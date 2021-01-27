Scrub-a-dub-dub: This bath toy subscription box is lots of fun

Taking a bubble bath is one of my 2.5-year-old son’s favorite things to do and we’re always looking for new toys to mix up playtime in the tub. We’ve had great success testing monthly playkits before, but nothing meant just for water. Most of my son’s bathtime toys consist of the same stacking boats we’ve had for over a year and a couple plastic cups, so we decided to try out Bubbles & Joy’s bathtime subscription box for a more exciting bathing experience. Here’s how it went.

What is the Bubbles & Joy monthly subscription box?

Credit: Bubbles & Joy The Bubbles & Joy monthly subscription box includes a variety of nontoxic bath toys for kids up to age 7.

The Bubbles & Joy monthly subscription box costs $39, with a retail value of up to $60, and comes with a small variety of full-sized bath toys for children up to 7-years-old. What sets Bubbles & Joy apart from any old toy you'd pick up in the bath aisle of your local store is that each product is selected to meet Bubbles & Joy's "high standards for safety and quality.” Many of the toys included in the box are resistant to mold, PVC-free, BPA-free, and phthalate-free (all of this information is detailed on the individual packaging for each item). Bubbles & Joy also offers a standalone version of its subscription-based bath box, if you don’t want to sign up for a monthly commitment.

The curated bath time toy box is ideal for parents who are unsure about what toys to buy for bathtime (hello, it’s me) or caregivers who would prefer to outsource it, because sometimes automating parenting, a.k.a having one less thing to do, is the best thing you can do for your kid—and yourself.

What we like

Nice mix of nontoxic bathtime goodies

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy By far my son's favorite thing in the box are the nontoxic crayons that can be used during bath time.

The Bubbles & Joy subscription box came with a waterproof bath book, a set of three nontoxic crayons for drawing in the tub, and Flo the Floatie, the most adorable hand-painted, (100 percent all-natural) rubber duck. My son didn’t care much for Flo, though a rubber ducky is a childhood bathtime must, but he immediately took to the bath crayons and began scribbling all over the tub and tiled shower wall. He bounced back and forth between pretending to read the book to me, color with the crayons, and couldn’t stop marveling at the bright orange bath water. Everything included in the Bubbles & Joy box we tested is made with nontoxic chemicals, including the bath bomb, which did not irritate my son’s skin.

Bath bombs with toy surprises are a big hit

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy The bath bombs, which each came with a surprise inside, were a big hit with my 2.5-year-old son and also my 7-year-old daughter.

Bath bombs are my go-to for my bathtime fun these days, so I was happy to find three colorful options (orange, green, and blue) in the box. Each bath bomb has a hidden toy inside that’s revealed once you drop it in the tub. My son tossed in the orange bath bomb, squealing with delight as it fizzed all the way down turning the bath water orange. The real fun, however, came from watching and waiting for the mystery surprise to be unveiled. Much to my son’s delight, a small dinosaur-shaped blue sponge was inside of the bath bomb, which he used to help clean up doodles on the wall.

What we didn’t like

Quality could be better

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy This is my shower wall after wiping the crayon scribbles off with a sponge and water. You can see the grout retains the color of the crayons, which is why I turned to bleach and my Magic Eraser to make my grout look new again.

I love the idea of bath crayons and the creativity they encourage, but I’ve never found them worth the mess they make. The crayons are approved for use on wet surfaces and erase easily with a sponge, but the crayon-colored runoff from the sponge discolored the grout around the tile where my son was drawing. I used a bleach mixture and a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser to remove the color, but this is not something I want to do after every bath (and I’m guessing you probably don’t either). So, while I like the idea of bath crayons, the quality didn’t live up to my expectations in terms of clean up.

The dinosaur sponge, which was the surprise toy from inside of the bath bomb, also ripped into pieces as my son used it occasionally to wipe up his crayon mess from the wall. It’s a tiny, thin sponge, so I wasn't anticipating it would last forever, but I did expect it to last longer than one bath.

Lacking a guide for parents

I love the cheerful packaging for Bubbles & Joy because it’s bright and fun, just like bath time for kids should be. Although each item in the box came individually packaged with instructions, it would be great for Bubbles & Joy to put together a small (say, 4-inch-by-6-inch) card to explain what each bath toy is and how it benefits your child’s development or ways to play together. It’s not a make or break for this box, but there’s something nice about having a cohesive rundown about what’s in the box that’s easy to refer to. A standalone card helps tie it all together for scatterbrained parents like me, and is something that other toy subscription companies like Lovevery and Kiwi Co. incorporate into their finished presentation.

Should you buy it?

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy My son loves to open packages, so he really enjoyed exploring what came in the adorable Bubbles & Joy monthly subscription box.

Overall, I found myself a bit underwhelmed by the Bubbles & Joy monthly subscription box, considering the price. For $39, I received a waterproof bath book, three bath bombs (with a small surprise in each one), a three-pack of bath crayons, and a rubber duck. I love the adorable packaging and like that everything included is nontoxic, but even keeping those things in mind, I can’t say it’s worth almost $40 every month. Unless more toys are added, I think this box is worth around $25—not $39. However, if you’re short on time or simply stumped on what water toys to buy your little one, then the Bubbles & Joy box will fit right into your child’s bath time routine.

Still on the fence about subscribing for your little one? I’d recommend taking advantage of the $10 promo code that can be applied to your first order. That way, you can try it at a discount to see if it’s a good fit for you and your toddler.

