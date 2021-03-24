Gardening gear for the whole family

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Is winter gone yet? It sure does feel like it. The sun seems to stay out a little longer than in previous weeks. You've probably even gone outside without a winter coat a couple of times, too. Spring is coming and if you haven't contemplated digging your fingers in some dirt to get your green thumbs moist, now is the time.

Gardening is an activity the entire family can enjoy. The babies can discover flowers through a sense of smell, touch and maybe even taste. Toddlers and older kids can water plants and have their tools made just for them so they can participate as they grow an appreciation for nature. You are only limited by your space and light when it comes to gardening.

While we know it can be overwhelming, we've created a beginner’s list that your entire family can jump right into. Here are 10 great items for your family garden, no matter how big or how small.

1. A subscription box for low-maintenance and beautiful succulents

Credit: Succulent Studios Add some life to your space with succulents.

Whether you want to spruce up your kitchen windows, office space, or even as a gift, succulents are the perfect starter plants to get your thumbs green. Succulents Studio takes the hard work out for you by offering subscription options so you can build your indoor garden slowly but surely. As long as you maintain the temperature and introduce them to sunlight slowly, your succulents should last you a long time.

Get the Succulent Subscription Box at Succulent Studio starting at $17.50 a month

2. A beautiful basket to transport your produce

Credit: Tia Baskets These handmade baskets are functional pieces of art.

Once your garden has matured and you are ready to take your goodies to your kitchen, you'll need a way to bring the fruits of your labor inside. You’re also going to want to put those fresh and homegrown goodies in something that won’t disturb their natural state like this handmade, eco-friendly basket. Not only can it be used for harvesting, but it also can be a beautiful piece of home decor.

Get the Get the Two Handle Shopper Basket on Amazon for $25

3. A bonsai garden kit

Credit: Planters’ Choice This kit offers everything to add the tranquility of a bonsai tree.

Bonsai trees are fun, sturdy plants that work well contained indoors. This bonsai kit includes everything you need to bring tranquility to your home. If you decide to gift a bonsai tree make sure you track the meaning of the tree because each tree represents a different philosophy. If you are gifted a bonsai tree, be prepared to welcome plenty of luck and happiness in the world.

Get the Bonsai Tree Growing Kit on Amazon for $29.99

Credit: Sun Squad You won't be able to keep your kid out of the garden with these cute tools.

Kids love to garden! Now, you can include them by allowing them to have their own set of tools. Your kids will have green thumbs in no time as they learn how to pull roots and dig for dirt to plant seeds. Before you know it, your little ones will anticipate gardening with you and you won't be able to keep them out of the garden.

Get the Kid's Garden Tool Set Sun Squad at Target for $7

5. A watering can made just for them

Credit: Sun Squad The kiddos won't splash too much water with this tiny watering can.

Now that they have tools, they are going to need a watering can. This watering can is small enough for them to control comfortably so you won't have to worry about them spilling too much water everywhere. Even toddlers will enjoy picking up this bright and fun watering can. You'll never have to worry about your plants being thirsty again because your kids will be on water watch with their sunshine can.

Get the Garden Watering Can at Target for $7

6. Garden art

Credit: ElegantGardenDesign Add some art outside.

Welcome Mother Nature with hand-painted art made just for your garden. These adorable chickadees will instantly bring beauty to your front or backyard. Watch birds and small critters and animals take a liking to your metal garden bird. Just pop it in the ground and let it do the work.

Get the Metal Hand Painted Chickadees and Berries Garden Art at Etsy for $23.50

7. Premium soil that your indoor plants will love

Credit: Bliss Gardens You'll look forward to harvesting with a hearty soil.

If you choose to grow food or non-edible plants, you're going to need some rich soil to get those seeds growing healthy and strong. Good potting soil sets the tone on the life of your plant babies and you want to give the best nutrients possible. Your garden will thank you with plenty of harvests.

Get the Bliss Gardens Premium Organic Potting Soil at Etsy for $13.95

8. A way to harvest your own honey

Credit: Flow Save the bees and score a new outfit.

Do you and your family love honey? Now you can do your part in saving bees, and also have honey whenever you want. This kit includes everything you need to be a beekeeper—including the suit. You can order a bundle based on the region where you live which will help you organize your new bee schedule.

Get the Flow Hive 2 at Honey Flow for $798

9. A fix for over watering

Credit: Noot Your garden will flourish with a rich soil.

If you accidentally overwater your plants then you might experience root rot. Inexperienced gardeners might throw the whole plant away but now you can save them. Grow With Noot allows you to save your beloved plants even if you're new to gardening. The subscription kit comes with everything you need to remove the rotten roots and give your blossoming flowers a fighting chance.

Get the Rescue Mix at Grow With Noot for $15

10. A shovel that does everything

Credit: RotoShovel Take the stress out of gardening with a shovel that does everything.

Let's face it, gardening is fun but it can be uncomfortable being on your knees or bending over countless times. Take the stress out of gardening by using this shovel that allows you to dig, shovel, and scoop up everything effortlessly. Now, you can focus more on your roses than your aching hands and back.

Get the Rotoshovel at Lowe’s for $139

