Yogasleep's new Ohma monitor is ideal for toddlers

There are a lot of baby monitors out there and Yogasleep, a well-known maker of sound machines, has decided to jump into the mix. The new Ohma All-in-One Baby Monitor offers an HD camera, plus 20 soothing sounds, a two-way audio intercom and the ability to change the monitor to different colors throughout the day and night.

We tried the Ohma All-in-One Baby Monitor with both our infant and our toddler to see how it compares to other video baby monitors.

What makes the Ohma All-in-One baby monitor different?

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi The Yogasleep Ohma is a sound machine, nightlight, and baby monitor in one.

The Yogasleep Ohma is, essentially, a video baby monitor and a white noise machine in one. Like many traditional video baby monitors, the Ohma’s monitor tracks a baby’s motion and sound, plus it has temperature sensors and humidity sensors, but it also offers 20 different sounds that may help to lull your baby to sleep.

What we like

It’s great for toddlers

The Ohma baby monitor ended up working nearly perfectly for our toddler, who recently transitioned out of his crib and into a big-kid bed. The monitor allowed us to watch his hilarious antics, and, thanks to the built-in two-way audio intercom, we could speak to him through the mic, reminding him to get back in bed and go to sleep.

It’s multi-functional

We also loved the colored night lights feature; we set the monitor to red during the night, then turned it green when it was time for him to get out of bed—thereby negating the need to purchase a separate “OK to wake” clock.

The are lots of sound options

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi The Ohma has a large selection of built-in sounds.

There are 20 different sound options, including jungle sounds and basic white noise, plus the Dohm fan sound that Yogasleep is known for. All of the sounds can be adjusted from your smartphone, and you can schedule the sounds to go on and off at certain times. It’s worth noting, however, that we were not able to adjust the app from eastern to pacific time and once accidentally woke our kiddo up at 4 am with loud bird noises and a flashing purple light. (Learn from us and be sure to turn off the default settings before your first night using this monitor!)

The app works with multiple monitors

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi The companion app can be used with more than one Ohma monitor.

The Ohma app can be connected to up to four monitors throughout the house. If you want to keep an eye on multiple kids at once, this makes it easy to do so simply by toggling between monitor views.

What we don't like

It’s not great for infants

Unlike most traditional baby monitors, the Ohma cannot be mounted on a wall or crib, which means that the view of the crib—and your baby—will be from the side versus above. This is not an ideal angle for watching an infant, as it doesn’t provide an overall view of what’s happening inside the entirety of the crib. A monitor that’s equipped for wall mounting and contains a wide angle lens gives a more complete view of the baby’s crib—and provides parental peace of mind.

The sound machine is too loud

While the idea of a sound machine and baby monitor in one gadget seems brilliant, in actuality it ended up being problematic. It turned out that we couldn’t listen for the baby’s cries because turning on the sound machine clouds the listening feature and renders it useless.

The safety features are comprehensive but annoying

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi The Yogasleep Ohma requires a WiFi connection to work—which means you can't check on your baby when you're out and about.

The Ohma connects to your home’s Wi-Fi but that means that if your Wi-Fi is running slowly, the camera will run slowly as well. Plus, you’ll need to have 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, as 5G isn’t currently supported.

For security reasons, you can only check the monitor from your phone if you’re at home on the same Wi-Fi network. This means that you can’t peek at your baby from anywhere in real time—when you’re out to dinner or at work, for example—like some of the other monitors on the market.

It’s still being refined

We tried two versions during the testing period: The first had issues with logging-in and sometimes bounced us out of the app for no reason. About 50% of the time, there was a lag when we tried to view our toddler’s room from the camera. But the second version fixed all of those problems, and allowed for quick logins and a clear video.

Should you buy the Yogasleep Ohma All-in-One monitor?

Maybe, but not if you have an infant

Overall, we liked the Ohma, especially with the new changes made to smooth out the process of logging in. Most Wi-Fi-enabled monitors rely on a fast connection to work well, and the Ohma is no exception.

While we missed being able to listen in on our children during the night due to the overwhelming background noise from the sound machine, it’s a great option if you have a toddler who needs to be monitored. The Ohma baby monitor is especially ideal if you have a child who's transitioning into a big kid bed and needs color-coded help understanding when it’s truly time to get up.

