batteries or all of the necessary tools

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Building the bike wasn't overly complicated, however, you'll need to supply a couple of your own tools.

It took me about 25 minutes to build the bike. Everything you need comes in the box: multiple screws, a wrench, and a few other bits and pieces. However, it doesn't come with a screwdriver, particularly a long, skinny one for a few hard-to-reach screws.

The bike also requires three AA batteries, which don't come in the box. I know this is the case with many toys, but given the $149.99 MSRP, tossing in a few batteries doesn't feel like a big ask.

Construction quality seems questionable for older children

The Pelican bike states it supports kids ages 3 to 7 within a weight range of 70 pounds. Just for kicks, my 8-year-old, 65-pound daughter hopped on the bike and was much too tall and heavy to ride. The bike is much more suitable for my 35-pound toddler. While she isn't the perfect example to test it out on, it does seem better suited for the 3 to 5 age range and not for kids who weigh closer to the top of the weight limit.

It's too easy for kids to turn off Bluetooth

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy The bike's controls are located front and center, making it much too easy for toddlers to disconnect from Bluetooth.

First and foremost, Little Tikes made it way too easy for kids to disconnect from Bluetooth when riding the Pelican bike. Right under the handlebars is a knob that controls the power, activates built-in audible content, and also turns Bluetooth on and off. My son was constantly fiddling with the knob and became frustrated when he repeatedly (and accidentally) disconnected the iPad from the bike. I finally got him to stop doing this, but it was frustrating for both of us. I found myself wishing the Bluetooth pairing button was located elsewhere on the bike.

Should you buy it?

Yes, this bike is for the Peloton-obsessed parents (and kids will love it, too)

Some toys aren’t just for the kid—they’re for you, too. And this is one of those toys. Pictures or it didn't happen, right?! The Pelican Bike is downright adorable and is a highly engaging toy, but at the end of the day, this is more for me than my son. We love to ride together and I love the time it buys me while he’s busy pedaling. The design itself could use work, but despite a few limitations, the fact that he loves it so much is just the cherry on top.

My only real gripe is that the price is too expensive for what the Pelican bike offers. I recommend waiting until the bike goes on sale or you can stack it with coupons to get a discount. Trendy toys like these often come with a high price tag, but it may be worth spending up on because there aren’t many similar options on the market.

This toy is shaping up to be a hot seller for the holidays. So, if you're hoping to give this to your favorite kid, we suggest ordering now while it's still in stock.

Meet the tester Rachel Murphy Senior Staff Writer @rachel_murphy Rachel Murphy covers smart home for Reviewed. She holds a journalism degree from the University of Central Florida. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer for several major outlets and as an associate editorial producer for ABC News' Good Morning America. See all of Rachel Murphy's reviews