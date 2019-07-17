12 things pregnant people need to survive summer

Swollen feet, nausea, headaches and fatigue. Summer heat can be brutal—and being pregnant can make it even worse. But with the right gear, you can stay cool, healthy, and comfortable throughout your pregnancy no matter how high the temperature soars. Here are 12 products that I and other expectant moms can't live without during the hottest months of summer.

1. The perfect maternity swimsuit

Credit: PregO Maternity Wear A cute bikini that flatters your bump

One bright side of being pregnant in the summertime: showing off that beach ball belly. Designed to be a bit stretchier on top and bottom, the PregO Maternity Wear Roll Waist Dot Bikini’s halter bra is adjustable in the back and front, to ensure the perfect fit. Plus, swimming cools you off and takes weight off your sciatic nerve.

Get the PregO Maternity Wear Women's Maternity Roll Waist Dot Bikini on Amazon for $66.78

2. A strong, pregnancy-safe sunscreen

Credit: Earth Mama A non-toxic sunscreen made just for expectant moms

Pregnant women tend to be more sensitive to the sun than non-pregnant women, and increased melanin production can lead to melasma, or the "mask of pregnancy”—tan or brown patches that commonly occur on the face. For this reason, doctors recommend they avoid direct, midday sun and wear a high SPF sunscreen. But chemicals in absorbable sunscreens may impact your growing baby, so be sure to choose one that’s pregnancy safe. One great option: Earth Mama’s Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 40. It’s water-resistant, with no chemical sunscreens, no artificial fragrance, and non-nano zinc.

Get the Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 40 by Earth Mama on Amazon for $29.99

3. A good book

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar A Kindle Paperwhite is the easiest way to take books on the go

Being pregnant is the perfect excuse to plant yourself under an umbrella or in the air conditioning—after all, doctors do advise you to avoid overexertion. Whether you choose a hot beach read or the latest book of parenting advice, the top-rated Kindle Paperwhite will help you beat the boredom by giving you access to thousands of titles to choose from. Plus the Paperwhite is waterproof, so you can take it with you into the baby pool once your little one arrives.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite on Amazon for $149.99

4. A water bottle that tells you how much to drink

Credit: Leboha / Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar A water bottle to keep you hydrated

Staying hydrated is especially important when you’re pregnant, and the Leboha Wide Mouth Pregnancy and Breastfeeding Water Bottle Tracker is specially designed to help new mothers measure their water intake easily. The bottle is marked with hourly indicators to help expectant mamas stay on track with their daily recommended water intake of 96 oz. Fill up the bottle three times per day—it holds 32 oz— to stay hydrated during pregnancy and while breastfeeding. Plus it’s slim enough to fit into any water bottle holder in your car or stroller. If you're confident about your water intake, you can always opt for our favorite water bottle, the Hydro Flask.

Get the Leboha 32 oz Wide Mouth Pregnancy and Breastfeeding Water Bottle Tracker on Amazon for $24.99

Get the 18 oz Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle on Amazon for $29.95

5. At least one perfect sundress

Credit: Hatch Maternity A splurge-worthy dress you can wear during—and after—pregnancy

Moms-to-be agree: Don’t go wild on an everyday maternity wardrobe. But do invest in that one fabulous sundress. Despite its price, the Aida Dress by Hatch is a best seller. Featuring adjustable straps and a light, silky fabric, it's as comfortable as it is stylish. Perfect for the beach, backyard barbecue or baby shower.

Get the Aida Dress at Hatch for $258

6. A comfortable pair of kicks

Credit: TOMS A comfortable, breathable pair of shoes is a must

Pregnancy and extreme heat can cause swelling, especially of the feet, so comfortable shoes are a must. Toms classic canvas shoes are stylish and supportive, and come in assorted colors to easily complement your everyday looks. Plus Tom’s One on One program means that for every pair you purchase, the makers will donate a pair to a child in need. Just be sure to buy them a half size larger—as your bump grows, so might those stompers.

Get Toms Women's Canvas Classics Shoes on Amazon starting at $27.57

7. Pregnancy-safe skincare

Credit: Teddie Organics A refreshing rosewater spray

Known for evening out skin tone and restoring pH balance, rose water is an age-old skin soother, and an essential for moms-to-be. In the summer months, a spritz or two is cool and refreshing, especially when it comes straight from the fridge. Teddie Organics Rose Water Facial Toner Spray is 100% pure and organic, with no added chemicals, preservatives or artificial fragrances.

Get Teddie Organics Rose Water Facial Toner on Amazon for $10

8. The right sleepwear

Credit: Kindred Bravely A bra that's perfect for pregnancy and nursing

Getting adequate sleep may be difficult for pregnant women, especially on those hot summer nights, so the right sleepwear is important. Kindred Bravely brand comes highly recommended, especially the Kindred Bravely french terry nursing bras, which moms say are perfect for sleeping and lounging. Comfortable and cooling, they are designed for nursing, and come in breathable fabrics to help prevent heat rash under your breasts and abdomen, a common problem for pregnant folks.

Get Kindred Bravely French Terry Racerback Nursing Sleep Bra on Amazon for $29.99

9. Epsom salts

Credit: Instagram @pinkstork Epsom Salts made just for expectant moms

Epsom salts are another excellent home remedy, especially in the summertime. At the end of a long day, a scoop or two will elevate your average bath, improving sleep quality and reducing stress. They provide great relief for bug bites and sunburns, too. Pink Stork Flakes take it a step beyond by adding magnesium to relieve morning sickness. Queasy moms swear the relief is instantaneous.

Get Pink Stork Flakes on Amazon for $15.99

10. An anti-itch lotion

Credit: Getty Images / Sarna

While there are plenty of annoying pregnancy symptoms, an itchy belly is definitely one of the worst. For most, the problem begins around 20 weeks, as the belly expands to accommodate the growing baby, and the body’s blood volume increases. Of course, heat and sweating can make it worse. If it’s truly unbearable, see your doctor for a prescription antihistamine or steroid cream, but to relieve more typical symptoms, an over-the-counter remedy will do. Moms who know recommend Sarna Sensitive Anti-Itch Lotion, whose active ingredients, menthol and camphor, work to cool and soothe aggravated skin.

Get Sarna Sensitive Anti-Itch Lotion on Amazon for $14.87

11. A cold, sweet treat

Credit: Jeni's Curb your ice cream cravings with a delivery of Jeni's small-batch ice creams

It’s no mystery why pregnant people crave ice cream, especially in the summer months; it’s cooling, sweet and high in calcium—so eat up. Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, an artisan ice cream company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, is available for purchase online and delivered frozen to your doorstep. Known for its high quality ingredients and inventive flavors (hello brown butter almond brittle), you’ll have no problem meeting the minimum order of three pints, and they even offer a selection of dairy-free flavors. Reviewed Parenting Editor Anna Lane ate it all throughout her pregnancies—and her kids are now big fans.

Get Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams for $12 per pint

12. A cooling eye mask

Credit: Newgo A gel-filled eye mask that will help relieve puffy eyes and headaches

At the end of a long day, there’s nothing better than laying back with an eye mask. Cold treatments are known to relieve puffy eyes and dark circles, and can be especially effective for pregnancy-related headaches or nasal congestion. Newgo's Reusable Cooling Eye Mask with Gel Beads is so simple to use: Just pop it in the freezer for just 20 minutes for super soothing relief.

Get the Newgo Reusable Cooling Eye Mask with Gel Beads on Amazon for $8.90

