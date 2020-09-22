Is toddler bedding from Brooklinen as good as their cult-favorite sheets?

Spit up, leaky diapers, drool, and more—kids’ bedding can take on quite a bit of wear and tear during the first year. If you’re looking for a cozy bedding set that’s built to last, Brooklinen’s recently relaunched Brooklittles collection, a line of bedding for babies and toddlers, may be the answer.

Here at Reviewed, we’re big fans of the brand. Not only does Brooklinen make ultra-cozy bathrobes, they also happen to make the best bed sheets we’ve ever tested. So, of course, we had to see if the brand’s baby and toddler bedding lives up to the same hype.

My son, 2, tried the Baby Bundle which includes one swaddle set, two crib sheets, and one quilt. Here’s how it went.

What we like about Brooklittles

Super duper soft sheets and quilt that are made to last

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy As you can see, my son had no problem cozying up with the Brooklittles crib sheet and quilt. However, he preferred to use his own "blankies" instead of the swaddles.

Brooklinen describes their bedding as “buttery-smooth,” and while I try to avoid taking a phrase directly from a brand when I’m writing a review, it really is the perfect term to describe the items included with Brooklittle’s Baby Bundle. As I unwrapped each item, my fingers were greeted with a silky smooth texture that felt cool to the touch. (That’s when I knew I had to have Brooklinen’s bedding for myself, too. No way can my toddler have nicer sheets than me!)

The 270-thread count crib sheets are made from 100% cotton and feature a percale weave, meaning it can withstand "frequent washing." While I haven't owned the sheets long term, they've held up well after three washes with no fading or pilling. If anything, they've gotten softer with each wash, which makes me think the set will hold up well long term. The bundle also comes with three swaddles made from 70% Bamboo viscose and 30% cotton.

But the Baby Quilt, which measures 38-inches by 48-inches, was by far my toddler’s favorite of the bundle–and I tend to agree. The quilt's exterior is made from 100% cotton and is filled with a 100% polypropylene filling that claims "not to clump over time." (If you’ve ever owned a plush duvet before, as I have, then you know the stuffing can wad up after running it through the washing machine, leaving you with a bumpy blanket for bedtime.)

The Brooklittle’s quilt is one of the softest blankets I've ever touched (aside from the uber-popular Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw, of course). All I know is I wanted to snuggle this quilt as much as my toddler because it really is that dreamy.

Cheerful mix of designs and colors

Credit: Brooklinen Brooklinen's Brooklittles bedding collection for babies and kids features four color schemes and a variety of prints and patterns.

Part of what drew me into Brooklittle’s bedding was the variety of prints and patterns. I’m a white-sheets-only-kind-of-girl but when it comes to my kids, I love to incorporate color in the bedroom. Brooklinen’s bedding for babies and kids is full of playful colors like the blue, blush, stone, and honeydew. The playful colors strike a perfect balance between bright and fun for kids, and easy on the eyes for parents like me.

Good value backed by a one-year warranty

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Even the dog approves of the quilt.

Swaddles, crib sheets, and a cozy blanket—the Brooklinen Baby Bundle includes all of the sleeping essentials your little one needs for the first couple of years. The entire set costs $158, and sometimes, you can find the items on sale for an extra 10% off, bringing the total down to $142.50. There’s also Brooklinen’s Toddler Bed Set, which includes a pillow insert and case, duvet cover, sheet, and comforter insert for $235.

Again, I can’t speak to the longevity of the Baby Bundle. But after multiple washes and no complaints from my toddler, I’m hopeful the Brooklinen bedding for babies and kids will stand the test of time. If you’re not happy with your purchase, you can return or exchange the “majority” of Brooklinen products for free within 365 days.

What we don’t like

Swaddles could be softer

The bundle comes with three swaddles made from 70% Bamboo viscose and 30% cotton. The swaddles are soft, but they’re nowhere near as luxurious as the quilt and sheets. To be honest, my son wasn’t really into the swaddles, but I’m chalking that up to his long standing relationship with his Aden + Anais Muslin swaddle blankets that he’s cuddled since birth.

However, Bamboo viscose fabric is very lightweight and breathable, so I can see why these swaddles are a viable option if you live in a hot weather climate or if you have a little one who tends to run on the warm side.

Bedding bundles would benefit from customization

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy The Baby Bundle came neatly packaged and includes two crib sheets, one quilt, and a three-pack of swaddle blankets.

Each bundle is grouped by color, which makes sense, but I’d love for Brooklinen to add the option of building your own bundle (two sheets, a three-pack of swaddles, and quilt). In my bundle, I received two of the exact same crib sheets and I really would’ve preferred to have selected two different patterns for some variety. For me to purchase exactly what I wanted individually would be an additional $20. The point of a “bundle” is to save money, so it would be lovely to add a customizable Brooklittles Baby Bundle.

Is it worth it?

Brooklinen’s new baby bedding line, Brooklittles, is 100% worth the money. The designs are colorful and fun for kids, yet offer an attractive design that parents will love, too. More importantly, the entire bedding set washes well for and is cool and soft for a restful night’s slumber. My only regret is not having these soft sheets and blankets from the get-go with my son.

