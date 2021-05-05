We're loving this Mandy Moore and Gigi Hadid-approved baby line

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Let’s face it, we could all stand to be a little bit more like Mandy Moore. Smart, cool, gorgeous, wildly successful, impeccable taste and—oh my lordy—have you seen how cute her baby boy Gus (aka August Harrison Goldsmith) is? While we may not be able to achieve Mandy-level success in every area of our lives, we can at least get our babies up to Gus-level cute by dressing them in the same celebrity baby clothes.

This past Saturday, Moore introduced 2-month-old Gus to pal Hilary Duff’s 5-week-old daughter, Mae. The sweet playdate was met with millions of collective “awwwws” on Instagram, no doubt due in part to just how adorably dressed the two celebrity babies were. We don’t have intel on where Mae’s summery dress came from, but Gus was dressed head-to-to in the baby brand Maison Me Baby, the baby-focused private label for the online children’s boutique Maisonette. Founded by two former Vogue staffers, Maisonette Me and Maison Me Baby have been the unfussy favorite of celebrities, not only earning the devotion of Moore, but of Gigi Hadid as well.

We are swooning over this line that’s making a name for itself with “elevated essentials” that can be dressed up for a holiday gathering or dressed down for a playdate in the park, and is perfect for babies who brunch. Here are some Gus’s favorites from the new baby label, as well a few of our own.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Five-piece baby set, blue

Credit: Maisonette / Mandy Moore This set of 5 blue-themed pants and rompers is Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith approved.

This five-piece set of baby blues features some of Gus's favorites. It includes the one-piece Wilson coverall that Gus wore on his first baby date with Mae, as well as the Ricki pant and the Kai short sleeve tee. This set is a nearly complete spring wardrobe with five mix-and-match pieces all made from GOTs certified cotton.

Get the five-piece baby set in blue for $88

2. Five-piece baby set, pink

Credit: Gigi Hadid / Maisonette Gigi Hadid posted pieces from this 5-piece set to her Instagram this spring.

Gigi Hadid took to Instagram to post the feminine version of the aforementioned five-piece set that she bought for her daughter, Khai. This set, like the blue, comes with a hat, leggings, and interchangeable tops—but it also comes with the cutest bubble romper in pink pinstripes.

Get the five-piece baby set in pink for $88

3. Baby Priya cardigan

Credit: Maisonette The ruffle shoulders on this cardigan dress it up without being fussy.

The whole Maison Me Baby line makes great use of soft pastels, but this more saturated cardigan will bring a bit of boldness to any baby ensemble. We love the little ruffles on the sleeves.

Get the Baby Priya cardigan in pink and tan strip for $28

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Jaden Kimono set

Credit: Maisonette This kimono set gets softer the more you wash it.

This crinkle cotton two-piece set is the perfect gift for a gender-neutral baby shower. It’s both cozy and lightweight and it gets softer with every wash. The pants are easy pull-ons with an elastic waist and the wrap top is airy and allows for lots of movement.

Get the Jaden Kimono set for $36

5. Esme quilted jacket

Credit: Maisonette This flowered jacket is a perfect piece to get babies from spring to summer.

Springtime is blooming with this blue cornflower printed jacket. Made from cotton gauze fabric, this super-soft jacket is the perfect transitional piece for between-season weather. Quilted squiggle detailing and shiny silver snaps make this jacket extra special.

Get the Esme quilted jacket for $54

6. Eden ruffle shoulder bodysuit

Credit: Maisonette The ruffles on this onesie make it so versatile.

Dressed up or dressed down, this versatile ruffled shoulder onesie can be worn anywhere and looks just as good on its own as it does with leggings or a sweet little skirt. It’s a “wear anywhere” basic that’s comfortable enough for tummy time, yet dressy enough for a Mother’s Day brunch.

Get the Eden ruffle shoulder bodysuit for $20

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Reagan long sleeve bodysuit

Credit: Maisonette We love the deep, gender neutral green of this one piece.

This deep green, long sleeve bodysuit is perfectly gender neutral and a cozy basic for everyday wear. We are suckers for lap shoulders, which make this easy to pull on, and the snap-bottom make for simple diaper changes.

Get the Regan long sleeve bodysuit in sage for $14

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.