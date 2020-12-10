Hello Bello's nighttime diapers are ultra absorbent for a good night's sleep

There’s no getting around it: parents miss out on a lot of shut-eye those first few years. While many factors contribute to sleepless nights, using overnight diapers is one way to keep your baby sleeping peacefully throughout the night.

During my time at Reviewed, I’ve enlisted my 2.5-year-old son to test popular diaper brands on several occasions like Hello Bello. The brand is backed by celebrity parents Kristin Bell and Dax Shepard, and we had an overall pleasant experience with the daytime diapers. However, they didn’t perform as well at bedtime as I’d hoped, despite being labeled for day and night use, so we decided to give Hello Bello’s nighttime diapers, specifically, a whirl. Here’s how it went.

About Hello Bello nighttime diapers

Like their daytime counterparts, Hello Bello’s nighttime diapers are hypoallergenic, made with a plant-based liner, never tested on animals, and free of chlorine, artificial fragrances, and lotions. The nighttime diapers come in sizes ranging from newborn to Size 6 (35 pounds and up).

ADVERTISEMENT

A bundle of Hello Bello's nighttime diapers costs $65 for seven packs of diapers. The number of diapers included in each shipment varies by the size you select (the smaller the size, the more diapers to accommodate more frequent changes).

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy The online ordering process for Hello Bello diaper bundles is a cinch.

The online ordering system is a breeze to use, too, which I loved for its convenience and customization. When bundling online, you can select up to two sizes (good for when your little one is in that inevitable in-between stage). A four-pack of wipes and 15% off additional items is also included when you buy the diaper bundle. Plus, on your first order, you'll get a full-sized freebie like Hello Bello's diaper rash cream. You can also bundle the nighttime diapers with Hello Bello’s new training pants (which we haven’t tried yet), or opt for training pants-only.

Finally, each bundle is delivered in a themed box that transforms into a small “playhouse” for little ones. For example, the December Hello Bello’s bundle box warps into a magical gingerbread house using the box’s perforated lines. When we previously tried the daytime bundle, we were able to turn the shipping box into a rocketship with very little effort! Hello Bello really does bring the fun all around.

ADVERTISEMENT

What we like

Snug fit for a good night’s rest

Most diaper brands offer the same basic sizes but not all diapers offer the same fit. My 29-pound toddler is fairly slender for his age, so occasionally finding diapers that fit can be a problem. Both my husband and I remarked how well Hello Bello’s nighttime size 4 diapers seemed to fit our son. The diapers have a nice flexibility to them and wrap snugly around his waist and thighs without being too tight, leaving plenty of room for him to comfortably move and stretch throughout the night.

Though not as plush and luxurious as Coterie diapers, Hello Bello’s overnight diapers are soft and cozy and are basically a dream to sleep in (if you’re a baby). Think about it like wearing your favorite pair of underwear—it should be durable, fit well, and be comfortable enough for all-day wear. That’s exactly the balance that Hello Bello’s overnight diapers strike.

No leaks, no problems

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy This is one of my son's soiled Hello Bello nighttime diapers. As you can see, the diapers hold up well after all-night use and do not feel wet to the touch.

Thanks to the snug fit Hello Bello’s overnight diapers offer, we didn’t experience any midnight messes or leaks. The diapers can hold an impressive amount of liquid, too. Made with a plant-derived absorbent liner core and a super absorbent polymer, the diapers excelled at wicking away moisture overnight from my son’s skin and kept him free of diaper rashes and wetness irritations. Most importantly, during our 30 days of testing, he never woke up once during the night and I attribute a lot of that to the stellar performance of these nighttime diapers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prints that get kids excited about bedtime

If you’re a sucker for a fun diaper print like I am, then you’re going to love all the designs and patterns that Hello Bello has to offer. Changing diapers is a monotonous job (someone's gotta do it), but the playful sleepytime artwork adds an element of fun to our nighttime routine. My son adored wearing the sleeping “woth diapees” (that’s toddler for sloth diapers) to bed. I’m all about anything that encourages positivity around bedtime and these diapers do exactly that.

What we don’t like

Not enough design variety for nighttime diapers

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Hello Bello's fun prints and patterns are just one of the reasons my son and I like these diapers so much, but I do wish there were more design options for the nighttime diapers.

There isn't much we don't like about Hello Bello’s nighttime diapers. However, given all the cheerful prints and patterns offered with Hello Bello’s daytime diapers, I hoped to see more choice for the overnight diapers. Currently, the Sleepy Campers and Snoozy Sloths designs are the only two available for nighttime diapers. Again, this isn’t a huge deal as this does not impact the diaper’s overall impressive performance. File this minor gripe under “nice to have” but certainly not something we need to have.

Should you buy Hello Bello nighttime diapers?

In short, yes. Hello Bello has managed to craft a sturdy and super absorbent nighttime diaper that’s hypoallergenic, free of artificial fragrances and lotions, and is made from plant-derived materials without breaking the bank. For these reasons, Hello Bello’s overnight diapers offer tremendous value to parents who are in search of a well-priced, reliable diaper for bedtime. We also think the element of fun that Hello Bello diapers bring, from the playful patterns to the themed boxes, make these diapers all the more worth buying.

ADVERTISEMENT

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.