14 top-rated kids' costumes from shopDisney you should buy before they sell out

Few things capture the imagination of a child more than a Disney movie. Generations have been brought up on Disney films; they never fail to ignite the imagination and inspire an inner world of imagination as only the magical world of Disney can, creating a life-long die-hard fan.

It’s never enough for a kid to just watch a Disney movie. They want to become their heroes and heroines. While every day is good for Disney-inspired play, Halloween is the perfect time to let your kids’ imaginations flow while they take on their favorite characters. Right now costumes and accessories at shopDisney are on sale! For orders of $75 or more, you can get 75 percent off through September 26 with the promo code SPOOKY.

Here are the top-searched Disney Halloween costumes that you should definitely jump on before they sell out.

1. Elsa

Credit: shopDisney When it comes to her Elsa obsession she'll never have to "let it go" with all of these beautiful costume choices.

She will never have to let go of her love for all things Elsa with a selection of costumes from both Frozen and Frozen 2. We are particularly partial to the Elsa singing costume. Your little queen can get in touch with their inner voice with the press of a button that sings “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2.

2. Mandalorian

Credit: shopDisney For buddy bounty-hunters of all kinds!

A costume that includes an ammunition belt, a mysterious helmet, metallic armor guards, and a cape: This is the way to costume up for Halloween.

We also love that there is an accessible option that includes an adaptive costume as well as a wheelchair cover, for bounty hunter-hopefuls of all kinds.

3. Baby Grogu

Credit: shopDisney Your child will be THE child this Halloween.

What’s cuter than Grogu (aka Baby Yoda)? A baby in a Grogu costume! Made for toddlers, this costume is complete with big, adorable ears and a hover pram bodysuit. It will make your little one not just any child but “the child” for Halloween.

Get the Grogu costume for $44.99

4. Stitch

Credit: shopDisney Can you think of a cuter momma and kiddo costume pairing?

Experiment 626? Experiment 6-too-cute will be more like it when your tiniest trick-or-treater suits up as the bulletproof, fireproof, fast-thinking Stitch. We highly recommend pairing this one with a Lilo mom for some out-of-this-world, best friend fun.

5. Moana

Credit: shopDisney Just add some spunk and this costume is complete.

For the bravest little adventurer on the seven seas—or on the candy route. This island-style costume is just right for any epic journey your trick-or-treater may take.

6. Black Panther

Credit: shopDisney This costume is fit for a king.

King T'Challa's light-up chest trim and a totem spiked collar make this an action-ready royal habit. Add the mask and they have everything they need to prowl the Kingdom of Wakanda, in search of tricks or treats.

Get the Black Panther light-up costume for kids starting at $49.99

7. Tinkerbell & Peter Pan

Credit: shopDisney What a perfect pairing for Hallowing.

The fun fairy and an impish boy are a perfect pair for tricking or treating. Whatever they decide to do, they’ll only think the happiest thoughts in these magical little numbers. Take the whole family off to Neverland with costumes in sizes that run from infant through adult.

8. Minnie Mouse

Credit: shopDisney Minnie ears go with everything, including this adorably spooky witch costume.

This little witch costume is a little bit spooky but also a little bit sweet, thanks to some adorable mouse ears. With glittering stars, sequins, ruffles and bows, this mousequerade costume is just the thing for your little witch to conjure some Halloween magic.

9. Mickey Mouse

Credit: shopDisney Mickey Mouse is always an iconic choice.

No matter how many movies Disney makes, the original, mousekeriffic icon that started it all still has the hearts of kids. This Mickey Mouse costume is just what your little Mouseketeers need for some serious fun.

Get the Mickey Mouse baby costume for $34.99

10. Cinderella

Credit: shopDisney We love the carriage cover for this magical costume.

With puff sleeves and sliver piping, this dress is a wish their hearts made, and a perfect dream come true. “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo” light up sleeves and tiara complete the look.

This costume also comes in an adaptive version, which features an opening at the back and a discreet flap in the front center for easy tube access. There’s also an option for a cover to transform a wheelchair into a magical carriage.

11. Mulan

Credit: shopDisney The prettiest dress for the most spirited warrior.

This gorgeous satin dress, accented with gold glitter, brocade, a satin sash, and organza ruffles is sure to bring honor to whomever wears it, no matter how spirited the warrior is underneath.

Get the Mulan costume starting at $44.99

12. Spider-Man

Credit: shopDisney Two Spideys for twice the fun.

Just like Spiderman leads a double life, so will your resident webslinger with this reversible costume inspired by the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. This deluxe reversible costume has a double-sided muscled body suit and mask, for twice the fun.



Get the Spiderman No Way Home deluxe costume for $49.99

13. Raya

Credit: shopDisney This costume is perfect for epic quests on the candy route.

Their epic quest may only be to the neighbor’s house but, whatever they encounter, they’ll be ready in this Raya costume. We are huge fans of the layered pants with gold trim and the high quality hat, which was designed in collaboration with members of the Southeast Asia Story Trust, a group of cultural consultants. Just add a dragon and they are ready to go!

14. Buzz Lightyear

Credit: shopDisney With the light-up wings, this may be the coolest costume in the galaxy.

They may not be headed to infinity and beyond, but this Buzz Lightyear costume will be out of this world as they make their journey around the candy route. The detachable wings make this costume extra stellar.

This costume also comes in an adaptive version and also has an option for a spaceship wheelchair cover!

