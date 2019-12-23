My kids tried the controversial Fisher-Price charcuterie board—and we are obsessed

Kids and toys sure have changed since I was growing up in the '80s. Forget drones or robots or coding games, today's kids are so sophisticated that Fisher-Price has introduced a pretend play charcuterie platter.

Dubbed "Snacks for Two," the set has been getting a lot of flack from folks on the interwebs who think it's too snooty. I myself was skeptical at first. After all, when I was growing up, the closest I ever got to a charcuterie platter was a Corelle plate with a few rubbery slices of cheddar cheese and some sliced bologna. If kids today have more advanced culinary leanings, more power to them.

Naturally, I wanted to see for myself what all the fuss was about, so I ordered up a Snacks for Two set for my kids to test out.

What is Snacks for Two?

The set includes everything your child needs to create—and serve—the ultimate kid-friendly charcuterie platter. It comes with:

A wood and faux-marble board

A plastic knife

A wheel of Brie, a hunk of salami and four crackers (all made out of fabric)

A pull-apart bunch of plastic grapes

Two serving plates that are molded plastic made to look like marble

Two cloth cocktail napkins

Right off the bat I was I impressed with the quality of the items included in the set. The board itself is crafted from sturdy plywood and molded plastic, and will certainly hold up to being repeatedly dropped on the floor—which is bound to happen if you have toddlers. The small serving plates are also crafted from molded plastic and have already withstood being stepped on and dropped down the stairs at my house, so clearly this is a toy that will stand up to hard use.

One of the aspects I liked best about the Snacks for Two toy is that it's not just a bunch of plastic junk. While there are plenty of plastic components, I love that the cheese, salami, and crackers are all made out of cloth. Both the cheese and the salami have "slices" that attach with velcro and that kids can use the knife to cut, ensuring that Francophile toddlers always get just the right amount of cheese and sausage for the perfect bite.

I would be remiss if I didn't mention the cheeky sayings printed on the fabric napkins. One says "You're grape," and the other says "Let it Brie." One would assume that these are primarily to entertain the parents, since I suspect that the target market for the Snacks for Two play set consists of kids who can't yet read, but nevertheless they're cute and funny.

Did my kids like Snacks for Two?

Credit: Reviewed / Lisa Lawrence The toy charcuterie platter was a big hit with both of my kids.

Initially I was concerned that my kids were going to be too old for the Snacks for Two set. The package says it's for ages three and up, so I thought for sure that Noah, my 7-year-old, would deem it too babyish, and that Rose, his 5-year-old sister, would follow suit. Well, color me shocked because my kids absolutely love this toy. We've had it for two weeks now and they've played with it for hours on end. I think I've been served no less than 600 plates of cheese and crackers, and they've found the pull-apart grapes endlessly entertaining.

And it's not just my kids who find it engaging: We had a group of friends over the other night—with kids ranging in age from 3 to 9—and every single one of them wanted to play with the charcuterie board. It's truly rare to find a toy that interests children from toddler to pre-teen.

I asked my kids to tell me what, exactly, they love about Snacks for Two. Here's what my expert testers said:

I like that it looks so real. -Noah, age 7

I like that the grapes come apart. -Rose, age 5

There you go, folks, straight from the mouths of the expert testers who help test everything from Nerf guns to pajamas.

Is Snacks for Two worth the cost?

At a cost of less than $15, the Snacks for Two play set gives you a ton of bang for your buck. I've spent a lot more money on toys that my kids barely even looked at, let alone played with for several hours at a time. Even if your kid happens to be one of the few outliers who doesn't find it entertaining, at least you won't have spent a fortune.

I would also posit that it would make a great gift for the toddler(s) in your life. Not only will you be giving them something they'll actually play with, but their parents will probably find it hilarious, too.

Is the criticism warranted?

I can see why people think it's snooty to give kids a toy that looks like a charcuterie board, but I think that the one thing all parents can agree on is how hard it is to find toys that keep kids occupied for long stretches of time. Say what you will about kids serving Brie and grapes—I'm 100% on board (pun intended) with how often my kids find ways to play with the Snacks for Two play set.

