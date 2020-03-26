10 unique ways to decorate Easter eggs

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The Easter Bunny will soon be hopping into town and you know what that means—eggs! Festive, colorful eggs. Whether you hunt them, place them into baskets, or serve them for brunch, if you’re decorating eggs this spring you might need a kit. Dying eggs is a fun family tradition—and one that can keep kids busy when they're stuck at home. Add some pizazz with themed egg decorating kits that take the crafting up a notch.

We’ve rounded up the coolest kits to do with with kids (or even solo, if you’re into that sort of thing). From trendy themes including unicorns and tie dye to cool looks like galaxies and sequins, there's an Easter egg decorating kit for everyone. Some explain how to dye Easter eggs, and there’s even a decorator that holds your egg and egg-less kits for those averse to hard-boiled snacks.

1. A new kit that holds your egg for you

Credit: Hey Buddy Hey Pal The EggMazing egg decorator holds eggs still so kids can decorate more easily.

This egg-shaped decorator started out on hit TV show "Shark Tank." It’s one handy gizmo—the EggMazing Egg Decorator holds the egg and spins so little ones can focus on creating designs. Eight markers are included, but four AA batteries are not.

Get an EggMazing Egg Decorator on Amazon for $25.99

2. A spacey and sparkly kit

Credit: PAAS Galactic Eggs are out of the world.

Create an egg hunt that’s out-of-this-world with the Galactic Eggs decorating kit from PAAS. The egg decorating kit teaches you a special dye technique and has included art transfer sheets that let you achieve stellar designs.

Get PAAS Galactic Eggs Kit on Amazon for $6.85

3. An egg-shaped cookie decorating kit

Credit: Oreo Egg Kids will love decorating eggs made of Oreo cookies.

The eggs in this kit aren’t from chickens, they’re actually chocolate Oreo cookies. And that’s okay with us! Decorate two pre-baked chocolate cookies with the included icing, candy eggs, and mini Oreos for an edible treat.

Get the Oreo Easter Egg Chocolate Cookie Decorating Kit at Walmart for $5.47

4. An egg decorating kit that is magical

Credit: PAAS Make beautifully swirled eggs with a Color Whip egg dying kit.

Create foamy fun with this color whip egg decorating kit. When you have a swirly pastel puff, just dip your egg in and add glitter for a magical Easter egg look.

Get a PAAS Color Whip Egg Decorating Kit on Amazon for $12.69

5. A kit to create wooden egg masterpieces

Credit: Kid Made Modern This charming kit comes with everything you need to paint keepsake wooden eggs.

A tisket a tasket, this kit comes in a basket. And it includes everything needed for crafty spring décor, including six wood eggs. Sequins, sparkles, paint, glitter, glue, even googly eyes are at your disposal with this complete set. It's perfect for creating Easter keepsakes.

Get the Egg Painting Party Kit at Kid Made Modern for $19.99

6. A decorating kit for a sea-faring treasure hunt

Credit: Dudley's Kids will love making glittery mermaid-inspired eggs.

Everything mermaid is still in-demand, and Easter eggs are no exception. This Easter egg decorating kit contains all the dye and glitter you need to create shimmery pastel eggs.

Get the Dudley's Mermaid Easter Egg Decorating Kit at Joann for $2.09

7. A Easter kit for tie dye eggs

Credit: PAAS Tie-dye eggs are totally groovy.

This on-trend tie dye kit comes with everything needed to create ultra cool Easter eggs. Color tablets, fabric pieces, a tie dye press, egg stands, and an egg dipper ensure you’ll have one groovy egg hunt.

Get a PAAS Tie Dye Kit on Amazon for $9.69

8. A foam decorating kit for less mess

Credit: Fun Express A mess-free—yet fun—way to decorate eggs.

Create cute Easter characters with this craft kit. There are over 700 foam pieces to stick on your eggs, and the best part is that they’re adhesive so there’s no mess to clean up afterward. This kit can be used on eggs of any material it’s a great choice for large groups.

Get the Funiverse Foam Easter Egg Decorating Kit on Amazon for $15.99

9. A kit to create egg-shaped ornaments

Credit: Fun Express Fancy sequin-covered eggs make beautiful decorations.

Create 15 sparkly eggs with this fun sequin kit. Add the included ribbons to the tops of your creations and you have perfect Easter ornaments. It's perfect for people who don’t relish hard-boiled eggs.

Get a Sequin Egg Ornament Craft kKt on Amazon for $14.98

10. Paint pens for precise Easter egg designs

Credit: Epic Older kids will love using Epic's vibrant pens to create colorful designs.

Bigger kids might enjoy the precision that comes with paint pens. These markers feature water-resistant ink and the set comes with 16 vibrant colors—including metallics. The best part is that after Easter is over the pens can be used on a variety of projects. They work on fabrics, rocks, wood, metal, and many other surfaces.

Get Epic Paint Pens on Amazon for $19.99

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.