These celebrity-backed swim diapers are perfect for summer pool days

Water activities are one of the best ways to occupy kids during the hot summer months. Aside from sunscreen and kids' bathing suits, a reliable swim diaper, like Hello Bello’s Swim Dipes, are a must for little ones who aren’t potty trained yet.

Here at Reviewed, we’re big fans of Hello Bello, a plant-based baby products company co-founded by celebrity couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. Hello Bello makes everything from plant-derived daytime diapers and wipes to absorbent overnight diapers and more. With summer just around the corner, I was eager for my son to try out Hello Bello’s disposable swim diapers. Here’s how it went.

What we like

Good design for all-day fun

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Although my son can't swim on his own just yet, Hello Bello Swim Dipes served him well in the water.

After a full day in the pool, I can confidently say that Hello Bello Swim Dipes are thick and stretchy for a comfortable fit. My son, 3, weighs around 33 pounds and the medium swim diaper fit him great. He has a slender waist (we’re still in 2T bottoms and some 18-month bottoms still fit, too), so I was impressed at how nice and snug these diapers fit him, even when wet. Even on my little guy, the diapers fit snugly around his thighs and bottom without any gaps. While we didn’t experience any blowouts during testing (thankfully), Swim Dipes provides a close fit to keep any messes contained.

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy The sides of the diaper are easy to rip apart when you're little one is done playing in the water.

Some swim diapers are thin and rip easily, which can be problematic when you’re trying to dress a fidgety toddler, but Hello Bello’s water diapers didn’t let me down. I held open the legs of the diaper, my son stepped in, and we pulled the diaper up with ease. Much like his idol Daniel Tiger, my toddler exclaimed the diapers were “so comfy cozy” before he splashed into the pool. The diapers also have quick-tear sides, which isn’t a revolutionary feature in the world of swim diapers, but a useful one that works well. I’ve been the mom putting in some arm work trying to rip a diaper off my kid before with no luck, but the Hello Bello swim diapers are nice and easy to remove (especially important if you’re dealing with a No. 2 accident).

Affordable value

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy We're all smiles over Hello Bello Swim Dipes, which are an excellent choice if you need a cozy, slim-fit disposable diaper designed for water play.

One of the best things about Hello Bello products is the value they offer for the money, and the Swim Dipes are no exception. A pack of Swim Dipes retails for $8.99 and comes in three sizes: small (16-28 lbs.), medium (18-34 lbs.), and large (32-40 lbs.). Each pack comes with anywhere from 17-20 diapers depending on what size you buy, which might be enough to last you all summer. It’s not as good of a deal as a reusable swim diaper that can grow with your little one through the years, but the Swim Dipes offer affordable convenience on the fly.

Hello Bello’s value also trickles down into what the diapers are made from. The celebrity-founded company claims the diapers are hypoallergenic and made without phthalates, parabens, latex, lotions, artificial fragrances, and other chemicals that may irritate your toddler's skin. Hello Bello also claims the core of the diaper is made from plant-derived, high-integrity bonded fiber, which helps keep the diaper from ballooning when it gets wet. For a diaper that was designed for convenience and costs less than $10, Hello Bello’s Swim Dipes strike all the right notes.

What we don’t like

Diapers still sag (but only a little)

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy While these diapers don't puff up like some other swim diapers do, it's easy to see the water dripping from the bottom, causing the diaper to sag a little.

These swim diapers are pretty close to perfect, but they still sag (slightly). It wasn’t enough to cause any problems for us, but it's something to be aware of. My take is that it’s nearly impossible to make a swim diaper that doesn’t hold some amount of water and sag. However, Swim Dipes do retain noticeably less water than others I’ve tried, including our current reusable diaper.

There's only one design, and limited places to buy

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy The sloth print is adorable, but I wish it came in more fun designs like daytime Hello Bello diapers.

At the time of publication, Hello Bello only offers one print for its Swim Dipes: swimming sloths. Don’t get me wrong, the swimming sloths in floats are downright adorable. But regular Hello Bello diapers come in a variety of eye-catching designs that draw my son in, so I’d love to see the brand expand into more fun and playful prints for summer.

One other thing to note is that, at the time of publication, Swim Dipes are only available for purchase from Hello Bello directly. Other Hello Bello products are sold at Walmart, so there’s a chance you might be able to find a pack on store shelves eventually. However, we were unable to track down any online. A swim diaper this good would benefit from being available to purchase from a wide variety of retailers instead of just one or two.

Should you buy it?

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy It can be hard to find a swim diaper that doesn't fall of my son's tiny waist once he's in the water, but Hello Bello Swim Dipes offered a comfortable, snug fit.

Yes, if your child needs a disposable swim diaper that fits well and doesn't leak.

Made without harmful chemicals, Hello Bello’s plant-derived Swim Dipes are a smart buy for summertime. At $8.99 per pack, these hypoallergenic disposable diapers offer a lot of value for parents seeking a plant-based way to diaper up their kids in the water. The water-friendly diapers also offer a comfortable, snug fit with minimal sagging. The one real downside is that the diapers aren’t more widely available for purchase. My best advice is to plan ahead and order these diapers so you’ve got them on hand before your toddler’s next water adventure.

