15 Adorable Easter pajamas for babies and kids

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The anticipation of a holiday feels infinitely more special when you have a brand new set of themed pajamas to zip up in the night before. We've done Christmas and Hanukkah; we've done Valentine's Day; and now we are ready for Easter! Honestly, is there anything cuter than your little ones wearing a sweet set of pajamas covered in bunnies or chicks? No. Our answer is no.

Get them picture perfect for their Easter baskets or for their egg hunts in these Easter-inspired jammies—complete with chickie slippers to bunny ears. Hop on through our favorite picks for pajamas that are sweeter than any chocolate egg.

Credit: Burt's Bees This loose-fitting set is perfect for baby's first Easter.

This loose-fitting footie set is perfect for baby’s first Easter. These Easter-themed PJs will make your little bunny feel extra snuggly and soft. As with all of Burt’s Bees prints, this design is hand-painted. We are also fans of the full zip front—as opposed to their snapping counterparts—to make late night diaper changes a little bit easier.

Get the Organic Baby loose-fit footed pajama set by Burt's Bees at BuyBuyBaby for $13.95

ADVERTISEMENT

2. A très French set for your petit one

Credit: PetitLem Georges Seurat would have swooned over these pointillism pjs.

The pointillism of this petit lapin is perfect for your petit chou this Easter. Full frontal snaps create easy access for diaper changes and integrated fold-over cuffs prevent middle-of-the-night scratches. Made from 100% organically grown cotton, these are excellent quality pjs at a terrific price.

Get the Petit Lem Dot Bunny Footie Pajamas at BuyBuyBaby for $12.60

3. A sweet set to mix and match

Credit: Mini Boden The bunnies make this Easter-perfect. The grassy green make it just right for all spring long.

This four-piece set lets kids mix and match. The adorable bunnies bouncing through a springtime motif is perfect for Easter morning, and the grassy green striped set makes a perfect set to hop into spring with. This set starts at size 3 and goes all the way up to size 14, so even your festive big kids can get in on the holiday fun.

Get the Mini Boden twin-pack for $50

4. An eggcellent 2-piece

Credit: Burt's Bees These Easter eggs are from a hand-painted design.

Your little one will look like the good egg they are in this fitted PJ set by Burt’s Bees. Hand painted watercolor Easter eggs adorn this sweet set that’s made from 100% organic cotton.

Get the Burt’s Bees Eggcellent 2-piece pajama set at Nordstrom for $16.95

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Long John PJs for your Peter (or Penelope) Cottontail

Credit: Hanna Andersson These "hand-me-down quality" pajamas come in a rainbow of spring colors—from blue, to grey, to green, to pink.

No matter what their color preference, these sets by Hanna Andersson will make them feel special and, with fabric that’s been combed for extra softness, and finished with smooth seaming, these are even a good pick for sensory-sensitive kids. These pajamas are known to be “hand-me-down quality” and will last through a whole series of siblings and maybe even a cousin or two.

Get the Hanna Andersson Easter-themed Long John Pajamas at Hanna Anderssen for $32.20

6. A snug fit set for somebunny special

Credit: Carter's Kids can mix and match with this spring-themed four set.

This 4-piece snug-fit set lets your little bunny mix and match to perfectly personalize their Easter slumber, taking them from a lovable bunny to a spring-themed set.

Get the four-piece at Carters for $22

7. A smiling bunny set

Credit: Gymboree This smiling bunny is sure to bring a joyful grin to your little one's face.

This two-piece set is seriously sweet. The soft colors and the smiling rabbit will make them jump—or bunny hop—for joy.

Get the girls’ two-piece Easter set at Gymboree for $11.99

8. A 3-piece set that looks good on anybunny

Credit: Old Navy The soft blue of this set makes it perfect for anybunny in the Easter mood.

Somebunny is really going to love this three-piece set that transitions from spring to summer. The soft blue makes it picture-perfect for boys or girls and the interchangeable bottoms makes it just right, no matter how warm or cool it is this Easter morning.

Get the unisex 3-piece pajama set at Old Navy for $15

ADVERTISEMENT

9. A gender-neutral set in springtime hues

Credit: Old Navy These gender-neutral pajamas are perfect for Easter and all spring long.

Old Navy makes great-looking gender-inclusive styles for all-ages. This set will look good on anybunny, and the carrot motif—while definitely festive—will look pretty darn cute all year long.

Get the carrot and bunny 3-piece printed pajama set at Old Navy for $17

10. The dark side—in bunny ears

Credit: Gap Even the dark side can't resist some cute bunny ears.

The fact that these don't come in adult sizes makes us think that forces from the dark side made the decision to keep these kid-only. You never thought that bunny ears and an evil empire army would make for a pairing, let alone one that is—quite frankly—genius. This is the perfect set for those who are reluctant about accepting the fact that they are still adorable. If stormtroopers can be cute, so can they.

Get the Gap stormtrooper bunny ears PJs at Gap.com for $27

9. A stormtrooper chickie set… really

Credit: Gap Little known fact: Stormtroopers love Easter!

Even the elite branch of the Imperial Army can have a soft side—particularly for baby chicks and Cadbury eggs. Sweeten up your kid's Star Wars obsession with this spring-colored two-piece set that features a stormtrooper looking rather adorable, if we do say so.

Get the Gap stormtrooper chickie PJs at Gap.com for $27

ADVERTISEMENT

11. Little Sleepies

Credit: Little Sleepies These jammies are made snap-free and tag-free for sensory-sensitive kids.

They’ll look delightfully spiffy in this little zippy that’s made from softest and stretchiest bamboo, for a hypoallergenic sleep that feels buttery soft. This set is snap and tag-free, for sensitive kiddos, and they even come with fold-over cuffs to protect tiny hands from nocturnal scratching.

12. A PJ set with a trio of Easter-themed delights

Credit: Maisonette / Petidoux These patterned pajamas are made from soft Peruvian pima cotton that will ensure sweet dreams for your minis night after night.

Bunnies and carrots and eggs, oh my! This two-piece set fits 12-months to 12 years, making this a perfect PJ to dress all the kids in. This company was founded by a mom of two boys (so she knows how to make clothes that move—and last). These patterned pajamas are made from soft Peruvian pima cotton that will ensure a sweet night's sleep for your minis.

Get the Petidoux Easter Pajamas at Maisonette for $56

13. A sweet set with built-in bunny slippers

Credit: Carter's These footie pajamas will give your baby their first set of bunny or chickie slippers!

Tiny ones will be fascinated when they see the Easter bunny (or spring chick) on their feet, and you’ll be charmed by how snuggly and cuddly they look in these. We are especially partial to the 2-way zipper on these, which allows you to either zip from the top or the bottom, which really helps keep baby warm and toasty, during those middle-of-the-night changings.

Get the bunny or chick zip-up Sleep & Play pajamas at Carters for $8 each

ADVERTISEMENT

14. A set that’s good for giggles

Credit: Giggles These jammies are made with Peruvian Pima cotton.

This set by Giggles has been hand-designed by a local, New York artist and is made to mix and match throughout their entire Giggle pajama line. The two-piece set is made from the softest Peruvian pima cotton and we love the whimsical gender-neutral design of blue bunny and their yummy carrot.

Get the Blue Bunny pajamas at Giggle for $29

15. A bunny-eared romper

Credit: Simplee Kids These bunny ears are too much!

If you squealed over the excessive cuteness of this photo, you aren't alone. Sure, these are technically Easter pajamas, but I'm pretty sure (if you're anything like me) they'll be wearing these until they're old enough to argue against them.

Get the Simplee kids unisex romper at Amazon for $23.99

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.