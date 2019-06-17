5 kid-friendly cookbooks recommended by professional chefs

There are immeasurable benefits to teaching your children to cook. Familiarity with the kitchen can help them learn math, science, problem-solving, and creativity. Additionally, cooking skills can also help create healthier eating habits and save a household money on prepared snack foods.

Luckily, there are a number of cookbooks geared specifically for kids. Books that not only de-mystify the culinary arts, but also make cooking fun. To find the best ones, we went to the experts and asked five renowned chefs and cookbook authors to tell us all about their favorites. Here’s what they recommended.

Get Your Kids To Eat Anything By Emily Leary

Credit: Mitchell Beazley

Get Your Kids To Eat Anything was recommended by Jane Devonshire, 2016 Masterchef UK winner and author of the cookbook Hassle Free, Gluten Free. Devonshire selected Get Your Kids To Eat Anything because it’s more than just a cookbook. She calls it, “a fab book with a plan.” Leary has created a five-part system to help children overcome their picky eating habits through hands-on activities in the kitchen and unique recipes, such as red risotto and strawberry cream pasta.

The Complete Cookbook For Young Chefs by America’s Test Kitchen Kids

Credit: Sourcebooks Explore

The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs was recommended by Mardi Michels, author of the cookbook, In The French Kitchen With Kids. Says Michels, ”There is so much information included in these pages and great, kid-friendly recipes to make and eat, but it’s delivered in a friendly, approachable format that kids will love.” The book has over 100 child-friendly recipes and 20 desserts aimed at middle graders and teens.

The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook by Dinah Bucholz

Credit: Adams Media

The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook was suggested by Debbie Koenig, author of Parents Need To Eat Too. According to Koenig this book is a winner because her son is a picky eater. She says, "now that he’s old enough to cook for himself, he often turns to The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook. Most of his favorites are classic British sweets, but he’s also picked up a go-to pancake recipe and learned how to make scrambled eggs a la Harry.” The book contains over 150 easy-to-prepare recipes that kids will love.

Pretend Soup And Other Real Recipes by Mollie Katzen and Ann L Henderson

Credit: Tricycle Press

Pretend Soup And Other Real Recipes is a favorite of Pat Tanumihardja, author of Farm To Table Asian Secrets. She says she selected the book because “it is an excellent guide for kid chefs and their adult sous chefs.” The book presents each recipe in two different versions, a written version for adults, and an easy-to-follow illustrated option for kids preschool age and up.

Recipes And Rhymes To Conquer Kids Of All Ages by Dorothy Linder

Credit: Sanctuary Books

Recipes and Rhymes To Conquer Kids Of All Ages was selected by Sally Sampson, the author of Chop Chop: The Kids’ Guide To Cooking Real Food With Your Family. Sampson says, “When I first received this beloved cookbook I wished that I had written it. It’s not solely for children, but rather for anyone that’s hesitant about eating vegetables.” The illustrated book has a recipe for fresh vegetables for every season.

Stock-up on these books - as well as our favorite kid-friendly kitchen gadgets - and get the whole family excited to spend more time in the kitchen. Salud!

